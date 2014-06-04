‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘You Go To Bed Unsatisfied’

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE.
Wait, no. Hold on.
WELCOME TO 2007.
That’s obviously the big takeaway from last night’s episode, that Fargo has pulled a Parks & Rec and taken a giant chronological leap toward our present. And while it looked at first like so much has changed over those 12 skipped months, we quickly found out that things are more or less the same. So, yes, Officer Molly Solverson is pregnant and shacked up with Gus Grimley now. That’s happening. And it’s fun and great because (a) it means Lorne hasn’t killed her, and (b) the movie and TV show have been kind of brushing by each other for weeks exchanging glances and knowing nods, but now we’ve got a pregnant cop solving murders in a thing called Fargo, and we are all-in on the crossover, even if we got there through the backdoor. But even with all that change in her life, she’s still right where she was in that hospital room, connecting grainy pictures to mysterious circumstances via squiggly multi-colored lines on a secret conspiracy board like more amiable Rust Cohle, only a year deeper into it, and no closer to a resolution. All fruitless investigations and no progress make Molly something something. “Go crazy?” Don’t mind if she does.
Same with Lester, for the most part. Oh, sure, now he’s a slick, highly-decorated salesman with a pretty young wife who apparently gets quite turned on by confrontations with his former paramours and their awful, staple-filled children. But look at his face the moment he sees Lorne (who has undergone some changes himself, albeit mostly follicle-related) chatting up Stephen Root in the booth at the bar. In an instant, the entire year-plus he spent transforming himself from a spineless pushover into a smooth, confident operator is gone. He’s right back in that hospital waiting room, bleeding from the head and sputtering out pathetic sentences, unsure of his next step, or any step, like the indecisive, weak-willed boob he was in high school. Faking it until you make it is a great strategy until someone comes along and takes it away. I feel like this will become an issue.
Other notes from the time jump: Chief Bill has a shoplifting teenage son from Africa, Key & Peele are still in the file room and are getting existential as all hell about it, and Gus is a mailman now, which is probably for the best. Still no sign of Stavros Milos, Mr. Wrench, or my beloved hobo drug dealer and his one-stop-shop black market supply van. I hope he’s okay. I have this mental image of him cruising around town from shady deal to shady deal blasting “This Is Why I’m Hot.” I bet he likes 2007.
INTERLUDE: FOOD AND DRINK FROM LAST NIGHT’S EPISODE, RANKED
1) Cake with an assault rifle made of frosting. “Far be it from me to question the judgment of anyone in the Bemidji Police Department, but doesn’t it seem a bit odd to present a gun cake to an officer who is just returning from an injury she sustained during a blizzard firefight?” is probably what I would say if I weren’t so overjoyed by the concept of a gun cake. A GUN CAKE. A CAKE with a GUN on it. From now on, this is what you people get me for my birthday.
2) Celebratory Greyhounds and Rob Roys. Look, it’s right there in the police training book: Once the officers get together for celebratory drinks, the case is officially closed, any and all future evidence be damned. Sorry, but rules are rules.
3) “Something dangerous.” It would have been funny if, after Lester told the Vegas bartender he wanted “something dangerous,” she turned around and handed him a bottle of beer with a live, angry scorpion stuffed into the neck tail-first. But I guess scotch and blood orange is dangerous, too.
4) Foil-wrapped omelettes from home. I like to think that Bill carried his wife’s mushroom and cheese omelette to work in the pocket of his parka.
5) A dinner of tacos and milk. MILK. WITH TACOS. Jesus. Minnesotans’ digestive systems must be more durable than Tupperware.
But let’s zip back to 2006 for a second, because if the show can play fast and loose with the chronology, then dammit, so can we. We all thought Gus was a goner, right? That Lorne Malvo was going to slowly creep into the frame behind the car, walk up, and put a bullet in Gus’s poor, sweet, naive little head? Oh God, I was filled with dread watching it. Between the glacial pacing of a scene depicting a mundane everyday event, the phone call with Molly where they finally decided to give it a go, and the total isolation of an empty road near the woods (nothing good ever happens in the woods), it had all the trope-filled makings of curtains for one Gus Grimley. (And, as an aside, the promo email from FX that accompanied last night’s screener specifically asked critics to keep “a major event” at “the 30:30 mark” under wraps before the episode aired, so I was double on-edge as the clock ticked toward that moment.)
But no. Gus lived, and continues to live, and he’s still a big ol’ goof who can’t even remember to grab the red taco sauce for his pregnant wife. I bet no one in Bemidji gets the right mail.
Other highlights:
– Favorite scene from last night that was barely related to anything: Lester talking to his sister-in-law at the dinner table, and her continuing to turn herself into the real victim in Lester’s wife’s murder. (Which, I mean, she is definitely more of a victim than Lester when you factor in what really happened, but she doesn’t know that.) “I was Miss Hubbard County, for Pete’s sake. You don’t cheat on Miss Hubbard County.” Sound logic if I’ve ever heard it.
– Oh, and shoutout to Kate Walsh. I don’t know if we’ll see the Widow Hess anymore now that we scooted forward quite a bit, but what a fun experience her whole boozy deal was.
– Lorne Malvo and Mr. Wrench. #TrueDetectiveSeason2. Are we even still doing that anymore? I don’t know. Probably not. They should be friends. That’s my point.
– I believe we may be moving toward a situation where a frustrated Molly Solverson teams up with frustrated FBI agents Key & Peele to investigate Lorne Malvo. Order up some drinks and settle in. This is about to get good.
As always, your thoughts below.
If the Deputy is pregnant, then we aren’t that far off from a little wood chipper action.
Can’t believe everyone missed the ‘hallucination’ reference that was in the old tv film Molly watches. I don’t buy the 1 year ahead thing for a second (let alone a year). Also the kid from Africa: so weird I actually thought it was a hallucination. Can’t wait for next week. I just hope Fargo does not get all ‘True Detective’ on us and leave us with nothing in the finale!
Finally got to watch it last night.
Is it hard for anyone else to picture that Molly and Gus know how sex works?
Not sure I got Key & Peal’s whole graveyard/fileroom speech. I kept waiting for him to make a real point, but instead it was just patter, there to fill the minutes before the picture resurfaced.
When Lester Nygard was an insignificant speck of a human being, cowering in corners, he went out of his way not to hurt anyone. Now that he’s confident man-about-town, he doesn’t think twice about going out and hitting one women while he’s married. This is a horrible truth about human nature: Success breeds stupidity.
Also, I can go for a slice of guncake right now.
I squealed with delight when I recognized Stephen Root. I hope Malvo is cutting a deal with Jimmy James.
Also, I was a little disappointed when Lester didn’t bang the former Miss Hubbard County. Really thought he was going to play the “We owe it to each other” card there.
Clearly Gus didn’t get there through the backdoor. Hey-OH!
I’ll show myself out.
Beat me to it.
I’m dying to find out why Lester wanted to confront Malvo. What an idiot. Also, that was not a teenager and he wasn’t from the place in Africa that the foster agency said he was from. Bill. What an idiot. I sincerely hope that Molly teams with Key and Peele; because if she doesn’t, she is going to go full Will Graham.
I’m going to have to check it out, but was the major event the skipping forward 1 year?
Mr. List is right. According to the voice over, next week is the last episode (long pause) before the finale.
Two weeks. Next week is the penultimate episode.
I love this show. I can’t believe it’s going to end next week.
I really don’t think it’s an exaggeration at this point to say that Stephen Root is in literally everything.
We need a new 6 Degrees.
Jimmy James is in the muthafuckin’ house.
“Awful, staple-filled children” definitely gave me a chuckle.
Milk is good with all spicy foods.
Anyone else think that Bill’s foster kid is probably not the kid that was supposed to be his foster kid? Like, he just saw a black kid at the supermarket who happened to be extremely poor and says hey my African foster son, come live with me! and the kid’s like, uh ok!
the first thing I thought was that complete jackass just found a black kid and thought he must be the one…
Thank Jobu! Sally couldn’t get through the ballet without her Chex mix.
Yep, I had the exact same thought.
He jumped the guy in a supermarket, claimed he was his long lost foster kid, and the guy just rolled with it.
Tangee?
You drink milk with tacos to wash away the left over spice of the tacos.
I have noticed that the writers on UPROXX (Maybe even Vince), seem to have the digestive systems of stage 4 colon cancer patients. OHMEGERD! Taco bell gives me instant diarrhea! Welcome to Moes! Welcome to 2 days on the shitter! People in Minnesota must have Tupperware guts, and so on….. I’m calling yankee bullshit on this mess. Here in the Kingdom of North Cackalacky, and most of the south for that matter, we eat spicy food all the time, as well as all manner of healthy food, fast food, and all points in-between. What the fuck is wrong with your gut meat? Shut the fuck up about your weak-ass bowels, and grow the fuck up. Your tiresome green-apple splatter stories do not a good shart joke make.
Drinking milk while eating hot sauce is like smoking pot and not inhaling…. pointless
So Lester is in Vegas with his hot Asian wife, who has had a few drinks and wants him to come to the room, and he declines so he can go flirt with some other hot chick in the bar? Furthering of the Malvo sighting story line aside, I call shenanigans.
In Bemidji? Doubtful, I’m sure she was the only asian in town, and clearly Lester had some yellow fever.
He also pulled the dumbass move of going for the first girl that ever hit on him. Given his new persona there were bound to be more so he would have buyer’s remorse forever.
Nah. Lester is just the head Nygard in charge now. He’s got to go out and keep proving it.
By this point I think Lester has just gotten lost in his new perceived self. He just liked the attention from that hot girl because it makes him feel cool and awesome, and he’s just an addict for it by now.
Absolutely true. Also, now that I’ve thought about it, I guess it’s also a way of communicating just how much Lester thinks he’s the shit now. Fuck the hot chick at the bar, then go to the room and do his passed out hot Asian wife.
You show me the hottest girl in the world and I’ll show you a guy that’s tired of fucking her.
I think Fargo is better than True Detective.
I back up this opinion.
One had Alexandra Daddario booty nekkid. The other one is Fargo.
I’ll have to give you my opinion once I see True Detective. So… yes… for now i’ll agree with you.
False. Nice try, though.
It’s certainly more fun to watch.
And oranges are better than apples.
Your programmer must have designed you as a battlebot.
Fantastic episode.
I, too, was expecting something terrible to happen to Gus right before they transitioned to “one year later”
and I can’t lie, there was a part of me that thought “good on you, lester” when he was getting his award and they showed his hot asian wife and all that.
I get the whole plague thing, but was it ever explained how the raining fish happened?
Fishnado, DUH
Yeah its an actual thing that has happened in reality, never been proven by science though, which is one of those little oddities of life. Like science can tell us how it happens most likely, but its never been measured scientifically.
I can’t believe no call out for the Kill Bill quote. When The Bride murders Vernita, she tells the daughter pretty much the exact same thing Malvo says to Mr Wrench in the hospital…
Thought of it myself when watching the episode.
Has anyone figured out what Lester did with that plastic bag filled with the blood splattered clothing he took off after “hammering” his wife?
burned it? threw it away? buried it?
literally anything, it doesn’t matter.
I pretty much spit beer out at: “I LET YOU COME INSIDE ME.”
Then the boys: “Ew gross, Ma” “Yeah don’t talk like that, Ma”
So what’s supposed to be the big deal that Lester saw Malvo?
They don’t have any unfinished business right? And yeah, they’re not besties, but I wouldn’t exactly call them enemies.
Lester shoulda bought him a beer or simply just went to bed.
of course, that’s what lester SHOULD have done but lester is insecure in the presence. Lester likes who he is and doesn’t want it to end and the only person who can end it just happens to be 20ft away from him. he knows that the’s not the predator when he’s with malvo…
Thanks for the feedback.
But still, it’s all coincidental at this point. Lester shoulda just gone to bed, check out in the AM, and go on with his life. No harm, no foul.
Lester did put Mr. Wrench, and Mr. Numbers on to Malvo, even told them where he was. If Lester reads the papers he’d know Malvo killed 22 men because he thought they sicked those two on him.
I did like how evil Malvo was in the hospital, he murdered a cop specifically to free the guy who tried to kill him because the guy came close. And Malvo just couldn’t help but still be a dick and tell the guy he was unemployed.
I think it will be nbd for Malvo, but for Lester, psychologically, seeing the guy who set all of this in motion for him and also KNOWS what really happened is a huge deal.
When Lester was talking with his brothers wife I figured he was going to bang her too.
That look after the kiss on the cheek said “Hey I should bang her too” but we got nothing. I wouldn’t be shocked if Lester is actually Molly’s baby daddy.
Looking at the preview they showed for next week, i’m actually kinda disturbed. Why in god’s name would Lester go talk to Malvo? It doesn’t make any sense.
fear and ego
Ego. Plain and simple.
At first I was taken all the way aback by the time jump. Felt much better about it by the end of the ep, though. I kind of have a marshal boner in anticipation of the netflix marathon rewatch of this series.
I believe the correct term is “marshal stiffie.”
The time jump was a really bold move, and I don’t think a lesser show would have pulled it off.
Also, it’s only been a year and Molly’s already very pregnant, so I guess Gus’s aim has improved.
The time jump works pace-of-justice wise. Anybody troubled by it can watch Law and Order.
we don’t know that. it might be his bullets only find their mark when he’s shooting at her.
Anyone else think that Mr. Wrench is working with Malvo now?
I think so. And I think Malvo is at that casino specifically for Lester. Lorne is always already check mating your king while you are still setting up your pawns…
I was so happy to see Stephen Root, even if he was out of focus and had no lines last night. I wonder what kind of accent he’ll have in this show?
I know he had to murder his wife, lie like crazy and frame his own brother in the process but damn, Lester traded up.
Calling her a washing machine is racist.
@Enrico Pallazzo : no tickee, no laundry?
Yes, that new washing machine looks incredible!
“pulling your pubes out of my teeth”…always a risk you take, ladies!
I might be starting to enjoy Sheriff Bill more than Saul Goodman. MIGHT.
So unless something huge comes from him in the last two episodes, what exactly did Malvo get out of torturing Stavros? Yeah we got an awesome death scene but Malvo didn’t get the money, right? Stavros returned it to the snow and then his kid/muscle got fish-whacked. So…what was the point?
because he’s Loki in human form
Yeah. I was kind of thinking that the money is going to somehow be involved in every season. Not sure.
Maybe the money is a plant for next “season”…?
At the very least, the whole storyline served to show that Malvo is always ahead of the game and more clever than anyone will ever know.
Same with the guy he dragged from the offices. Showed that Malvo doesn’t fear witnesses, or CCTV, or being arrested, or cops, or anything really. And with Dennis-Spray-Tan-Reynolds he’d rather teach a shitty con man a lesson and ‘kill him’ via SWAT than let him be a shitty con man. The rest is purely incidental, or in the case of Stravos’ son, accidental. Things were set in motion that led his son to be on that road at that moment. Shit-fucking-happens. Lord works in mysterious ways. Yadda, yadda, yadda…
Glad you’r as uptight as ever.
“Something a dummy would say.” Glad you got your daily influx of confidence from Internet boards.
But I need a REASON!!! – something a dummy would say
He did it because he likes fucking with people and sowing chaos wherever he goes.
The point of Malvo’s blackmail operation was…because. Like, that is as deep as they got with his reasons and I am surprisingly okay with that. He did it because fuck it.
@Otto Man or he could’ve just followed Stavros, watched him bury the case, mark it with the ice breaker, and picked it up after the Greek drove off. easy peasey.
Stravros returned Buscemis million he found in the snow, though in the interim he started a business with that million that has made him multiple tens if not hundreds of millions to open up Grocery Stores all over the Upper Mid West, so … there’s a shit ton more where that came from.
The point was to get the money, but it fell through.
So Malvo just moved on to his next scam / act of chaos.
That entire episode sucked my dick. It dimmed my enjoyment of the series as was painfully obvious it was simply filler. Any and all praise for it is not only unwarranted, it exposes those that feel they need to faun over “something” … anything to justify their own boredom.
Michael – You’re wrong. Your ideas are bad and you should feel bad.
The episode was about the aftermath of all the murders, a botched investigation by a complacent police department, Lester’s belief (and so far the truth) that he has literally gotten away with murder, Malvo winning over all those out to get him and telling one of those ment to his face just that, the beginning (and later more) of Gus and Molly’s relationship, the year-after aftermath that includes Molly and Gus married and pregnant, Lester becoming a confident dickhead and Malvo seemingly retired.
Other than that, yeah. Filler.
A filler episode is an episode that you could conceivably skip and not have missed any story development. This episode was not that at all.
Filler episodes don’t strangle cops in the bathroom. It’s like a law or something.
Are you sure you’re caught up on the series? Last night saw a) Lester morph into a psychotic ladies’ man; b) Malvo invite Mr. Wrench to be his partner; c) Gus and Solverson apparently get married and get knocked up; d) Lester and Malvo together in Las Vegas, of all places; e) the plot jump a year so all of this could make sense. Which, if any of these, is not central to moving the story forward? (and which, if any of these, was not wildly entertaining?)
Also — gun cake.
You lack patience. Perhaps you should stick to 2 1/2 Men.
I let this episode come inside me!
If you think this was a filler episode then you’re not an intelligent person.
Filler episodes don’t tend to move the story along…I’d say this episode moved the story along quite a ways
The definition of a filler episode is an episode that has nothing to do with the rest of the series’ story lines, like the Nikki and Paulo episode of Lost. I would say that a one year time jump just might have something to do with the last two episodes.
I thought it was pretty eventful to watch Lester reach peak confident evil person only to come full circle with the man who set him down that path. Oh, and the whole time jump thing.
@Danger Guerrero : you just described the perfect definition of a filler ep. when there’s only 10 total episodes, and you take a full 10%+ for set up and fucking nothing else, it’s going to annoy me, brodinsk.
How exactly was it “filler”? I can see the complaint that it was slower and less boom-boomy than the last two, but moving slowly and re-shuffling things to set up the final two episodes doesn’t make it filler, bruh.
I love Key and Peele, but their being cast together in this just hasn’t worked for me. One of them, sure. But taking that duo and dropping them together into scenes, I keep expecting it to turn into a skit.
It certainly seems forced, but I’ll allow it. The real question is: who works better, Key or Peele?
My vote’s for Peele.
I liked the idea of it, if only because like Huell mentions it allowed them to have instant chemistry and seem like a group that has been together forever (because they have). I think it’s hard to judge them so far because they haven’t interacted with anyone outside of each other
I agree for now, but the show has managed to stick the landing on other things I was unsure about so I trust them on this too.
@Otto Man Should have cast Franklin & Bash IMO
I don’t watch K&P, but I’ve caught a few of their sketches. I think it is an interesting choice to cast a comedy team in this role. I think at the very least, with the smallness of the roles, they have the teamwork to “act” like they’ve been partners for a long time.
i thought that perhaps this was the last episode. Because it could have ended there and still be an awesome show. Some things just dont get solved.Everyone was kinda ok at the end and Lester seeing Malvo again would be like going back to the start. But i guess we continue..
But his new husband might. Even if he wasn’t Ms. Hubbard County.
“Everyone was kinda ok at the end.”
I’m not sure that Lester’s brother would agree with you.
filler ep
Looking at GIF I still can’t believe Malvo didn’t make eye contact with Lester right after ordering that drink.
lulz, the most interesting thing in that episode didn’t actually happen. /thread
I was kinda expecting him to turn around and not be Malvo for some reason.
@Zero Charisma – I went to bed unsatisfied, but then i got up, found some porn, then slept like a baby.
I was waiting for it. I mean, I literally put my drink down and braced for that look. I went to bed unsatisfied.