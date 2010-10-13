File This One with All the Others

Not content to let Bravo run wild with its vast empire of Real Housewives, E! will air a docu-series about women who are in relationships with rock stars. “Married to Rock” will star Susan Holmes McKagan (wife of former Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff), Etty Farrell (wife of Perry Farrell), Josie Stevens (wife of Billy Idol’s guitarist), and AJ Celi (girlfriend of Billy Duffy, guitarist for The Cult).
“So many women have a fantasy about landing a rock star,” said Lisa Berger, executive vp programming at E! “We’re raising the curtain on the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and showing there’s more to it than the late-night partying, ravaged hotel rooms and jet-set life we’ve all read about. But, of course, there’s all of that too.”
The season kicks off with Etty Farrell working on organizing the latest incarnation of Lollapalooza while weighing in on Josie Stevens’ decision to re-tie the knot at the Hollywood Castle. Meanwhile, Celi, a VIP director at a Hollywood nightclub, pressures Duffy to walk down the aisle. And supermodel Susan Holmes McKagan struggles to get a new collection in her swimwear line ready for launch. [THR]
Pop quiz: what do GNR, Jane’s Addiction, Billy Idol, and The Cult have in common? They all entered mainstream culture a quarter-century ago, and none of them have made relevant music for 15 years (McKagan wasn’t part of Axl’s Chinese Democracy).
In a related story, Jack White of The White Stripes and The Raconteurs is married to redheaded supermodel Karen Elson. But I guess we won’t see them on a reality show until she loses her looks and he starts making crappy music.
Even if McKagan had contributed to Chinese Democracy, none of those artists would have made relevant music for 15 years.
No offense but rock hasn’t been rock in decades, it’s all that prissy shit you tap the steering wheel of your Prius to while briskly zipping by hipsters on their bikes delivering Jimmy Johns whom nod silently at your amazing taste.
Actually, the coolest moment in Chi Chi’s history was when Slash ate a bowl of fried ice cream.
I’m waiting for the E! docu-series about relationships with porn stars called “Married to Cock”
And I’M waiting for the Food Networks’s Docu-Series about relationships with Chinese Chefs called “Married to Wok.”
Duff McKagan was in Velvet Revolver which served as a source of funding for Weiland’s & Slash’s addictions; drugs and top hats, respectively.
Or Discovery Channel’s series about wives of longshoremen called “married to dock.”
There are, like, 22 more equally hilarious jokes to be made. Because lots of stuff rhymes with “Rock.”
Rhyming is fun.
When I was young and beat off a lot I was “Married to Sock”
Pictured: Axl Rose doing his famous “Tiny Penis Blowjob” impression.
No offense but rock hasn’t been rock in decades
Rock is still rock. You just got old and don’t listen to the Black Keys.
Or Uproxx’s latest features on the wives married to blog commenters called “Married to Schlock”
I’m not a fan of Jack White’s music or Karen Elson’s looks.
Etty’s contribution to this show will be complaining about how Perry is so devoted to his one true talent – blowing dudes.
No offense but rock hasn’t been rock in decades
Try listening to something other than the radio or what iTunes suggests for you.
Jack White already makes crappy music.
Wait a minute, this sounds like rock and or roll
/Rev Lovejoy’d
that red headed model you mentioned is fug as shit. Jesus christ, that google image search just ruined my fucking day.
I knew I wasn’t the only one who google image searched Karen Elson. Like most if not all red heads, a little too pale for my taste.
Screw these broads, I want to hear from the groupie that got shark parts stuffed up her hoo-ha by Led Zeppelin.
Suggestion to E!, “Married to Rock & Jock” where they can follow the wives of Dan Cortese and Roger McDowell
that red headed model you mentioned is fug as shit. Jesus christ, that google image search just ruined my fucking day.
It almost ruined mine as well, until I chased it with a GIS for Duff’s wife.
Rowr.
Twenty comments and no “Married to Spock”?
Oh E! please stop providing us with such original & creative programming.
I know that the Black Keys do the theme to Hung does that count and I like it? I also know that Vampire Weekend, Arcade Fire, MGMT, The Strokes and Phoenix all suck the cum out of a dead hobo’s cunt. That’s just New Wave all over again. Great, you can’t sing or play a guitar, so add eerie electronic effects to try to express your tone while playing simple chords because you can’t convey your intentions and are shit musicians. I’m Andy Rooney, my rap battle and more coming up on 60 Complaints in a minute. Modern rock is comparable to autotune in rap nowadays, Ram Jam doesn’t walk out to The National or CSI favs Band of Horses before kicking ass. Now if I needed inspiration to knit an AIDS quilt I’d play Company of Thieves, sure. My friends moms love it though, crank that Fleet Foxes! It’s music, fine go and enjoy but keep those earbuds in while shopping at Whole Foods with a scarf on in July, but it isn’t rock.
I’m sad to hear that UU doesn’t jack it as much as he used to. It’s like a waste of the internet.
Just because real rock isn’t popular doesn’t mean it’s not out there. Monster Magnet is still making music that will melt your face off.
Oh I know Taco what melts my face off in a good way like metal and cocaine however The Raconteurs combined with bikram yoga melts it in a bad way.
Music is like all other arts and all human behavior for that matter, if it elicits a positive reaction from you then enjoy it and live your life carefree I don’t care I’m a liberal taintstain and encourage everything that doesn’t harm society, I just enjoy flicking peoples yambags in obvious ignorant rants.
Shut up and listen to The Sword you jackoff.
“I know that the Black Keys do the theme to Hung does that count and I like it? I also know…”
Cool story, bro.
And we thought they knew how to rock at Hitfix, but no one rocks like …
/stares at banner image
Warming Glooow!
Or we can do a TV series on women married to Jewish cooks entitled Married to Lox (and Bagels)!
No?
Are we not rhyming anymore?
Isn’t Evan Seinfeld (BioHazard, VH1s Super group) married to some porn star?
There is no rock anymore…..all crap. Same song written over and over.
It’s uninspired produced, tuned fluff.
Josie Stevens is adult video actress FRANKIE DASHWOOD, is good to also see her acting in a so called reality show. [www.smutmodels.com]
[www.redtube.com]
[www.altaheels.com]