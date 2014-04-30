‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘I’ve Got Two Questions And One Comment’

Three episodes in, and Fargo‘s plan of action is really coming into focus: After bringing the two narrative forces — Billy Bob Thorton’s Lorne Malvo and Martin Freeman’s Lester Nygaard — together in the premiere via a set of circumstances that resulted in three dead bodies, the show has effectively flung them apart into their own little worlds, and plans to have outside forces — the police, hitmen, etc. — drag them back together over the remaining episodes. What this means in the short term is that we have two somewhat separate stories taking place at the same time: Malvo’s blood-soaked blackmail escapade, and Lester and his Tell-tale Buckshot Wound hopelessly flailing about in Minnesota as he tries to construct a web of lies that will hold up under any teeny tiny bit of scrutiny. This is fun for a number of a number of reasons, not the least of which being the fact that it provides a simple, easy structure for me when I’m doing these recaps (“Here’s what Lorne did. Here’s what Lester did. Hey, look at this thing this one other guy/gal did. The end”), so, you know, shoutout to the people at Fargo for that.
But anyway, the episode. As we saw last week, Lorne spotted the bronzer on the blackmail letter, which led him directly back to Glenn Howerton’s loopy personal trainer character (who, again, could still be Dennis Reynolds working an angle). He then proceeded to take over the blackmail operation and begin quite literally raining blood and terror all over poor Stavros Milos, thanks in no small part to this guy…
… who gave him the means to switch out Stavros’s regular medication with what appeared to be horse-strength Adderall, and in the process, immediately became my new favorite character on the show. I mean, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: there are not nearly enough drug dealers who dress like Fagin from Oliver & Company and hawk clean urine and Zombie Apocalypse Survival Knapsacks out of the back of surprisingly well-organized white cargo vans in shady-looking Minnesota alleys and side streets. I must know more about him. I must know his story.
The result of all of this is that Stavros is sweaty and jittery and paranoid and irritable (“Eat a turd, is my response”) as things start going to hell around him. That’s no fun. Neither is finding your beloved dog murdered in the expensive outdoor patio you built for your mansion despite living in a place where there’s snow on the ground six months a year, or having your relaxing shower turn into a scene from a horror movie while Billy Bob Thorton reads the audience the excerpt from Exodus about Moses killing an Egyptian. Methinks this could be telling us something about Lorne Malvo. Or not. Who knows, really? The main takeaway right now is…
… it’s been a rough week for Stavros.
And now we move to Lester, who continues to be just awful at this whole criminal cover-up thing. This is shaping up to be a problem, as the Duluth hitmen are popping up at his place of business to ask him about the murder of Sam Hess, and the only thing that kept him from ending up at the bottom of a frozen lake was Officer Molly Solverson showing up at his place of business to casually/not-casually let him know that she knows about Lorne Malvo, which ties Lester to not only the murder of Sam Hess, but also — maybe — those two other suspicious murders that took place inside his home and for which he has no great alibi or explanation. So there’s that.
(Quick note: For as ruthless and thorough as Lorne likes to present himself, he’s kind of a crappy criminal. Dragging someone out of a building in broad daylight while security cameras and witnesses look on, fleeing the scene of a double murder in the car of the man whose home the murders took place in, etc. Come on, fella. That’s Day 1 crime stuff.)
And if all that weren’t enough, he’s also got the widow of the man he had killed throwing herself at him in the hope of speeding up the insurance payout (“I’ve got great tits and I’m super flexible”), in front of her two mouth-breathing, crossbow-wielding monster children. You have my attention Mrs. Hess, both for your commitment to increasing efficiency in the insurance industry, and for your revolutionary “bathrobe and a giant sippy cup full of booze” mourning strategy.
Other notes:
– AAAAAAAHHHHH THAT STORY ABOUT THE SPIDER EGGS. WHY DID THEY HAVE TO BRING THAT INTO MY LIFE? IT’S ALL I’VE BEEN ABLE TO THINK ABOUT SINCE LAST NIGHT. HELP. SEND HELP. HURRY. IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN THE SINGLE WORST THING I’VE EVER HEARD. WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOUR LOVER’S NECK EXPLODED MID-COITUS WITH MILLIONS OF BABY SPIDERS? WHAT WOULD YOU EVEN DO?
– Bob Odenkirk’s chief character continues to be a delight. I said it last week, but I’m saying it again: The hyper-polite, “Gotta say, I’m super ticked here” Minnesota version of the “YOU’RE A LOOSE CANNON! YOU’RE OFF THE CASE!” speech might be my new favorite thing.
– Between Lester staring at his fish poster moments before killing his wife and knocking himself unconscious, and Trunk Guy staring at his fish screensaver moments before getting abducted by Lorne, fish seem to be a very bad sign on this show.
– Three quick Molly Solverson thoughts: 1) Allison Tohlman is terrific, and if she keeps this up, I hope the Emmy people are watching; 2) MOLLY SOLVERSON! SOLVERSON! A COP NAMED SOLVE-ERSON, and; 3) Yes, I would like bourbon in my milkshake, thank you very much.
– The thing at the end where Lester and his brother fire off an automatic weapon while jumping about triumphantly reminded me of something, but I couldn’t put my finger on it right away. Then it hit me: Kenny Powers.
That will do nicely. As always, your thoughts below.
@Danger, you touched on every subject from last night and quite magnificently at that.
I say Emmys for both Molly and Malvo.
That spider thing really does paint a picture in one’s mind. I have heard of such things happening before. Reminds of an old episode of Outer Limits I think ( not sure though) about an earwig that lays eggs inside a guy’s brain after crawling in one ear and out the other. Think about that one as you go to sleep tonite !! I mean, I don’t know if I want to live in a world where something like that can happen !!
Everything about this show is just masterful. I don’t want it to ever end….
Is there anyway that Fargo the television series takes place within the same world as Fargo the film?
I was thinking about this when Lorne is looking at the painting of the snow scrapper in Stavros’s mansion and perhaps its an indicator to how Stavros got his money originally. Since Steve Buscemi’s in Fargo (film) character left all that ransom cash hidden underneath… a snow scrapper.
I think it does. The 2 shit head crossbow kids were firing bolts at a Diefenbach Reality sign. Reily Diefenbach was the name of the GMAC guy that Jerry Lundegaard was trying to hide the serial numbers from. It was more than likely another reference from the movie but I like to think that everything is connected to the film.
Bob Odenkirk’s back turn dismissal = “GET OUT OF MY OFFICE ROOKIE! HAND IN YOUR BADGE AND GUN!”
A handful of takeaways for me that somewhat parallel or piggyback Danger’s:
1) The accountant literally chose freezing to death next to a stump rather than spend one more second near Lorne Malvo; didn’t even check to see if Lorne was unconscious after the car crash so he “might” get the drop on him.
2) Third episode Lorne > First Episode Lorne. And I didn’t think he could top calling the Hess kids to instigate brother on brother crime + shooting the nicest police chief in the universe (killing dogs, switching medications and dousing a man in pigs blood’ll do that)
3) Alison Tolman is hitting every single note right. Remarkable performance that just keeps getting better.
4) Better Call Bill Oswalt
5) Kate Walsh made me forget everything else in the show for a solid minute, at least
It’s amazing. I don’t mind Billy Bob shotgunning a decent man and expectant father in the back, but goddamn you him for hurting a dog. The close up of King staring at him quizzically just made me lose it.
Like last week on Hannibal. They can dissect and string up as many people as they want, but they didn’t dare kill Buster the Brave Corgi.
As soon as saw how that scene played out, I knew all the dog-lovers would cringe. Pretty gosh- darned cruel thing to do- seemed like a harmless puppy to me.
When a show has an episode runtime of 70 minutes (including commercials) and it feels like it was only 35-40 minutes you know it’s a very good show.
That’s livin’ right.
Well those 20 minutes are spent packing/hitting the bong. So it’s no like i’m actually watching them
You say that like it’s a point of pride and not you wasting 20 minutes of your time watching commercials for no good reason.
And yes Fargo is one of the shows that I don’t wait 10-15 minutes to start playing to skip commercials.
Exactly how did Billy Bob get blood to come out of the showerhead?
That is exactly what I surmised.
He probably poured the pig’s blood into Stavros’ hot water heater storage tank.
Since I hate Colin Hanks and thus Gil Grimly, I feel like this show should just give him Ed Grimley’s hair for an episode or two.
Kate Walsh has officially passed Wendy Crowe as my favorite redhead on FX.
How about- “what kind of dipshitery is this?”
“I’ve taken shits I wanna live with more than them”. All the Emmys.
If this were HBO, Kate Walsh would’ve been naked already . . . . TWICE.
+1
Two things said while watching.
Me: “I can see Dennis doing this.”
Her: “I can see your brother doing that to you.”
Me: “I learned a long time ago never to be anywhere near that idiot if he’s armed”
I wish they’d come back from comercials with a Minnesota accent. this show’s fer mature audiences fer petes sake
Hey, now, ah, youse better pay attention to yer kids, now. We are advisin’ some, ah, viewer discretion.
Oh geez, there’s more violent scenes comin soon dont’ cha know.
The preview scenes for the next episode look like great Billy Bob.
This show just keeps getting better and better.
One brother shooting the other with a crossbow was hysterical
Lorne killing that dog put a hefty dent in my love for him though.
Between this and Hannibal, I recommend keeping all dogs inside for a while.
I want to see Billy Bob show up on the next season of It’s Always Sunny playing the same character. They could call him Country Dennis.
I know there’s a lot of good shows currently on right now but through these first 3 episodes, Fargo has been the best and it’s not even close. GoT is perfectly fine but has been dragging in moments. Mad Men is stellar as always but I’m a bit peeved about the current story arc.
Fargo just is clicking on all cylinders. Every episode I get more invested than the next.
Billy Bob plays such a great villain. I love his character yet I want to see him burn!
Molly Solverson. The Columbo of Bemidji, MN.
Damn, Otto with the “Big as All Outside” burn!
Given her dairy intake, more like the Colombo.
It seems like this is turning out to be one of the best shows on TV right now. Last night’s ep was amazing. Not many comments though, must be my lone opinion. Hope it comes back for season 2.
I’ve heard it is a one shot deal- which is truly depressing. We can hope that they do some TV remakes of “Oh Brother, where art Thou” and “Raising Arizona” maybe even “No Country for Old Men”
Molly Solverson, natural poh-leece.
There’s been enough time to pass that Lester could probably dig that pellet out and get that thing looked at without raising any suspicion,
Van guy has lots of street savoir-faire.
Alison Tohlman is absolutely killing it so far. That was some superb, subtle acting when she sees Gus’s daughter and realizes why he let Malvo go.
I’m looking forward to her eventual meeting with Malvo, in whatever form it takes.
Yeah, it’s pretty amazing how she’s essentially the unknown actress in an ensemble of stars and she’s fucking crushing it.
STOLEN STUN GUN ALERT!!!!!!
“Between Lester staring at his fish poster moments before killing his wife and knocking himself unconscious, and Trunk Guy staring at his fish screensaver moments before getting abducted by Lorne, fish seem to be a very bad sign on this show. ”
I’ll also add to this the two hitmen that killed the guy that looked like Lorne (last week) disposed of his body by drilling a hole in the ice with a drill for ice fishing.
Also, Sheriff Goodman is giving me serious Lou from Mad Men vibes and I really want him to got shot, or laked, or whatever
Which makes Solverson Peggy I suppose
Between this episode and his turn on “Burning Love,” I’m starting to warm up to Colin Hanks.
He was AWESOME in the Good Guys playing the straight man to Brad Whitford.
Agree–stunk in Dexter.
I am still trying to shake the Doomsday Killer image from Dexter, so he is still on my shit-list.
He was quite good in Orange County. RIP Harold Ramis.
I continue to want more of the two Fargo hitmen, but I also think part of their effectiveness is due to the limited screen time, a conundrum to be sure.
Maybe he just likes to squabble about things? ( you shoulda told him to Eat his candy)
@dissident – You don’t understand the use, or overuse, of sight gags and I’m the idiot? Kindly go fuck yourself.
FWIW, the actor in question is legitimately deaf in real life. So I think it’s entirely intentional.
@squabbler – yeah it’s not like that’s basically the only way deaf people can communicate or anything. idiot.
I really thought in their first episode, it was going to end with a reveal that it was all a schtick.
Except enough with the deafness gimmick. We get it. He’s deaf and communicates entire tirades via sign language only to be translated as, “Did you kill Sam Hess.”
