‘Fast & Furious’ Director Justin Lin Rumored To Be Joining ‘True Detective’ Season 2

As much as it physically pains me at this point to write another post that contains the phrase “True Detective Season 2” next to things like “rumored” or “in talks” or “circling the project,” this one is too much fun to pass up. Justin Lin, best known for directing the last four Fast & Furious films and the first paintball episode of Community, might be joining the HBO drama for at least part of the next season. From Deadline:

The Fast And The Furious‘ Justin Lin is in talks to direct at least the first two episodes of the upcoming season [of True Detective]. He would succeed Cary Fukunaga, who helmed and executive produced all eight episodes from Season 1 and just won the best director for a drama series Emmy for his work. As has been the case with anything related to Season 2 of True Detective, HBO declined comment.

Lin has a great touch with action. His work on the Fast & Furious franchise almost single-handedly saved it from the straight-to-DVD path it was on after Vin Diesel skipped 2 Fast 2 Furious, and turned it into the box office juggernaut it’s become. The interesting thing to see here is how he’ll handle a slower burn like True Detective. Actually, no. The interesting thing to see here is if they’ll scrap their alleged negotiations with Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, and Elisabeth Moss, and turn around and cast Vin Diesel, The Rock, Ludacris, and Michelle Rodriguez. And give them all souped-up neon Hondas. And have them race all over Monaco stealing jewels from a corrupt museum owner. And have Vin Diesel deliver the line “I live my life one flat circle at a time.” And bring back McConaughey as Rust Cohle in the finale to bring them down and/or join them.

But that first thing would be interesting, too.