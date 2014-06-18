‘Fargo’ Season Finale Discussion: ‘He’s Not Gonna Stop. You Know That, Right?’

Before we begin, let’s do a quick post-finale Fargo roll call:
- Lorne Malvo – Dead
- Lester Nygaard – Dead
- Molly Solverson – Alive and promoted
- Gus Grimley – Vigilante mailman
- Lou and Greta – Alive, thank God (#FargoSeason2)
- Special Agents Pepper and Budge – Dead
- Stavros Milos and Mr. Wrench, the deaf hitman – Unaccounted for
- That hobo-looking drug dealer and his van filled with contraband – Probably in Daytona or something
So that’s where we ended up. Everyone more or less got the ending they deserved last night, except for Key and Peele, who spent an entire year in the file room and then helped Molly figure out the case, only to get bullets to the face/neck for their trouble. You can’t make an omelette to bring to work as a snack without cracking a few eggs, I guess.
First, the happy endings. Molly Solverson gets to be chief, Gus gets a medal, and their soon-to-be-expanding family can finally relax in front of the television to watch Deal or No Deal in peace, without thoughts of serial killers and multi-state crime sprees weighing heavily on their minds. It was a nice way to wrap things up for them, although I could have used a shot of Molly taking down her big conspiracy board, if only so I could say a proper goodbye to one of my favorite running plots of the season. And the ending was also cool because the show used the same music the Coen brothers used at the beginning of the movie, which was a neat little last homage in a season that was full of them.
Now, the murder.
There was something incredibly fitting about Lorne being done in by Lester and Gus. Both characters started the season as spineless globs of goo, and it was Malvo himself who turned them into men capable of taking action. Granted, this manifested itself very differently in each of them, with one becoming a sociopath who happily brought death and other disasters upon anyone who could be used for his own personal gain, and the other developing just enough of a backbone to hunt down the mad man who could bring harm to his family, but that’s really just a matter of degree. Think of Malvo as a match: Lester was a big rusty barrel of gasoline inside a fireworks warehouse, Gus was a carefully placed explosive with a long, slow-burning fuse. Lorne lit them both because he likes watching things go boom, and they both ended up burning him in the end.
(A quick aside: I’m not super familiar with the specifics of Minnesota criminal law, but I’m pretty sure you can’t just walk into a man’s cabin, announce that you’ve solved his riddle, then deposit a half dozen bullets in his chest as he sits on his couch tending to a nasty leg wound. And I especially don’t think you can get a fancy medal for it either, seeing as it appears to be, in the most technical sense of the term, first-degree murder. Unless Gus just put a shotgun in Lorne’s lap after killing him and shouted “NOW, I DON’T WANT NO TROUBLE, MISTER. HEY. HEY! MISTER! WHAT’RE YOU DOING WITH THAT SHOTGUN?” really loud in the hopes a witness would hear him and conveniently forget that all the gunshots happened first. I don’t see how we can rule that out.)
Hey, speaking of Lester…
Lester had a busy episode, between trying to ham-fistedly cover-up his second wife’s murder (STILL NOT OVER IT), getting interrogated by Molly, setting bear traps in his home, and getting his nose broken during a confrontation with a violent bully who was threatening his personal safety, again. (In the premiere, he smashed his face on a glass storefront. Here, he got hit with his glass Salesman of the Year trophy. The more things change, right?) He spent most of the episode scrambling to try to salvage the life he built himself by turning into a monster, and it all went to sh*t and he ended up as a popsicle floating in a frozen lake in Montana. Good.
I don’t know if there will be another season of Fargo. Showrunner Noah Hawley has been a little dodgy about it, probably because the decision is more FX’s than it is his. But even if we don’t get more of the show (or if we get more of it, but with a whole new crew of characters), there’s no denying that this was a fun, 10-episode ride, and a really pleasant surprise. If you had told me back in March that I would get so much enjoyment out of a show that (a) was loosely based on a Coen brothers movie, (b) the Coen brothers weren’t involved with in any way, and (c) aired in the spring and was set in the ice-cold Minnesota winter, I really don’t think I would have believed you. Shout out to everyone involved for overcoming those hurdles and making such a delightful little slice of television.
A few notes in closing:
– If you haven’t read Josh’s interview with Noah Hawley, please remedy that ASAP.
– Also, I really recommend listening to the Fresh Air episode with Hawley and Allison Tolman. FUN FACT: The Coen brothers rarely, if ever, return Hawley’s emails. That’s hilarious.
– Was that a Christmas Story reference from Greta when she said she’d shoot the evil intruder’s eye out with her BB gun? I do believe it was.
– I’ve been meaning to mention how great Allison Tolman is at Twitter for weeks now, but I kept forgetting. So this is me doing that. She cusses like a sailor and makes fun of people who try to troll her. She is my favorite.
Okay, that’s it for me. Thanks as always to Chet for the GIFs. Your thoughts on the episode, and the season, and bear traps or whatever the hell else below. This has been fun.
Was I the only one that thought it was Frances McDormand’s voice as the dispatcher when Malvo is listening on the scanner? I haven’t seen anything about it.
in the final scenes Moly pulls up to the cabin, it seems both police detective cars are there, so I really do not know if the car salesman was alive or dead. We only see legs being pulled away by Malvo previously, that could have been one of the FBI guys. You would hope he let the salesman go but would he want loose ends?
You’d have to know me and my taste to understand that when I say I enjoyed this series, what a tribute it is. My favorite thing about the show was the fact that Molly isn’t skinny and isn’t glamorously pretty and isn’t 12 years old like most female leads in police/detective shows. And, she gets the guy (Colin Hanks!) and gets to have a happy beautiful family and gets to be the chief no and one ever mentions her weight or makes fun of her or treats her differently because of it. Very well done show. Intellectual and interesting with wonderful actors. I started watching because I loved the Fargo movie and I love Martin Freeman. I figured that since he was wasting his time doing this instead of Sherlock, I’d give it a go. Everything else was just icing. What I didn’t like was the excessive violence. The violence level in TV and movies today is exhorbitent. And, yes, I do think its affect kids. I stopped watching Sopranos and Game of Thrones because of the violence. Despite that, I still watched and waited in anticipation for each episode of Fargo.
I just realized that Molly never met Malvo in person.
only saw him in the snow storm
I have to ask a question that may be too obvious to others but I didn’t get. Why the biblical references to the locust, fishes, and blood shower? And how did Malvo pull these off. It made me believe he really was the devil. Also, who was the guy that Malvo seemed to work for.
I thought they explained the fish in the news broadcast that was on the tv at Lester’s brother’s house – the storm picked them up from a nearby lake.
Stavros was very religious and he attributed finding the million dollars to God. Malvo knew this and deliberately used religious symbolism to mess with him. It’s never explained where the fish came from though.
My mother has been theorizing for the last couple weeks that second season would have to be a prequel with Lou. and what happened in that… especially as it seems Lou got the guy. Such a damn good show. Very pleased and I’m gonna miss it so.
The “knife” Malvo used while attending to his leg appears to be a hand held Sling Blade.
It’s called a karambit. The design originated in Indonesia.
Daydreaming out loud: You could have a season two with Lester’s brother getting out of jail, half crazed from being anally raped in prison, he turns into a serial killer hell bent on revenge. His first victim would be Chief Oswalt;s African Adopted Son, then his estranged wife, yada yada….
Couple thoughts….
I wish I got the glove thing. I feel like I almost do, but not entirely.
Second, season 2 should OBVIOUSLY be a prequel about Sioux Falls, right?
Third and most importantly…..after the time jump it was 1998/1999….Deal or No Deal premiered in 200-goddamned-5. C’mon! That had to be Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, right? Riiiiiight?
Misfortune happens to all of us. What’s important is how you react to it. Whenever Lester gets confronted he always whines about being the victim and uses this to rationalize the horrible things he’s done. Compare that to Gus who lived through real tragedy yet is willing to live up to his flaws and mistakes.
tuggernuts, the first one was how I thought of it as well.
The second on makes sense especially with the addition of the riddle.
He can comprehend complex situations that benefit him, but he can’t understand a simple solution to a situation that benefits someone else even if he’s already fucked.
The glove thing had me scratching my head at first but at least two theories work – 1) Molly is referencing letting one glove (Lester) go so essentially both he and Malvo can be had/caught, even if not by here. That’s what I thought, but I really like the idea that someone else shared (I’m stealing/borrowing) in another post that 2) in the story, the guy gives up his one glove so that whoever finds the other can have both – an unselfish move, which Lester can’t comprehend. Compare to his having no problem solving the riddle about how to keep the fox, rabbit, and cabbage.
Please disregard my mistake about the time line in point 3.
To those wondering what happened to the used-car salesman, wasn’t that his dead body Malvo was dragging behind the woodpile? And as immensely entertaining as this series was, two plotholes seem unforgivable. Any competent forensic investigation would have cleared Lester’s brother of complicity in the murder of Lester’s wife, and, considering the lengths Malvo was willing to go to kill Lester at the end, why didn’t he just shoot him in the Las Vegas elevator along with everyone else?
Maybe DNA evidence hadn’t made it to Fargo by this time?
My questions was more WHY did Malvo bother to drag the bodies. The red blood trails were a pretty dead giveaway. He was wasting time and ruining his element of surprise.
Completely agree on the Lester’s brother point. Don’t even need forensics to show reasonable doubt for him being the killer. The evidence against him was crap. Except the testimony of the (apparently) scorned Miss Hubbard County, obviously. Her sash might’ve carried some undue weight with the jurors.
I believe that was Budge or Pepper’s body. The other car wasn’t there either so it is assumed that Malvo let him live because he knew he took out the Feds and cancelled their backup so it was just between him and Lester at that point.
Anybody besides our household think they named Malvo after the warning that comes on right before the show starts? This show is rated MALV. Oh?
Did anyone else think “holy shit he IS satan” for a split second when Malvo popped back up after being shot 3 times?
I did .. seriously… I did. I’m glad he wasn’t though.
I did. Plus they were putting in all of those references. The red car, that he told Molly’s dad he hadn’t had such great apple pie since Eden. Not to mention that they played him off as being all powerful and omnipresent. He was unnaturally about 20 steps ahead of everyone. It was one of the things about the show that I allowed myself to not question. I thought that the show might try to get all supernatural at some point. I’m glad it didn’t.
Nah you have to remember gus couldn’t even kill Molly with a semi auto, he sure as shit would be worse with what looked like some single action old west revolver.
Used car plates: DLR
DLR is also a reference to the Fargo movie. The cop that gets killed during the traffic stop writes DLR as the plates in his book. Lou, Marge’s partner, thinks he was killed in the middle of writing the license plate, but Marge corrects him saying that the car they’re looking for (the tan Sierra) has dealer plates.
“POLICE” was the plate on the cop car. Think they just like being obvious
Just curious, what’s the significance of that?
In the movie (spoilers), the cop that Peter Stormare kills on the side of the road writes down the license plate as “DLR”, which meant it was a Dealer plate.
One of the cops doing the investigation with Marge thinks that the cop was killed in the middle of writing down the number, but Marge corrects him saying that it stands for Dealer.
Just an interesting little callback to the movie I didn’t see mentioned.
At least I don’t have anything else I want to watch on FX so I can stop seeing Ricky Gervais, and the awful commercials for You’re the Worst and Married.
The Strain!!!!!!!
I have zero doubt that the Bemidji police department would happily cover up Gus’s crime. I don’t even think they need to put a gun in Malvo’s hand. They just don’t press charges. This was a great show. Will be good for binge-watching down the road.
I was thinking about this whole thing a lot, but considering he probably didn’t own the cottage he was living in, Malvo would have had no expectation of privacy in the first place. And since he was a wanted fugitive holding a knife at the time, Gus’s emotional state at the time of the shooting could be qualified as self-defense. No DA would prosecute the man who shot down a known serial killer regardless of the circumstances, let alone a former cop and current federal agent (postman). A stretch maybe, but still believable.
*Chief
This. Not too difficult in a small town where your wife is about to become captain.
*Oprah voice*
You get killed! And you get killed! And you get killed!
Is lester really dead? I ask only because I can’t think of any reason to show just a hat floating on the water in once scene, and then have Molly say, “Let me know if the divers find anything,” in the next. Seems to leave the door open.
I really enjoyed this show. Very entertaining from start to finish. But I have some lingering questions,,.
WTF was the purpose? What was the plot? What was the mystery that was solved? The disjointed story lines might be what I found so appealing, so I’m not criticizing it. After the finale last night, though, I just sat there for a second pondering that journey and whether we really went anywhere.
Definitely dead. If there’s enough time to get divers out there, then he didn’t come out. Freezing and drowning…not a fun way to go.
And Karma. Evil gets theirs, good gets theirs.
The plot was good triumphing over evil.
That Molly is a great detective and was right all along. The story ends with her rightfully being promoted to chief (which is what would have happened had Malvo not shown up in the first place). She got personal and professional closure hearing the tape of Lester confessing to his wife’s murder to Malvo and that they had something going between them, which she couldn’t convince anyone of, except for Budge and Pepper (#RIPneverforget!). And ever since Lester met Malvo, he’d been walking on thin ice and was bound to go down. From the get-go we were shown that Malvo was a paid hit man who likes to start shit with little people on the side, for shits and giggles.
There wasn’t really a mystery for us because we saw every perspective, just like in the movie.
That water is so cold, it kills you super fast. No way he survived…
I need a new season of Key and Peele pronto so I can laugh again.
I coukd just as easily watch a season two where Solverson gives out parking violations and speeding tickets the whole time.
Me too, I’d love a series based on the town and her family.
What happened to the used car salesman after Malvo was done with him? Did his wife ever get on his health insurance? And did they buy the life insurance that Lester was pushing on them early in the series? SO MANY LOOSE ENDS!
Going to have to binge watch and pick up all the easter eggs.
Both cars being gone was a stretch for me.
he waved hi to lester in the coffee shop, so i would assume he did. i believe that was the used car salesman.
I knew I was forgetting something… Malvo had to have actually let him go…after the bear trap Lester chased Lorne out of the house and both cars were gone… I couldn’t believe it.
I noticed that guy and was thinking “Well I bet you wish you bought life insurance now.” But honestly when he switched from the library to working at a car dealership you know he upgraded.
Nice catch. I didn’t realize that was the same guy.
The only thing that was even the least bit disappointing about this show to me is that no one get fed into a wood chipper.
I made a fearless prediction that Malvo was going to chipper Lester up.
Agreed. I was waiting for that…
I kept wondering in the cabin if Gus might have put Lorne’s gun in his hand. We never did see it again and there where a few angles and camera placements that made me think they want us to decide for ourselves if Gus moved it or not
Being the straight guy that Gus is, I say no.
Perhaps I’m being obtuse, but I’m not sure what to make of Solverson’s anecdote to Lester Nygaard about the man boarding the train who accidentally lost one glove and then deliberately dropped the other. The point I take from it is that losing one thing (a glove, a wife) could be an unfortunate accident, losing two suggests agency. Other thoughts?
I agree with Palin. I also like the contrast between how the man who does the right thing by his wife ends up and how the man who does the wrong thing by his wife ends up.
To somewhat second entropymaker, I took it as, “You’re screwed either way, but you can help other people by cooperating.” Pepper and Budge would have survived if he had just told the truth.
If Lester isn’t a monster, then who is? After seeing him send his wife in to get the passports, I don’t think there’s anything else we could call him.
I took it to be a direct reflection on Lester himself as his line right before she launched into the story was “I’m not a monster” or somesuch. I think she was using a parable about altruism, giving up on something half ruined for the good of someone else, and making a point that Lester was clearly not that type of person. Maybe not a “monster” but certainly not a “good” man.
Good one Palin. I like it! Our house was thinking it was a wife reference, but yours sounds better.
I thought it meant that when Molly let Lester go home, she was sacrificing one item to end up getting both?
I dunno I like your explanation better than theirs as to why Molly would tell the story to Lester.
Further investigation reveals they cut the line “It’s not a story about a man who loses a glove, it’s a story about a man who gives his gloves away” from the scene.
It appeared to me that Lou makes one hell of a grilled cheese.
I loved the arc that Chief Oswalt went through. That moment in the interrogation room when he tells Lester to answer the question was amazing.
That was a terrific moment. My favorite of the night. So subtle, so quick, but with so many implications.
Oh HELL yes. The way Lester looks to him for a way out and Bill just shuts him down. Great stuff.
As someone who also spent a decent chunk of 2007 second-guessing Deal or No Deal contestants, the last thing that I would call myself is a winner.
I loved this show start to finish. The only true disappointment was that I didn’t get to see more of Kate Walsh. In every sense of the word. Man, she was excellent.
I agree, she was a rambling, shambling mess of a character and Kate nailed it. Her lines regarding her sons were both hilarious and sad at the same time. And the actors playing her sons were darn good as well, they remembered the first rule as laid down by Kirk Lazarus, “never go full retard”.
I didn’t have a problem with Gus getting away with shooting Malvo. I figured it was a case of “we just went through a bizarre wave of violence that would make a hardened Chicago homicide detective shiver and the guy was terrifying so let’s just forget about it.”
I’m a lawyer in Minnesota. Gus might be able to say that the shooting fell into Minn. Stat. 609.065, which is Minnesota’s justified killing statute if he says he thought Malvo had a gun and would shoot him, which might be reasonable given what he knows about Malvo (that’s a bit of a stretch). It might also be first degree manslaughter (609.20) given that he was likely provoked by the threats against his family and those threats are something that would enrage an ordinary person (a safer bet). So there are definitely ways its something other than first degree murder, particularly in a situation where there is political hay to be made in prosecutorial leniency.
I just thought they didn’t prosecute him because of who he killed and reasoned that no jury in the country would ever convict him and then gave the commendation to shield them from their decision.
He (Malvo) had a knife and had personally threatened to kill him (Gus). Looked at the statute, pretty sure that qualifies as belief of exposure to great bodily harm or death. The prosecutor could try for a manslaughter charge, which could stick, especially since both parties were (presumably) trespassing at the time.
Gus could say he thought Malvo was going for a gun, nobody was there to say otherwise, plus the whole law enforcement community in Bemidji would have been happy to see the demise of such a cold blooded cop killer, so . . . .
I still don’t really understand Lester on vacation on the snow mobile or if that was supposed to be his mode of transportation into Canada? Was is border patrol or staties waiting for him? Also is he wearing the same orange jacket he gave his wife? Also considering the brutality of some of the death scenes all season I thought Lester was in for the worst, not that drowning in a frozen lake isn’t a terrible death, but I don’t know I just figured it would be closer to Minnesota Dennis Reynolds brutal.
Gosh I went to bed with so many more questions but reflecting now, still loved everything about the finale and show as a whole.
Ahhh yes I had momentarily forgot that he nearly got the ice bath earlier in the season… now I have no problems with the way he died… Lester you dumb bastard god I am going to miss this show…
Yeah, he was trying to cross into Canada via the wilderness of a national park (i.e. trails) instead of a road which will have a border post with guards, or the open prairie which means little for getting anywhere.
I would go with hiding out in a State Park with Canada always there as a last resort.
Like me in the Mojave National Preserve in a few years. Haven’t worked out the last resort part.
He was trying to get to Canada.
Also, Lester’s death in the frozen lake links back to the fish symbolism between him and Molly: the fish poster in his basement, Molly and Lou ice fishing while discussing the case, and the scene Otto Man pointed out where Numbers/Wrench nearly kill him in a very similar fashion.
He was on the run to Canada, I believe. I thought that was border patrol.
Different jacket, I think. Looked red.
I liked that he wound up in the ice, finishing the job Numbers and Wrench started. Also, it was good to see him die because of his own actions and his own stupidity.
He was trying to get over the border. It’s real quick, but you can see the people waiting for him are Border patrol.
Keep the surviving cast for season 2 and bring on David Cross, Benedict Cumberpatch and Dwight Yoakam as new cast members.
You’re a genius. Like a Kevin Bacon game to decide the next season’s cast members. Fantastic.
My only real question is what was really the point of the grocery store guy? His kid died and then he just left the show. Maybe I’m missing something here but for the 6 or 7 episode that he was in all seem all kind of pointless when you look back.
Agree with Breesus. It was to show you what Malvo did for a living and him getting creative about it showed that he really enjoyed his work. He wasn’t really after any money from the grocery guy – he was enjoying torturing him. That it also got Gus and Molly together was real nice too. Ya betcha!
It brought Molly and Gus together, simple as that. Which, is huge really. Molly and Gus are together solely because of Malvo’s shenanigans in Duluth!
Stavros was Malvo’s 9-to-5. Just like Stephen Root was. He’s there to show you the kind of monster Malvo is and what he does. After all, he could simply kill or extort in simpler ways. But he goes out of his way to be as apocalyptic as possible with everyone he meets. And if he gets bored, he’ll just do it quick and move onto what really got his eye.
Stavros was a needed plot device to introduce Malvo.
Yeah, it was Stavros throwing his own book into a fireplace.
The overall point, I thought, was to tie in the Duluth story (Gus, remember?) and also show what Malvo was really capable of.
read interview with creator, there will be a deleted scene for Stravos
This is probably the first show this year where I wasn’t slightly disappointed in the finale, except Boardwalk. A tad bit disappointed Lou didn’t put that shotgun into use but damn Lou was good in everything else in this show.
Two things:
What was the answer to Malvo’s riddle to Gus?
In the previews there was a scene with Adam Goldberg (the hit man) shooting a guy sticking up a store, I don’t remember that scene at all during the show. Anyone know when/if it aired?
Why do we have more green receptors than any other or something like that.. and the answer was Predators.
Which again the av club review highlighted, Molly answered that riddle that gus claimed to have solved, and she also put Gus on to Malvo by confirming he was indeed back.
Molly told Gus the answer earlier — it’s a carryover from early man needing to see predators.
Previews cut off on my DVR, so didn’t see that.
In the moment I was annoyed that it wasn’t Molly taking down Malvo. But I’ve come to appreciate it more as I have time to think about it.
Can we talk about Bob Odenkirk? His scene where he resigns to Molly was a great piece of acting
Agreed. The man is a treasure.
Two things I wanted to happen last night did not happen…1) I really wanted Lester to get the wood-chipper treatment. 2) I really wanted Malvo to live on.
That said, I still enjoyed the hell out of the finale. It kept me on the edge of my seat most of the time. A nice way to cap off a great season of TV.
Lester’s death was brilliant. He was walking on thin ice the entire season, and that’s what finally did him in.
My only complaint is they didn’t find a way to give us a Molly/Malvo scene. Other than that it was aces.
They come face to face momentarily in the white out gun fight. That’s it.
Molly and Malvo never come face to face anywhere in the series, right? I wonder what the motivation behind that narrative decision was?
Great ending. Perhaps it didn’t tie every thread down (No Mr. Wrench, no Stavros) but it went for the emotional ending as opposed to the poetic/literary one.
I’ve seen where some are mad that it was Gus and not Molly who faced off and ended Malvo, but it feels better that it was Gus. Also, Molly’s case was always about Lester; how he was the one behind it all. Malvo was, in some respects, the gun Lester had used to kill the Chief.
I’m going to miss all the cryptic references and riddles and the way the show built tension and even its folksy charm.
Man, it tied together nicely.
Also, Malvo was Gus’ man to catch. Really the whole Malvo angle is there only because Gus pulled him over then later came to Molly with the “case”. Then add in Gus’ failed attempt to arrest him, Malvo was Gus’ mountain to climb.
I said this in the other post, but if this does come back for a second season I hope it focuses on Molly’s dad in the 1970s. He’s spoken cryptically about an evil that visited him and I’d love to see that explored.
Yes Carradine was great in DEXTER.
The talk he had with Malvo in the diner made me wonder whether he was placing Malvo as the evil person or if he was just letting Malvo know that he wasn’t some trusting yokel who would give up private information about people to anyone other than a police officer.
i thought the evil he was referencing was whatever killed Mollys mom. I could be wrong
I’ve been saying this. I really hope that happens. There has to be more to it than just an old man reminicing about horrible stuff.
That is simply an excellent idea, LTF.
I don’t understand how Gus made the leap of faith that something fishy was going on in the cabin. He wasn’t around for any of the red BMW talk (right?). Did the wolf simply inspire a hunch? I think I missed something obvious… plz help.
Other than that… 10/10 would erstwhile again.
Ahhhh I remembered the drive-by, but didn’t think he’d identified Malvo.
If she mentioned the red BMW to him, that clears it up for me. I must have missed it.
Malvo drove by him in the red beamer. Also I think Molly says Red BMW to him on the phone when he’s driving towards her.
He saw Malvo driving that BMW on his mail route.
AV club highlighted it, but Gus did animal control and ended up putting down the rabid dog that is Lorne Malvo. I think why he got away with it was pretty much Malvo was a murderer and no one gave a shit he was murdered himself. He also had that knife close at hand, though Gus did contaminate the scene by moving it post shooting.
I thought of him moving the knife as a Double Tap. Creepy Freakshow kept going after getting shot in the chest several times. Better safe than sorry!
Gus was a cop, he would have been trained, however poorly, in use of deadly force in self defense. It would be harder to argue self defense if he hadn’t moved the knife, since one thing you always keep in mind is no shot is guaranteed to be fatal. Exhibited rather well in the show, with three center mass shots (often more quickly fatal than shots to the head) failing to keep him down.
Oh, that’s a nice catch.