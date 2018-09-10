AMC

Honestly, after that last two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, I had grown a little dispirited with the series. The array of new characters had not clicked, and Morgan’s storyline had no zip to it; the Althea and June side-story last week wasn’t compelling; and the new villain, the Filthy Woman, didn’t seem all that menacing.

What a difference an episode makes.

This week’s episode brought back the best character on this series — and one of the best characters in the entire The Walking Dead universe — in Garrett Dillahunt’s John Dorie, and just to make things more interesting, the series threw in a zombie-eating alligator. Strand and John — who ended the episode exactly where they began it, stranded on the other side of road submerged in water after a levee broke — spend much of the episode squabbling about whether they should take a chance and cross the river. John endeavors to do so on a hand-made raft, which immediately falls apart, and so they pull a camper off a pick-up truck and attempt to cross the river on that to no avail. There is plenty of tension in the attempt, as a gator displaced by the storm tries to overturn the make-shift boat and devour John and Strand. There is clearly little sustenance in a zombie, given the number of zombies the gator eats and yet remains hungry.

What do we learn in the failed attempt? That Strand is clearly an alcoholic — he risks his own life in an attempt to steal a bottle of booze — and that he also feels alone, having lost his favored drinking partner in Madison. John Dorie, however, offers to take her stead as drinking buddy, but only after they’ve crossed to the other side. That, however, may take some time: The water may take days or weeks to subside, and in the meantime, they’re stranded on an island.