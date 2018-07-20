Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(WARNING: Spoilers for previous Fear the Walking Dead seasons and episodes may appear in the above trailer as well as below.)

There’s been so much attention paid to The Walking Dead in recent weeks that Fear the Walking Dead has been largely ignored. Believe it or not, however, we’re only a little more than three weeks away from the return of Fear the Walking Dead, which will continue what has already been an incredibly tumultuous season. The year began with a huge time jump, a new location, new showrunners, and several new cast members — including Morgan, from The Walking Dead — and the composition of the Fear the Walking Dead cast continued to evolve through the first eight episodes.

(SPOILERS FOR Season 4, So Far)

The third episode of the season saw the departure of Frank Dillane, who played Nick Clark on the series, while the midseason finale saw the biggest death in Fear history, and probably the most monumental death in all of The Walking Dead universe outside of Glen Rhee: Madison Clark, the ostensible lead, was killed off the series in a showdown with The Vultures. The move was met with criticism and heartbreak by many, although there were some defenses.

End Spoilers

In either respect, it’s left the Fear the Walking Dead community in shambles, just as Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss had managed to staunch the bleeding where it concerns ratings for Fear. The question is: How does Fear pick up the pieces after the loss of two major characters? Can new cast members Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, and Jenna Elfman build up the audience with only two cast members remaining from the opening season?

The midseason trailer for Fear the Walking Dead at the very least keeps Madison in the mix a bit via voiceover. Either that will help ease the transition or open up old wounds. It also includes a couple of riffs on Sharknado (with zombies!) and Death Race as it largely keeps with the lighter tone of the season 4 trailer.

We’ll find out how it goes when Fear the Walking Dead returns on August 12th.