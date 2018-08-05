AMC

We have no idea what Scott Gimple has in store for the future of The Walking Dead universe. We know that Fear the Walking Dead recently lost its lead character, and that The Walking Dead will be losing its lead character when it returns in the fall. Fear has recently undergone a reboot with a new showrunner and several new additions (and subtractions) to the cast, while The Walking Dead will be going through a reboot of sorts itself in the upcoming ninth season as it sheds Rick Grimes, loses Morgan Jones, and sees a reduction in the appearances of Maggie Rhee.

Add to that the fact that there is expected to be another The Walking Dead spin-off announced soon, and we’re looking at a lot of transition and instability in The Walking Dead universe. We also know that bringing Morgan onto Fear the Walking Dead was a huge success for the sister series — Fear saw its ratings double with a lead-in from The Walking Dead in its fourth season premiere.

Could more crossovers be in the works? The time jump on The Walking Dead this season apparently does not pose an issue. “It does not [rule out further crossovers],” Scott Gimple told fans at Comic-Con last month, although he would not confirm another crossover. “Yeah, that’s about all I have to say,’ he said, before adding, “I wouldn’t expect [a crossover] all the time, but things could happen.”