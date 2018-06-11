AMC

SPOILERS for the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

In the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead, we finally received the answer to the question that has been plaguing viewers all season long: Is Madison Clark alive?

The answer? No. Madison sacrificed herself to save her family.

Madison Clark, like her son before her, has been killed off, and Kim Dickens has exited the show, meaning that there is really only one cast member remaining from the opening episodes of Fear the Walking Dead (and only two, including Strand, from the opening season). With the death of Nick, it’s been a one-two punch for Fear characters this season, killing off arguably the two most popular characters on the series (at least until John Dorie came along).