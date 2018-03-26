Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The trailer for the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead debuted during The Talking Dead this week, and here is something we haven’t said about either Fear or The Walking Dead in several years: It looks fun.

I don’t want to completely oversell it, but the trailer is better than anything we’ve seen from The Walking Dead universe in quite some time. There are jokes; there’s a sense of playfulness; there are huge weapons; there is camaraderie between the characters, and there is Garret Dillahunt in full-blown Deadwood mode.

There’s none of the bleakness we’ve come to expect from the universe in recent years. It looks like a brand new series, one that even those who have bailed on Fear or The Walking Dead in recent years might want to check back in on. Robert Kirkman suggested that the new season will be a “much different different show.” Based on the trailer, I believe it.