‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘There’s More Than One Right Thing’

The frozen tundra is chockablock with hitmen. That is the primary lesson here.
I say that because last night’s world-building episode of Fargo introduced us to two new characters right at the beginning, played by Adam Goldberg and Russell Harvard, and, yes, they will happily throw you in a trunk and drop you — ALIVE — into a freshly drilled hole in an ice-covered lake, all for the crime of “kinda looking like Billy Bob Thornton, sort of, according to one lady in a strip club, and acting like a tough guy when you drink.” Poor Lenny. Poor, poor Lenny. He shouldn’t have said those things he said. He knows that now, as he sits shivering in heaven or hell or purgatory, or wherever loudmouth drunks go immediately after drowning in frigid Minnesota waters, but it’s a hell of a way to learn that lesson. Say this for Lorne Malvo: he’ll drive a knife into the back of your head for being mean to a guy he bumped into at a hospital, and shoot a shotgun into your abdomen for investigating that first thing at, oh, let’s say an inopportune time, but at least he tries to be quick about it.
Speaking of Lorne Malvo, his brief detour of murdering people and screwing with teenagers appears to be over, and now he’s off to work a blackmail case for a Greek supermarket magnate played by Oliver Platt, who has a tough, suspicious bodyguard and a flair for colorful language. (Quick aside: It says a lot about how much Lorne loves his job that he was willing to do it for free on what basically amounted to a two-day vacation.) But first, there’s this, which is a nice reminder that (a) it’s important to be precise with the language you use, and (b) Lorne Malvo is terrifying.
Maybe I’m just a big softie, but I’m willing to give this clearly flustered federal employee a pass on the whole thing where he signs off on mail fraud, because I imagine you’re never quite prepared the first time you hear the words “I found a human foot in a toaster oven.” Consider it a warning.
Elsewhere in and around town, Lester Nygaard continues to be a horrible liar with an infected buckshot wound in his hand, and Bob Odenkirk — the newly appointed chief of police, whose name I promise to learn once I get past the “Hey, that’s Bob Odenkirk!” block in my brain — appears perfectly content to continue disregarding both of those things. It appears as though any murder investigating that’s gonna get done on this show is gonna end up being the responsibility of Officer Molly and/or Gus the Coward, provided he can take the tiny bit of chutzpah required to peep at the pretty neighbor lady and transfer it to hunting bad guys. I hope they team up at some point. It’ll be like an Aw, Shucks-y version of True Detective. Time is a flat circle, dontcha know?
A few things in closing:
– As a lifelong fan of loose cannon police officers getting taken off of cases by angry chiefs, I was tickled by the very, very polite version of that we saw last night in the diner. “I’m making you head of inquiry on another case” is the Minnesota version of “THE MAYOR’S GONNA HAVE MY ASS FOR THIS, JOHNSON. BADGE AND GUN, NOW. GO COOL OFF FOR A WEEK.”
– I have chosen to believe that Bob Odenkirk’s character is actually Saul Goodman, still on the run, who has somehow risen to a position of power inside a Minnesota police force. Think about it. Maybe he’s just playing dumb as part of an angle he’s working. Maybe he’s the one calling the shots here. Who knows, maybe he’s trying to divert Molly from the Lester Nygaard situation because he’s been quietly pulling the strings behind the scenes the whole time, and he’s afraid that if she nails Lester for murder, Lester will spill the beans regarding Lorne Malvo, which will open up an investigation into Sam Hess’s ties to Fargo that could all lead back to a missing person case involving a suspicious lawyer from New Mexico. We can’t rule it out. Not yet. That’s all I’m saying.
– Similarly, I have chosen to believe that Glenn Howerton’s aggressively bronzed personal trainer character — who may or may not be involved in the scheme to blackmail Stavros the Grocer — is Dennis Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny working a long con on the wife. Call it a new D.E.N.N.I.S. system, if you will. I don’t have all the letters worked out yet, but E is “Extort” and the S is “Sail away to freedom.” The second N might be “Naked Aerobics.” It’s a euphemism for sex. I am great at acronyms.
– Oh, and this happened…
… which I think was pretty important.
As always, your thoughts below. I feel pretty good about this show two episodes in. Who’s with me?
Ok, no one mentioned this, but I’m going to ask. Is the second guy really deaf? That looked like fake sign language to me. I expected them to fuck with the guy at Hess’.
@ Danger…I am totally with you- two shows in and I say BBT already deserves an Emmy. The scenes in the Post office and in the hotel room were pure gold. How fucking great is it that he never utters a single word to the bodyguard and then just sits down to drop a load ?
I have no clue as to who Bob Odenkirk is either but he is perfect for his role as is the woman that plays Molly.
I am already lamenting the fact that this will only be 10 episodes and done. Maybe they can do some series based on Big Lebowski, Raising Arizona and Oh Brother, Where Art Thou ? I’m all in for that !
That or eat her weight in Ben & Jerry’s
The female cop just aggravates me and I want her to fail…and Lester to get away with it. Marge Gunderson was awesome…Solverson sucks and is annoying.
@BringBackDad ….that ain’t gonna happen friend. Molly will be the unlikely heroine of this story much like Fran McDormand was in the original
I’m rooting for Lorne Malvo to put Solverson out of her misery
I totally feel that way as well.
We also learned that banging Greek chicks over 40 can be dangerous…..
Vagina dentata, my man…vagina dentata…
Finished the episode. Wow. This show has me hooked.
Me and my gal are loving this, its definitely one of my few “looking forward to” shows. Only one small complaint, and it is petty. I think they are dumbing too much of it down, meaning they are heavy on the quick flashbacks and reminders of why something is happening, or what events happened last week to proceed certain bits. I don’t know, I just think we’re all smarter than that, and you have to be to keep up with shows like TrueDetective, or GoT’s (for the non book readers). I just wish this show gave me more credit.
I agree, I’m hoping this eases off as we get into the season. But the first two or three episodes are hard to please everybody.
Any ideas why Lorne was listening to the recorded conversation he had with Lester? It was the phone call placed to Lorne right after Lester murdered his old lady. Lorne was looking over the blackmail letter, and the grocery king’s book in his hotel room, but listening to this recording. Am I missing something obvious here, or is Lorne going to work this Lester deal in on his job somehow?
Nah he just gets off on causing chaos and destruction.
They almost never bury people mid winter here. There is no way the chief would have been buried that quickly (deputy girl was at his grave). The snow was covered in snow – the ground would have been too frozen to dig. That was my only issue with the show :)
Lenny had the line of the episode. “This is a place for dicks to look at pussy, not pussies to look at dick.”
YES. This.
That’s not Dennis playing a long con. That’s Dennis on a “vacation” where he pretends to be someone else before he kills someone. Because Dennis is a serial killer.
Bob Odenkirk’s character has the same first name as Bob’s brother, Futurama writer Bill Odenkirk.
Wasn’t attributing any significance to it. Just providing a mnemonic device for Danger to remember the character’s name.
Yeah Bill is a pretty rare name.
Even though they’re only half-brothers, there were moments when Keith Carradine’s voice sounded exactly like David Carradine’s in Kill Bill, but only when I wasn’t looking at the TV. I noticed it when he was talking but I was looking at my computer. Then, when I looked at the TV, the similarity ended. Weird.
I know I’m not the only person who noticed Oliver Platt’s character sitting under that big crown. True Detective has ruined me.
Yup. King in the North
Guilty.
Have they ever said Billy Bob’s characters name on the show?
Time is a sphere – Erlich Bachmann
Two and three shows in and I feel that Erlich Backmann and Lorne Malvo deserve their own memes and a possibly mashup of the two is delicious.
I am allll over this. I’m loving Officer Solverson (HAH that name) and I really think last night’s episode got over its slow start. Even my parents are enjoying this and they are soooo not FX viewership.
I’m really enjoying this show. The mix of folksy-polite and brutal murder is magical.
I was hooked from the similarities of the sex & murder in the first episode. Minnesotans do both so polite.
Agreed.
Would you say that to Tom Petty?
Wife doesn’t care for it. I consider it True Detective without the theories.
Um, one is a drama and the other is a dark comedy.
I meant the Fargo is more straight forward and TD has you trying to figure it out, but the drama and pacing and interest is the same to me.
True Detective without the theories is also known as “True Detective”
Any Coen movie references? I only heard the teacher named Mrs. Knutsen.
I thought the scraping the name off the door was a Hudsucker Proxy reference.
@NichAhl nice! I thought I was the only one who noticed that.
I thought one of the doors had a mallard on it that looked fairly stamp-y, though i could be mistaken (all mallards look alike, am i rite?)
The pharmacist shouting “Unguent!” is a direct callback to the movie.
This is officially the show I look forward to the most.
And Oliver Platt makes everything better
Or Cher from Clueless.
I’m operating on the level that this is the BB spinoff and they dropped the name Better Call Saul… And Saul is just putting on a great accent to blend in.
I like it that way.
I so want Lucas Hood to show up.
Adam Goldberg; I just wanna be a hit man!
You obviously haven’t seen the Hebrew Hammer: [www.youtube.com]
I believe you mean you feel REAL GOOD about the show there, Danger. As well you should.
The terrific scene in which Billy Bob Thornton shits in front of that dude (I really enjoyed writing those words) is very close to one in season 1 of ‘Boss’, in which Kelsey Grammer, playing the Mayor of Chicago, leaves a meeting with an alderman and takes a crap in his private bathroom with the door open, then goes to shake the guy’s hand without washing.
The lesson here is that if you’re planning on pulling a lot of ostentatious power-moves, it’s worth investing in en-suite facilities.
Great reference to Boss. That show should have kept on going.
What are you, Solvey McSolverson?
I wish they would have played some Steve Winwood in the background when Glenn Howerton was training that lady.
I like to think that Adam Goldberg’s hitman character is just Eddie from Friends going officially psychopath.
I had that EXACT same thought. I cannot watch Adam Goldberg without seeing Eddie freaking out over the dehydrated fruit.
That’s perfect.
For some reason, the scene where Hanks the Younger pulls up to his apartment building and then watches his Orthodox Jewish neighbor in her underwear, reminded me of Chabon’s The Yiddish Policemen’s Union. And speaking of Orthodox Judaism in Duluth:
[en.wikipedia.org]
That was kinda hot. My airshaft sucks by comparison.
Dropping your pants to take a shit in the middle of a conversation may be the ultimate power move.
@Cajun Boy …I’ve heard stories that LBJ also used to wave his big cock at senators as an even more ultimate power move.
Judging from the TV ads, I can’t believe how much Cranston actually resembles LBJ
I get the feeling that if there was no toilet available it still would have happened.
Billy Bob dropping trou was the hardest i’ve laughed in some time
Everyone I know who’s seen it has raved.
Wish I had the time. Boo, me.
Speaking of LBJ, I’m going to see Cranston portray him on Broadway next week. I’m beyond stoked.
That’s known as the Old Lyndon Johnson.
[whitehouse.c-span.org]
I’m loving this show so far.
What’s with all the dipshit sons? Hess’s kids were dumb and dumber, Stavros’s son seems to be at least mildly retarded, and Lester’s brother’s kid is keeping his urine in mason jars.
Meanwhile, the daughters are all rocket scientists — Carradine’s daughter Molly is the only real cop we see, and Hanks’s daughter seems like she has the only smarts in the family.
Trom-BONE
Stavros’ kid is awesome because of his love of puns. Kara-tea!
him picking up the book and reading was the cherry on top to that glorious scene.
Glenn Howerton’s character’s mistake was using so much bronzed instead of spending a little time in a tanning bed. You know, just to get a base.
Just to get a base.
he’s doing step aerobics because he doesn’t want to get too bulky
[www.youtube.com]
Bronzer