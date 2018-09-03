AMC

Not everyone loved the opening eight episodes of the Chambliss and Goldberg era of Fear the Walking Dead, but at least they were forward moving and dramatic, which is more than can be said of the last couple of Fear episodes, which have been listless and inert. In this week’s episode, “Weak,” the characters spent the lion’s share of the episode literally walking around looking for better reception on their walkie-talkies, which felt a bit like a “Can you hear me now?” Verizon commercial set in the zombie apocalypse.

Honestly, it didn’t make much sense, either. First off, instead of driving back to where he came from in Texas — the house where he last left Strand and Alicia, or the bridge where he last left John Dorie — Morgan parks on the highway about 50 miles away and starts calling out for his friends on the walkie-talkie. Why not just drive back to the mansion Strand was staying in and call on the walkies from there? I get that the storm might have spread the characters around, but how far could they have gotten? Charlie was on foot; June and Al only drove down-river to find the zombie hitch in the stream; and Strand and John set about looking for Charlie, who — again — was on foot. It’s not like they traveled across the entire state in the two days that Morgan was gone — in general, the best place to start searching for someone is the last place you saw them, not 50 miles away wasting an entire day walking around trying to find better walkie-talkie reception.

Last week, the Filthy Woman could hear Morgan on that walkie-talkie from hundreds of miles away. This week, June and Al couldn’t hear Morgan from a mere 50 miles away for no real reason whatsoever. Meanwhile, the armored van ran out of gas, and instead of walking until they found more gas, Al insisted on staying with the van. Why? Morgan walked from Virginia to Texas, and Al can’t walk a few miles to the nearest abandoned gas station? However, after June finally forces the issue, a new character named Quinn steals the armored van — was he carrying around diesel fuel on his person? — but then Quinn also quickly runs out of gas because he was apparently only carrying around one of those one-gallon jugs of diesel fuel, in the off chance that he stumbles across an armored van.