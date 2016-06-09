The Female Cast Of The New ‘Ghostbusters’ Sound Off On Their Critics

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During the cast appearance of the new Ghostbusters on his show last night, Jimmy Kimmel took some time to address the sexist backlash to the all-female reboot with the ladies themselves. Given the fact that the entire living original main cast showed up to give their support, in addition to Dan Aykroyd’s previous comments online, the stars are understandably unimpressed by their critics.

Kimmel perhaps summed up the “controversy” best, starting off by saying: “A lot of these guys who seem to have… I don’t know, maybe very empty lives are upset because they say, ‘Oh, well we can’t have female Ghostbusters, because only men can fight imaginary ghosts in the make believe movie.'” The audience overwhelmingly reacted with support, booing at that sentiment, while McCarthy agreed. “What they don’t say when they’re typing, is that like one minute after they type that their mom’s like, ‘Get upstairs and take out the garbage! You’re 45 years old!'”

Now if only this could be the last time the cast or anyone else had to address this stupid issue until the movie actually comes out on July 15. On a lighter note, Leslie Jones revealed in a later segment that she’s on the hunt for a man, and fellas — she’s got a list. A long one.