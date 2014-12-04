‘Fargo’ Season Two Adds Some New Names To The Cast And Has A Possible Role For Nick Offerman

It would seem that Jeffrey Donovan is trading in the warmth of Miami for the frigid monotony of Fargo. The Burn Notice star has signed on for a role in season two of FX’s ode to the Coen Brothers, but he’s hardly the most surprising name connected to a possible role in season two. From The Wrap:

“Burn Notice” star Donovan is nearing a deal to join the second season of FX’s anthology series “Fargo,” while “Parks and Recreation” star Offerman has an offer to join the cast, though he’s not currently in negotiations… The second season of the adaptation of the Coen Brothers’ iconic film will also feature Rachel Keller, who will play the role of Simone in the Noah Hawley-created series. Relative newcomer Keller also stars in the comedy “Hollidaysburg,” opposite Tobin Mitnick.

That’s right, Nick Offerman is being wooed for a role in the series, pretty much pushing my excitement for another season through the roof. He’s even got a set role if he decides to jump once Parks And Recreation is over:

Should Offerman join the cast, he would play the role of Carl. With “Parks and Recreation” preparing to enter its final season, “Fargo” would be an enticing proposition, though he has not yet made up his mind about signing on for the series. (via)

That’s bad ass. Fargo was one of the bigger surprises of this past season of television, at least for me. I wasn’t sold before it aired because it seemed like a cash in on the Coen Brothers’ name. I was completely and pleasantly wrong.

Now the real question is who Donovan will play on the series. The speculation here at Uproxx is that he’s a sure bet to play a young Lou Solverson. He’s got the leading man potential, a similar look to a younger Keith Carradine (a stretch, I’ll admit it), plus he’s a damn fine choice for the role.

