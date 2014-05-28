‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘Get Crackin, Mister’

SOLVERSON LIVES.
Which, like, yeah. In retrospect, of course Officer Molly Solverson was going to live. It feels a little silly to have thought otherwise. Who the hell else is gonna step up and take on your Malvos and your Nygaards and whatever other burgeoning supervillains sprout up through the Minnesota snow like diabolical weeds. Gus? Please. Bill? Be serious. It’s a miracle those two haven’t crashed their cruisers into each other yet, leading to a massive fire that burns down the evidence room and everything in it. No, Solverson had to live, or the whole thing would have started coming apart at the seams like a ratty old baseball.
But. Still. With that said. It was an incredible relief to see her sitting up in that hospital bed, goofing on Gus, and putting all the pieces together, spleen or no spleen. I do not want to live in a world without Molly Solverson pleasantly youbetcha’ing her way from clue to clue like Minnesota Columbo. Luckily, it appears I do not have to.
And while we’re on the subject of Molly Solverson, let’s point this out: I’ve mentioned this before, but I think my favorite part of her character is the way she has quietly and politely ticked off every trope in the Loose Cannon Cop playbook. She pushed too hard on a case and got taken off it, she kept investigating it anyway despite a direct order from the chief, she snuck into Lester’s house without a warrant, and last night, she covered the window of her hospital room with wild scribblng that outlined a far-fetched (but correct) theory of the case that proved everything is secretly connected. She is the greatest.
The second big thing from last night’s episode was Lester continuing his plunge into the deepest parts of the sociopath pool. Last week I described his transformation as Ned Flanders to Keyser Soze, and while I still think that works (especially after he spun that false yarn in the interview room and strutted out of the police station), maybe the better way to phrase it is that he’s gone Full Walter White. He went from a polite, occasionally overwhelmed family man to a black-hearted monster who will go to staggering lengths in the interests of self-preservation and gratification. I mean, in the last two hours of television alone he has framed his brother and nephew for gun-related crimes and had angry revenge sex under false pretenses with the widow of a man whose death he set in motion. At least Walter White was doing everything under the guise of providing for his family after he was gone. Lester is just doing it because he snapped. That’s even worse.
Unrelated: Shoutout to Gordo.
And, finally, of course, Lorne Malvo, who did just a tremendous amount of work in a small amount of screen time. The scene with his handler — or whoever that man was with the Korean ex-wife from Georgia who liked to spit on him during sex — in Reno was a delight from beginning to end. “This one calls the ambulance. This one calls the hearse.” Well, technically, both phones could call either number (and WHO EVEN HAD two landline phones in their office in 2006, anyway), but whatever. That’s not the point. And it’s not like you’re gonna correct Lorne Malvo on the subject of telecommunication, or anything else, for that matter. Just tell him who to see in Fargo and take your lumps.
Which brings us to my favorite part of the episode: the rampage tracking shot at the end that introduced us to the FBI agents played by Key and Peele (whose names are “Webb Pepper” and “Bill Budge,” because Fargo is the best at names) and ended with…
Shooting the whole thing from outside the building was a fun way to put a twist on a scene we’ve seen before in countless action movies and shoot-’em-up TV shows. Even without actually seeing any of it, I could picture it all, right down to the “Oh sh*t” look on the face of the henchman whose gun went “click” when it should have gone “bang.” Between this scene and the blizzard shootout from last week, Fargo is doing wonderful things with televised violence, in addition to all the other wonderful things it is doing.
Fargo is a good show. I think that’s what I’m trying to say.
Other highlights:
– Do yourself a favor: Go back and watch Lester’s interrogation again, but this time mute the television and just focus on the faces Bob Odenkirk makes whenever the camera cuts to him. He cycles from shock to horror to childlike wonder and back again, and it’s all really just terrific fun to watch. What a goddamn treasure that man is.
– SOMEBODY GET MOLLY SOLVERSON A NEW SPLEEN ALREADY GEEZ.
– Speaking of Solverson and wordless acting via facial expressions, I think this just about sums up where we are heading into the final three episodes.
Am I the only one who thinks Malvo makes a great character but a TERRIBLE criminal? He pretty much only succeeds due to the fact everyone else around him is staggeringly incompetent. Gets his picture taken abducting a man, takes entirely too much time switching the pain pills with speed, speeds in a stolen car, walks around with an automatic weapon in front of FBI agents, etc. I mean, I love the character, but come on…
She’s such a good actress. Hoping to see a lot more of her. And not just disappointing little parts (like Robin Weigert from Deadwood).
What will happen between Lester and his sister-in-law? Is there a loving relationship on the horizon or more revenge sex?
If Molly needs a spleen perhaps someone who dies happens to be an organ donor. Gus? Lester? The deaf hit man? Malvo? She may get her pick of the litter before it’s over.
Ok now I understand why True detective submitted to the emmys as a series and not a mini series. Fargo will win EVERYTHING in the miniseries category.
never thought I’d agree after watching True Detective and before watching Fargo, but now I 110% agree!
Am I the only one who thinks Malvo’s tape of Lester’s phone conversation will be Lester’s downfall? If something happens to Malvo, and someone finds those tapes, Lester is done.
Nope, you’re not the only one. I think Malvo is going to find out that Lester ratted him out & sent the goons his way & for this guy….payback is a bitch.
After being shit on for most of his life Lester is coming out of his shell in a big way.
I think Malvo awakened the darkness in Lester’s heart !
I am remembering something he said to Lester earlier…”Your mistake is you seem to think there are rules”
The only mystery left at this point is who is gonna be the one that goes into the wood chipper- Lester or Malvo ? And does Molly get there in time to arrest them first ?
I brought up this point before, but does anyone else get the feeling that Malvo doesn’t give two shits about the money? That he’s going through all this because of his sick attraction to causing death and destruction. I also think that his taping of the phone conversations are his own little blood slides ala Dexter.
I get that feeling. He’s strictly an agent of chaos without a single concern for the well being of his fellow man kind.
And I love him so much.
I’m a big fan of Lester’s too.
Does that mean there’s something wrong with me, ya think?
I think the money stays just like it did in the movie. It was bad karma to dig up that particular suitcase. It was meant to be buried in the snow.
There’s more to life than a little money.
Don’t you know that?
Yeah, I’m wondering what’s gonna become of that money too
I want to see Molly Solverson as Martin Riggs in a shot for shot recreation of the Christmas tree/cocaine deal scene at the beginning of Lethal Weapon.
“I’m a real cop, that’s a real badge, and this is a real gosh-darn gun! Now I could read you fellas your rights, but you know, I think you already know your rights…hey, there! Noses in the dirt, mister, and I mean right now!”
Was I the only one that thought the audio quality of this episode was really shitty last night? It might have just been my TV. Not sure.
Good on my side.
I was going on last night about Odenkirk in that scene – he’s a great actor! I am dying to see how this story turns out. It could go so many ways at this point. I really want Lester to get away with it, but I’m thinking that’s not going to happen. I’m thinking Solverson or Malvo will eventually win.
It’s unfortunate that he has turned into a serious monster, but he was so belittled and bullied by everyone around him that I’ve been rooting for him.
At the very least, if Lester goes down he will have had his revenge.
The only problem I had with the episode is how the police got a search warrant for the house because the kid brought a gun the school. The school would have to know that Gordo was autistic and I assume that handgun was legally registered to his father. I just don’t get how it escalated so quickly into a full police search for evidence. Did they think Gordo was plotting a school shooting and hording guns in his room?
I thought when Lester put the gun in the kids backpack they were going to have his Mother discover the incriminating evidence in the gun locker. That to me seemed more realistic.
Guys, the thing is, this really happened. Don’t you read the intro every week?
I was concerned that Gordo didn’t see the gun in the first place in his own backpack. It was obviously close enough to the zipper to come busting out when it hit the ground.
I can see why the cops showed up, after all the other random gun shit going around town, they were probably extremely jumpy about it.
Ya this was the one thing that took me out of the episode, even more so than the fish rain. It just seemed like far too convenient of a way for lester to frame his bro. I mean what if the kid wouldve never even found the gun. I mean the kid was just as surprised to see it as the cops. What more could they have possibly needed to find?
So you’re saying they needed every cop and a search warrant to do this? Not just a visit from an officer and/or the school principal? Or even a phone call to initially tell his Mother before the Fuzz comes knocking on the door. Once again, the school had to know about Gordo’s mental handicap. Sending the whole force over for an unloaded gun seems like overkill.
Some kid brings a gun to school, you want to make damn sure he can’t just open up his dad’s gun cabinet and bring something else.
They keep saying it’s set in 2006, but gosh if it doesn’t feel like it’s set in the 90’s, with all the rotary dials and the basic look of the show.
Or maybe 2006 is just a lot further away now than I remember
The hospital I work in still doesn’t have flat screens…
Yah, we still listen to Ace of Bass up here.
It’s pretty def.
2006 was around the time my mom had back surgery. No flat screens in Vegas hospitals back then, at least not her hospital.
I found myself wondering if they would have had flat screen TV’s in hospitals in Duluth in 2006.
Reno is at least 2 decades behind…
Minnesota’s a decade or so behind.
I loved, loved, loved the interrogation scene with Lester and Bill. Martin Freeman and Bob Odenkirk were both outstanding in it!
I love this show so much.
Lester is definitely going to be the one getting the wood chipper treatment. Somebody better.
I was also impressed with how the show played around with sound and music. The way they cut out the sound on Chazz as his life came crashing down or how the music was turning far darker and more nefarious during Lester’s triumphant exit from interrogation. Well done.
I wonder if Milhouse can climax while looking at a picture of Nelson Muntz?
If you read the writer’s Simpson’s Show Bible, it strictly states that Milhouse is a chronic masterbater that sticks yearbook pictures of Lisa on his wall with jism. By the time he reaches adulthood, his room is heavily wallpapered and smells icky. This self gratification and obsession has ruined his sex life completely to the point where he can only climax in that specific way, in that specific room.
Besides, Lisa doesn’t marry Nelson, she marries Jimbo Jones and surprisingly has a healthy supportive relationship… until he accidentally chokes her to death with his extension cord belt after a rambunctious round of fight sex.
It’s ALL in the Show Bible.
(ring ring ring)
Hello, Reno Hearse Company!
I really wished Lester would of just said “well i better call Saul”
I had the same Lester Nygaard/Walter White thought last night. Only difference is that Lester’s transformation from complete square to sociopath is proceeding at a rapid pace…each episode brings another layer of diabolical Nygaardness and I love it. Also, Lorn Malvo is the new Anton Chigurh.
Also, Walt was the “protagonist” of Breaking Bad.
Lester is NOT a protagonist. He’s the antagonist that our protagonist, Ms Solverson, is trying to apprehend.
The man framed his brother for the murder of a COP by planting a gun on a 10-year-old, ostensibly ruining that kid’s life in every possible way. Not to mention everything else.
One could say Lester’s bad decisions are starting to snowball…
I’ll see myself out.
Lester is a proto malvo. He’s taking the red tide stuff to heart. Like when he was trying to lester his way through things his situation got worse and worse, when he gave into his awful wants and desires suddenly things are working out for him.
The more he acts like a wolf, the more the sheep invite them in.
Some of it may have been repressed feelings or desperation to get away with it, but now he’s entirely in command of his dark abilities. And he’s using them to get back at everyone. Pearl, Chazz, Sam Hess.
Lester is on some roll.
Chigurh vs. Malvo: WHO YA GOT?
The pace is almost more realistic, bad decisions on top of bad decisions. More than a few times I thought Walter and Jesse should have of manned up instead of internally struggled. If not realistic it is certainly viewer friendly.
Ok, i guess i was wrong about Gus not really being the one that shot Molly.
@Baltimore Dan ….Not the way I saw it ….Molly sees the deaf guy at first with his back turned away from her and as he turns slowly- she can see the gun in his hands…not shooting at a random silhouette at all !
My guess was based on the gunshots from last week. We didn’t find out that Mr. Wrench was shot until last night’s episode. However, I did think him shooting her was glossed over for the sake of moving the plot forward.
I think it was more that it was a rough situation and for all Gus knew there were at least a couple dudes around who were scary and he is not a very good cop.
Plus he’s the only guy who actually believes Molly and she direly needs the back up.
However, her letting him off the hook right away was interesting.
I mean she’s nice and all, but it almost seems like they plan to circumvent the internal investigation and get Gus off the hook (so he can bone her I guess).
The background music seemed extra phenomenal last night.
I guess my biggest problem with the show, and it’s a small problem, is that their shots include too much Calgary skyline in midwestern cities that have fairly low slung skylines.
I noticed that too, and even went so far to look up the skyline of Duluth, which looks nothing like the high-rise dominated one on the show: [ih0.redbubble.net]
Was this predominantly filmed in Calgary? I thought some of the backgrounds looked out of place for the mid-west.
Agree, this is a good show.
I hope Bob Odenkirk gets two best supporting actor nominations for Breaking Bad and Fargo and he wins in a tie.
I don’t see how this show can end well for anybody. Seriously, Malvo blowing people away in broad daylight, Lester spinning his web of lies, this determined spleenless cop all over their asses… we’re headed for an epic collision!
Which leads me to ask… is there supposed to be a second season or is Fargo a miniseries?
Cause in another world, I can totally see Lester and Malvo teaming up as contract killers and just following them around for season 2, but I’m afraid they gots to die. But I don’t want to watch a Fargo without them.
@begbie3 ….having just read your link I thought, great news. But then Hawley says it would be new characters and now I’m thinking it will never be as good as this cast of characters especially Molly and Malvo
@Mancy yeah, I prefer that too. I think the syntax of this show is throwing off my inner gangster. …I mean gangsta!
I feel like if you’re going to say “gots to die”, you might as well say “gots to get got”. Personal preference I guess
Oh shit, looks like Hawley already re-upped with FX for two more years and will apparently continue with a Fargo setting: [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
“Under the pact, Hawley will continue on with Fargo and develop new projects for cable and broadcast networks.”
@Mr List …thanks.
It is a mini-series, but Landgraf has floated the idea of it becoming an anthology series if Hawley wants to do more and comes up with a great idea.
Interesting, thanks for the input.
On a side note, I never saw the movie, so I have no clue what to expect from this show, but thus far it’s fuckin awesome!
It is an anthology a la True Detective. The show runner said Fargo is a “10 hour movie” and if he does another one it could be based on another Coen Bros. film with a whole different cast.
Not sure if any characters will return since one reason TV anthologies like this are pulling big movie stars is they can just sign up for one season w/o being locked into a multi season contract like normal shows make their stars do.
I think the idea for Fargo is that it is an anthology, like True Detective. But I could be wrong.
I don’t see Lester dying but rather going on the lam and ultimately being screamingly dragged away by police, much like the movie.
I believe this is a mini series for these characters, if they get another season it will be set somewhere else with loose ties to this one. Possibly Malvo, possibly lester.
Allison Tolman is basically just doing her Emmy victory lap at this point.
I was somewhat indifferent about her performace but after last night I can see why the cast and crew were raving about her. I worried a Molly-centric episode would be dull but I couldn’t get enough of it. Her speech to Mr. Wrench and then the look on his face was perfection…and next week Malvo comes and pays him a visit.
Honestly though screw Chaz, yeah Lester screwed him something fierce, but I have to imagine if he had been a little more sympathetic to Lester he might not have gotten malvo’d.
Though Lester is probably pretty safe from Malvo as he clearly thought it was his handler who set him up, and not the proto Malvo he dealt with.
Thank you for pointing out Bob Odenkirk’s acting job. He really went through about seven different emotions in that scene. Awesome job.
I love how his character bases everything about this case from how things were back in high school.
Throw in Martin Freeman’s facial contortions and expressions and they could have done the entire interrogation scene with next to no dialogue.
I thought for a second Bob Odenkirk was going to puke during the interrogation. He’s sensitive that way.