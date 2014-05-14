‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘You Know What Wolves Do’

We are now halfway through the 10-episode limited series run of Fargo, and everything is starting to come back together. Lester gave up Lorne to the hitmen in that jail cell; Molly convinced her boss that Lester might be involved in somewhere between one and three murders, and that one “Lorne Malvo” is probably the button-pusher for all/most of them; Gus is on the verge of discovering the ties between Lorne and Stavros (geographically, at least); and, hell, even sweet, slow Dmitri got to the bottom of the mysterious storm of crickets before his geeked-out, paranoid father shut him down so he count out $1 million of blackmail money in peace. Things are moving along quickly. As is STORMWATCH 2006. But more on that in a minute.
We start with Officer Molly Solverson, who has apparently embraced her Polite Loose Cannon role 100%. About 10 minutes after presenting her boss with a small mountain of evidence she was not supposed to be collecting about a case she was specifically taken off of, she was sitting in the back of an ambulance trying to extract a confession out of a clearly unwell, delirious man, whose blood was coursing with both infection(s) and all the medicine the EMT could get into him on the way to the hospital. And then she used that information as her excuse to show up at Lester’s empty house unannounced and warrant-less, let herself in with the key under the mat (because Minnesota), and start poking around the scene looking for hammers clues. I’ve just about had it with your devil-may-care, live-wire shenanigans Officer Solverson, but dammit, you get results.
Elsewhere, Gus is digging further into the Lorne Malvo/Frank Peterson enigma, with the assistance of his adorable, precocious daughter WHO NOTHING BETTER HAPPEN TO DO YOU HEAR ME PEOPLE AT FARGO I WILL NOT STAND FOR IT YOU ALREADY KILLED A DOG THAT WAS YOUR ONE FOR THE SEASON. Ahem, I’m sorry, where was I? Ah yes, Gus, who spent most of the episode battling a crisis of conscience and listening to stupid, unhelpful parables from nosy, across-the-way clergy. I mean, sure, I get what the parable is trying to say (When is it enough? Can it ever be enough? How do you handle knowing that?), but geeeeez, padre, couldn’t you come up with something a little lighter than “So then he committed suicide. The end.”
(Quick note: Yes, obviously the parable fit in with the tone of the show, and it got Gus to the “But ya gotta try, dontcha?” that it needed to get him to for the Lorne investigation to ramp up. I just mean, like, imagine going to your pastor for advice when you were really, really struggling with something, and getting a speech about a rich guy who died broke in a blood-splattered bathtub. No thank you to that.)
Which brings us to Lorne, who … Lorne has some problems right now. Or, at least, Lorne is developing problems. Lester’s festering buckshot wound has essentially become a valve the truth leaks out of, as the hitmen used the classic “squeeze wound, choke with disgusting gym sock” interrogation technique to get Lorne’s name regarding the Sam Hess murder (Lester should have given Mr. Wrench the name of his discount store afterward, because $55 for a bag of clean socks and a shotgun is a decent deal), and as mentioned above, Molly used its effect on his brain to get information for her case. It’s gotten so bad for Lorne — besides that million smackeroos that appears, for now, to be coming his way, if he can get it and get outta Dodge before the authorities, assassins, and winter storms converge on him — that even the shady drug dealer who hawks prescription pills, surveillance equipment, and, apparently, remote control trucks out of the back of a converted liquor store van feels bad for him because he only wants one (1) walkie-talkie.
Poor Lorne. I’d feel worse for him if he weren’t such a horrifying monster of a human who also gets to go to fun-sounding parties where tipsy ladies decide to let big mean dogs hump them for lulz.
Other highlights:
– STORMWATCH 2006 UPDATE: – Up to two feet of new accumulation, winds as high as 60 mph. Gonna need more plows. And for the love of Pete, keep the chief’s driveway plowed. She’s got a baby now, okay?
– Lester’s wound was practically its own character last night. I mentioned the important stuff up top, but between the CSI-style look at how the buckshot passed through the chief and proceeded to turn his hand into a pile of puss-oozing ground beef and the thing where the doctor’s official diagnosis was “Real mess there. Super infected,” I feel like maybe it should start getting a “Special Guest Star” credit at the beginning.
– If this whole violent criminal mastermind thing somehow doesn’t work out for Lorne, he should consider teaching a community college class called What Wolves Do: A Peek at Modern Fiction Through the Lens of Ancient Rome. He’d probably end up giving everyone F’s just for his personal enjoyment, but still, the lectures would be fun.
– He can’t do it from inside that locked pantry, but in any event, the answer is yes: You can lay on $1 million, Fargo Dennis Reynolds. My man Huell taught us that.
As always, your thoughts below.
I wonder why Malvo has been recording everyone’s phone calls.
I thought it was more of a Sex, Lies, & Videotape thing where he just wants mementos of all his shenanigans.
or he plans to weave one big lie where everyone else takes the fall for him. The Hitmen get nabbed for Bill’s murder, Lester gets arrested for hiring the hitman, and Dennis gets nabbed for blackmailing Savros.
Retirement plan?
I was feeling a Magnolia type vibe to it…but I haven’t seen that movie in 10 years…I hope that’s the movie I’m thinking of.
At first, I thought the guy selling him the walkie-talkie[s] was Jacob Pitts (Tim, from Justified).
Somebody better get fed into a woodchipper by the time this series is over.
I have a theory about Lorne Malvo and all this wolf talk. I was already thinking that when Lorne was a boy he was with the men that shot Molly’s father. If you recall there was talk of a younger child who “even got probation”. The timeline might not 100% add up because I recall Molly saying she was in algebra class when this happened. Now this would work if Lorne was currently only around 40 or so…but many people assume he is older. I still somewhat skeptical (mostly do to age concerns) until last night when the Wolf stuff started.
Now you add in all this raised by Wolves talk and it really seems he had a messed up child hood and was raised by violent people (not literally Wolves)…hence his affinity for violence. He doesn’t buy that the child in the Jungle Book could be raised by Wolves and then become friends with a Bear and a Panther…because he was raised by Wolves himself and he doesn’t get along with anyone except maybe other wolves.
Great show, genius even but, the whole Solverson going straight to the washing machine was total bullshit. What grounds did she come up with that the washing machine had been moved? Involved? Anything. Just some instincts that some one put something inside a washing machine? Seriously it was bullshit.
Ah, nice catch you two.
Wasn’t Lester muttering about the washer in the ambulance?
i chalk it up to lester going on and on about the washing machine “load of towels” and all that to make her check it out.
And that would explain why she knew to unscrew it and probably put her finger prints all over the hammer? Sorry it’s not good enough.
No it wasn’t. Watch that scene again, the washing machine is clearly not flush with the dryer, and it looks like it had been moved.
Before she even walked over to it, and they just showed the shot of the machines, I could tell she was gonna search there.
Even after rewinding it a few times, I still couldn’t make out what the nosy neighbor said to Lorne after he threatened him. It sounded like something in Hebrew. Did anyone catch it???
@Kid_Presentable …thanks so much for that- it was the only dialogue in the whole ep. that I didn’t get…you answered my question.
Hebrew for demon? You mean Gene Simmons?
Hebrew for demon. Had to rewind and put on the CC for that one.
I’m convinced that Chief Saul is not incompetent but that he is involved somehow and that his refusal to acknowledge Solverson’s views, until the evidence was completely overwhelming, was just his way of protecting himself and/or his accomplices.
After this week’s Louie, I volunteer to hold Solverson’s hand first. Fuck off, Colin Hanks.
I’m not going to say that Fargo is better than True Detective, but it’s the same neighborhood. Holy smokes!
I’d really love to see a conversation between Rust Cohle and Lorne Malvo.
I’m digging it. It’s got an edge.
I like that in a series.
The whole 10 hour limit has a great effect on a show.
It means nobody is safe. Everything is on the table.
And all bets are off.
You’re darn tootened.
Agreed. Was thinking the same thing. Best show since Breaking Bad IMO.
True Detective is probably objectively a more ambitious and accomplished show, but I think I’m enjoying Fargo a little bit more.
The big dose of humor is crucial to the fun of the show.
The next person who tells me they don’t own a TV because “it’s all trash” or “there’s nothing good on” is going to get kicked in the neck.
No mention of the Big Lebowski call out? The store Lester got the socks (and shotgun) at was called Uli’s. For shame!
@entropymaker This might be a stretch, but when Gus was in bed, said “nope,” and got up, that reminded of Josh Brolin doing the same thing in No Country
Episode 1 had a “White Russian Special” on Lou’s chalk board. And indeed the Rabbi carried over from A Serious Man. Factor in the old timey music from the intro of last night’s Intro and cross reference Oh Brother Where Art Thou and you may be on to something.
First time we see a hat go blowing past we have the formula.
“Nah, it stayed a hat and no, I didn’t chase it. Nothing more foolish than a man chasin’ his hat”.
I am enjoying this show.
Nice grabs! I also thought the whole Organ Donor story the rabbi told could have wandered over from “A Serious Man.”
Don’t forget the officer who arrested Lester was named Knudsen
Probably only noticed as Stormare was on my mind from watching the Black List finale.
Holy shit, I didn’t even catch that.
In my mind, he’ll always be Karl Hungus.
It’s amusing you call the rabbi both padre and pastor… Must have missed the huge Mitzvah Van they showed twice, and Lorne calling it out?
@ewaj ….true, but Danger did refer to him as a “Pastor” also
You’ve never heard someone use the term “”padre” as a jokey, ubiquitous term for a man of god? It’s sort of an old-skool joke.
Ditto, Pastors don’t have that depth of life which a rabbi has and that is a great van.
Also, it is usually a good thing for reviewers to pay attention to the show.
Came here to say the exact same thing.
The previews for the final half of the season look fucking amazing. The storm. The guns. Oof dah, its going to be great, don’t cha know?
Thanks. I wasn’t entirely sure I had that right. I’m Minnesotan so you’d think I would know that. :)
“Uff da,” if you’ll pardon the correction.
Here’s my biggest question with this show: how did the doctors miss Lester’s wound in his hand in the first place? He was taken into the hospital immediately following a shooting in his home, with a head wound and a bleeding hand. Are the doctors in Minnesota THAT incompetent?
I said it was a look of a man who did not believe what he just did…. I have no firsthand experience of what someone looks like when they murder their spouse.
I *swear* I don’t.
@entropy – i’m afraid to ask, but how do you know what the correct expression for a man that murdered his wife is?
Fair point, but the ER guys are generally sharper, you’d hope. Particularly with an unconscious man coming out of a bloodbath at his home.
It’s just something that nags at me. I still think this show is amazing, and Billy Bob is simply incredible. Martin Freeman shows he’s still likeable as a man who made a terrible decision (the look on his face when he whacked his wife with the hammer was perhaps the most accurate depiction of a man who did not believe what he just did I’ve seen in a long time), and everything is better with Bob Odenkirk, so it’s not like I’m going to stop watching over a small wound.
The wound wasn’t bleeding much, and the head wound was obvious. It’s possible they just missed it. You’re talking about medical professionals who need patients to write “CUT HERE” and “WRONG KNEE” on themselves just in case.
Instead of a drill, he should have asked for duct tape and some zip ties. Those are Dennis Reynolds’ tools.
This show is great. Billy Bob is fantastic. Emmy rankings:
1. Cranston
2. Billy Bob
3. McConaughey
I’m sure their Oscars are consolation enough for 2 and 3.
@bhammer100 It almost definitely will. It was Landgraf, after all, who made that stink about True Detective submitting in the main drama categories.
This show would probably have a good chance at winning some awards. It’ll probably be under the miniseries category like AHS.
Good call — “Americans” is solid.
I was just thinking after last night’s episode how, in the last eight months, I’ve been lucky enough to see three of the best TV shows I’ve seen in a long time: “Breaking Bad,” “True Detective” and “Fargo.”
Still need to get started on “The Americans,” though. I think that will be my post-“Fargo” project.
You forgot Dinklage.
“You can listen to me shit on people from the other end.”
-I love Lorne
That absolutely killed me
Favorite line of the night.
I thought the parable was great. One of my favorite parts of the episode.
If Molly Solverson isn’t your favorite character on TV right now, you’re wrong. (Erlich Bachmann from Silicon Valley is close on her heels.)
@Baltimore Dan
That’s like an ice cream man named Cone
#TrueDetectiveSeason2
Apparently the rabbi next door — the one with the parables and the exhibitionist wife — has a built-in eeeeeeevil detector. It’s a gift, just like holes in your socks.
I wouldn’t trust a Billy Bob Thorton parked outside my building at 2 PM.
I wouldn’t trust a Billy Bob.
I wouldn’t trust a Billy Bob Thorton.
@Lobster Mobster And an anti-Semitic one, to boot!
I wouldn’t trust a Billy Bob Thorton parked outside my building
at 2 AM, either.
I wouldn’t trust a Billy Bob Thorton parked outside my building at 2 AM, either.
If Liam Neeson has taught me anything, it’s that wolves wait for you to look over some ID’s and photos before trying to eat you.
I’ve just about had it with your devil-may-care, live-wire shenanigans Officer Solverson, but dammit, you get results.
Hey, hey, mister. No need for that kind of language. A “heck” woulda sufficed there, ya know.
Chief Saul is really stupid, though, so I thought it would take him longer to cotton on
Yeah, I was glad they didn’t let that play out any longer than it did.
I’m just glad Police Chief Saul finally came around to Molly’s way of thinking (‘…Son of a bitch!”). No way could any self-respecting peace officer remain that oblivious for that long.
I got a slight O Brother Where Art Thou? vibe from the cold open, with the old timey music and the field of grass and whatnot.
(also, it is a pellet of birdshot, not buckshot)
Judging by the slow motion scene in this episode there appeared to be about 24-27 projectiles (yes I counted) that would make it something along the lines of #4 buckshot.
Even large birdshot along the lines of #2 in 3 inch shell would be over a 100, #6 around 300 pellets.
Turkeys fear me.
@Danger Guerrero I know which end to point away from me. That’s about it.
