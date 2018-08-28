A Compelling Theory On The New Villain In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

AMC

At the end of this week’s Fear the Walking Dead, we’re introduced to the last of four new characters in the episode, a disheveled woman played by actress Tonya Pinkins. The character is listening in on a monologue that Morgan is delivering over the radio. After surmising from that monologue that Morgan is going to Texas, the mysterious woman turns to her zombie friend — pinned against the wall with a metal post through his neck — and says, “It looks like we’re going to Texas,” as she writes, “Take what you need, leave what you don’t” across the zombie’s face.

AMC

We can’t glean anything else from the villain from that episode, but in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Chambliss stated:

“The storm is the thing that makes the world a lot harder to live in, but there will be someone cropping up who is going to really test all our characters in ways that they didn’t expect and this antagonist — I don’t want to give away too much about who this person is — may know a lot more about our characters, or have insight into who they are and what they’re going through in ways that our characters don’t even have.”

In his theory post over on THR, Josh Wigler surmised — based on that statement — that our mysterious villain not only knows a lot about the existing Fear characters but that she might be working with someone else. The most likely person, he concludes, is a character that we haven’t seen this season, but who Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have promised would return at some point: Daniel Salazar. The last we saw of Daniel (Ruben Blades), he was nursing a gunshot wound to the face at the end of season three.