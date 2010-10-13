File This One with All the Others

Not content to let Bravo run wild with its vast empire of Real Housewives, E! will air a docu-series about women who are in relationships with rock stars. “Married to Rock” will star Susan Holmes McKagan (wife of former Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff), Etty Farrell (wife of Perry Farrell), Josie Stevens (wife of Billy Idol’s guitarist), and AJ Celi (girlfriend of Billy Duffy, guitarist for The Cult).

“So many women have a fantasy about landing a rock star,” said Lisa Berger, executive vp programming at E! “We’re raising the curtain on the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and showing there’s more to it than the late-night partying, ravaged hotel rooms and jet-set life we’ve all read about. But, of course, there’s all of that too.” The season kicks off with Etty Farrell working on organizing the latest incarnation of Lollapalooza while weighing in on Josie Stevens’ decision to re-tie the knot at the Hollywood Castle. Meanwhile, Celi, a VIP director at a Hollywood nightclub, pressures Duffy to walk down the aisle. And supermodel Susan Holmes McKagan struggles to get a new collection in her swimwear line ready for launch. [THR]

Pop quiz: what do GNR, Jane’s Addiction, Billy Idol, and The Cult have in common? They all entered mainstream culture a quarter-century ago, and none of them have made relevant music for 15 years (McKagan wasn’t part of Axl’s Chinese Democracy).

In a related story, Jack White of The White Stripes and The Raconteurs is married to redheaded supermodel Karen Elson. But I guess we won’t see them on a reality show until she loses her looks and he starts making crappy music.