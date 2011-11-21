1st Footage from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2

11.21.11

STOP EVERYTHING: it’s the first real look at Season 2 of “Game of Thrones” (video below). This production promo mostly features writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss discussing the challenges of the new season, but along the way it offers glimpses of new characters — including Stannis, Melisandre, and Margaery Tyrell — as well as Season 1 favorites like Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Season 2 doesn’t start until f**king APRIL. Guhhhhh thath’s SO FAR AWAY. Winter is coming, and then it will leave, and only THEN will we get to see the clash of kings. Dammit, can’t they just film everything all at once like they did for Lord of the Rings, and then run all of the episodes in a sixty-hour block one three-day weekend so I can experience it in total while neglecting sleep and hygiene and basic human needs? These adult diapers aren’t just going to soil themselves, you know.

