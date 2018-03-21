Noah Hawley Won’t Rule Out ‘Fargo’ Season 4 Taking Place Centuries Ago

FX

With Ryan Murphy having jumped ship to Netflix, Noah Hawley is FX’s busiest workhorse. He’s adapting Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle as a limited series; serving as showrunner for the best superhero show on television, Legion, which returns on April 2; and is currently considering the next season of Fargo, loosely based on the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning movie of the same name. Seasons one and three took place in the 2000s and 2010s, while season three was set in the 1970s. So what time period is Hawley thinking for season four?

“I now have an idea that’s less in the corner of my eye and more in front of me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have a lot of time right now to focus on it. What I can say is that it will be another period piece,” one that will be set in the past, likely in the Midwest (sorry, California Santa). “More and more as I think about telling stories in this vein and what the original film is about, these are really American stories and stories about the American landscape, and the things that people do for money,” Hawley continued. “I feel like I have a [very] exciting direction to go in. I’m trying to find the time to get it down on paper.”

As for whether a Fargo season could be set in, say, the 1600s, Hawley answered, “I think it could, as long as there’s something unique to say about it. On some level, there’s a good joke in the idea that the more things change, the more they stay the same. But if you look at the history of the region and the waves of migration and people coming in, and the things people do for money… there’s something interesting to making a period version of it.”

Maybe then we could meet Nikki Swango’s ancestor, Jebediah Swango.

