A Series-Changing Exit On The ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Has Hit Viewers Hard

#Fear The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
06.10.18

AMC

SPOILERS for the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

In the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead, we finally received the answer to the question that has been plaguing viewers all season long: Is Madison Clark alive?

The answer? No. Madison sacrificed herself to save her family.

Madison Clark, like her son before her, has been killed off, and Kim Dickens has exited the show, meaning that there is really only one cast member remaining from the opening episodes of Fear the Walking Dead (and only two, including Strand, from the opening season). With the death of Nick, it’s been a one-two punch for Fear characters this season, killing off arguably the two most popular characters on the series (at least until John Dorie came along).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEAD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP