‘Fargo’ Season Two Adds Some New Names To The Cast And Has A Possible Role For Nick Offerman

It would seem that Jeffrey Donovan is trading in the warmth of Miami for the frigid monotony of Fargo. The Burn Notice star has signed on for a role in season two of FX’s ode to the Coen Brothers, but he’s hardly the most surprising name connected to a possible role in season two. From The Wrap:
“Burn Notice” star Donovan is nearing a deal to join the second season of FX’s anthology series “Fargo,” while “Parks and Recreation” star Offerman has an offer to join the cast, though he’s not currently in negotiations…
The second season of the adaptation of the Coen Brothers’ iconic film will also feature Rachel Keller, who will play the role of Simone in the Noah Hawley-created series. Relative newcomer Keller also stars in the comedy “Hollidaysburg,” opposite Tobin Mitnick.
That’s right, Nick Offerman is being wooed for a role in the series, pretty much pushing my excitement for another season through the roof. He’s even got a set role if he decides to jump once Parks And Recreation is over:
Should Offerman join the cast, he would play the role of Carl. With “Parks and Recreation” preparing to enter its final season, “Fargo” would be an enticing proposition, though he has not yet made up his mind about signing on for the series. (via)
That’s bad ass. Fargo was one of the bigger surprises of this past season of television, at least for me. I wasn’t sold before it aired because it seemed like a cash in on the Coen Brothers’ name. I was completely and pleasantly wrong.
Now the real question is who Donovan will play on the series. The speculation here at Uproxx is that he’s a sure bet to play a young Lou Solverson. He’s got the leading man potential, a similar look to a younger Keith Carradine (a stretch, I’ll admit it), plus he’s a damn fine choice for the role.
There’s going to be a lot more explosions and bacon on the next season of Fargo.
The obvious move is to cast him as a gruff, no-nonsense police captain, and I would have no complaints if that’s what ends up happening. But it would be pretty awesome to see him play one of the main villains. It’s definitely gonna be hard to follow Billy Bob and Martin Freeman from last year, but he’d be one of the actors that I think would have a chance to pull it off.
I like Donovan and the first few seasons of Burn Notice. This should be good.
Yes and yes. Fargo season 2 > True Detective Season 2
I loved Burn Notice, but Donivan is a horrendous actor. His delivery is incredibly stiff and devoid of emotion.
You mean when he’s playing a burned badass CIA operative who was trained to be a machine, totally devoid of emotion?
I’ve never seen him in anything other than Burn Notice, but I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt that maybe he was playing the role as it was meant to be played.
Did you watch Burn Notice? He was awful. And my god, the accents.
I’m hoping that he plays the bad guy, a la Billy Bob. It would be great to pick great the biggest name to play the bad guys in these series. I think Nick would be great in a Malvo type role. He can easily play the humor and menace that the role entails.
It’s a good thing that Fargo isn’t on HBO, otherwise it’d be a guarantee to see Nick Offerman’s dirty erect penis again. Thanks for that shining legacy, Deadwood.
I got a “hired assassin” vibe from Donovan. Maybe that’s after too much Burn Notice, but he’d be great as the lead of the bad guys who visit young Lou that one evening.
PLEASE FX, bring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer as inept FBI agents (like Key and Peele in season one). Bonus points if you throw in Hannibal Buress as well. Make it happen.