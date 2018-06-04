AMC

There were two major themes coursing through this week’s Fear the Walking Dead, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are.” The first, espoused by Morgan, could just as easily apply to The Walking Dead or even our own current political climate.

“This has to stop some place, you know?” Morgan says to Charlie.

Look: Morgan just left the All Out War in Virginia. For two-and-a-half seasons, it was tit-for-tat. Each side killed members of the other side until it finally came to a head, and then many more people died before Rick could finally neutralize Negan and extract a surrender from the Saviors. During the course of that war, however, reason and logic flew out the door, and it became about winning at whatever the cost. Morgan played a role in that, too. Hell, he killed more people than anyone.

It’s what this country is going through right now, and it’s hard not to see the parallels that Fear is drawing. Open up Twitter on any given day, and it’s just two opposing forces — people from the same country who should be on the same side — attacking each other often to their own detriment, ignoring reason and logic. It will go until the midterms, and then the dynamics may shift. But it’ll keep going until the Presidential election in 2020, and then the battlefield may change, but it will probably continue going, each side delivering blows until there are no winners, only a John Dories, innocent people hit in the crossfire.

“This has to stop some place, you know?” (Jones/Dorie 2020!)