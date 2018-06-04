‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap: This Has To Stop Some Place, and Only Madison Can Stop It

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
06.03.18 1 hour ago

AMC

There were two major themes coursing through this week’s Fear the Walking Dead, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are.” The first, espoused by Morgan, could just as easily apply to The Walking Dead or even our own current political climate.

“This has to stop some place, you know?” Morgan says to Charlie.

Look: Morgan just left the All Out War in Virginia. For two-and-a-half seasons, it was tit-for-tat. Each side killed members of the other side until it finally came to a head, and then many more people died before Rick could finally neutralize Negan and extract a surrender from the Saviors. During the course of that war, however, reason and logic flew out the door, and it became about winning at whatever the cost. Morgan played a role in that, too. Hell, he killed more people than anyone.

It’s what this country is going through right now, and it’s hard not to see the parallels that Fear is drawing. Open up Twitter on any given day, and it’s just two opposing forces — people from the same country who should be on the same side — attacking each other often to their own detriment, ignoring reason and logic. It will go until the midterms, and then the dynamics may shift. But it’ll keep going until the Presidential election in 2020, and then the battlefield may change, but it will probably continue going, each side delivering blows until there are no winners, only a John Dories, innocent people hit in the crossfire.

“This has to stop some place, you know?” (Jones/Dorie 2020!)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP