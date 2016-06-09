The Female Cast Of The New ‘Ghostbusters’ Sound Off On Their Critics

During the cast appearance of the new Ghostbusters on his show last night, Jimmy Kimmel took some time to address the sexist backlash to the all-female reboot with the ladies themselves. Given the fact that the entire living original main cast showed up to give their support, in addition to Dan Aykroyd’s previous comments online, the stars are understandably unimpressed by their critics.
Kimmel perhaps summed up the “controversy” best, starting off by saying: “A lot of these guys who seem to have… I don’t know, maybe very empty lives are upset because they say, ‘Oh, well we can’t have female Ghostbusters, because only men can fight imaginary ghosts in the make believe movie.'” The audience overwhelmingly reacted with support, booing at that sentiment, while McCarthy agreed. “What they don’t say when they’re typing, is that like one minute after they type that their mom’s like, ‘Get upstairs and take out the garbage! You’re 45 years old!'”
Now if only this could be the last time the cast or anyone else had to address this stupid issue until the movie actually comes out on July 15. On a lighter note, Leslie Jones revealed in a later segment that she’s on the hunt for a man, and fellas — she’s got a list. A long one.
Has the movie been screened yet for anyone? Then the movie doesn’t have critics. Just a bunch of haters. I don’t remember anyone bitching when it was announced that the four Ghostbusters were going to be all female. I’m sure there were people complaining, but I don’t remember hearing much. People complained a ton at first when it was announced that a reboot was going to exist. And then people complained more when they saw a trailer. Most of the complaints have jack shit to do with the gender of the busters, but that’s all anyone wants to focus on. The movie just doesn’t look good from the trailers. I don’t even mind the CGI. The jokes just don’t do anything for me personally. I’m still going to see the movie so I can form my own opinion on it.
Really? I remember tons of complaints when it was going to be women. Especially when they were still toying with the Channing Tatum one. Lots of “thank God we have that one, so we’re not stuck with the all chick flick”
That said, I hope the movie sucks just to justify the complaints, cause at this point the backlash to the sexist/hater comments is more annoying than the sexist hate itself.
I remember a ton of TALK about the female cast. I’ve still never seen one person outright say “OMG, this movie is going to be so shitty BECAUSE of an all female cast!”
I think the closest I’ve seen to complaints about it being an all-female cast are more along the lines of “why?” Like, it’s probably crap because the only thing “relevant” is a gimmick (all female casting) as opposed to any indication that there was a story there that someone wanted to tell. But that’s an artistic criticism, not a sexist one. I haven’t seen anything that says, “girls are icky! I don’t want to see a movie with girls!”
This is a really interesting marketing strategy. Convince the general public that going to see this movie is an act of feminism. It’s just very awkward to watch this process
Correct. That’s exactly what they’re doing. It’s about the most insufferable thing I’ve ever seen in my life, but it’s absolutely going to work.
oh snap.
This could absolutely “be the last time the cast or anyone else had to address this stupid issue.” Stop posting stuff about it and it’s done
I thought the new ghostbusters was starring a bunch of basketball players.
I can’t wait for this movie to come out so everyone can see how terrible it is. Not because of the females but because of the writing. I doubt if they let the comedy ladies improv their lines we wouldn’t have seen the cringe worthy jokes they had to say in the trailers. Also the CGI… Come on!! It’s 2016 and the CGI looks like something from a Universal Amusement Park ride. It’s awful! After the trailers came out the negativity to this film isn’t because of females anymore. It’s because it just looks terrible.
I dare you to watch the original ghostbusters trailer and tell me it looks amazing.
The original Ghostbuster trailer has Bill Murray in it, and that man managed to make Rock the Kasbah look semi-interesting.
Personally, I have literally no opinion on the Ghostbusters movie. People are making way too big a deal on reboot of an 80s movie. That said, all I am hearing from these people are:
Blah blah blah “the haters are sexist and live in their mom’s basement” blah blah blah “go see it to support feminism” blah blah blah”.
Can’t people dislike a movie because it simply looks/sounds bad?
If they had just made it in another town, tying the characters motivation of being ghostbusters to niece of former/franchising by Vekman/a possible world where ghosts exist outside of New York they wouldnt be having these issues. They way they are going about is the problem. 1. From a “STOP DOING REBOOTS” way & 2. From a your just taking these characters and changing their gender. The secretary and Rick Morranis’ character have been merged into a male sexpot character. It’s almost as if the writers decided to take the hollywood culture and reverse it to prove a point.?.
I look at it like the Willy Wonka movies. Gene Wilder is Willy Wonka, and somehow Johnny Depp was a nephew or something. Each movie on it’s own could be judged fine, but to compare the two was asking for trouble.
It’s a Paul Feig movie, so it’ll have a scene transition with a 15 second clip of a pop song that they spent about a million dollars to use. I’ll hate that part. But if the rest of the movie is funny, I’m cool with it.
Five ghostbusters articles in 24 hours and you are acting like you shills are impartial in this fiasco. The stench of bs is strong.
I’m telling you, we are approaching Muppets level jocking
It’s gotten ridiculous.
McCarthey just lost me. And I’ve been defending her previous movies.
Not-another-McCarthey-movie.
The reason I won’t see it?? Melissa McCarthy. I can’t name one thing she’s been in that’s been good IMO.