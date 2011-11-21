1st Footage from ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2

STOP EVERYTHING: it’s the first real look at Season 2 of “Game of Thrones” (video below). This production promo mostly features writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss discussing the challenges of the new season, but along the way it offers glimpses of new characters — including Stannis, Melisandre, and Margaery Tyrell — as well as Season 1 favorites like Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that Season 2 doesn’t start until f**king APRIL. Guhhhhh thath’s SO FAR AWAY. Winter is coming, and then it will leave, and only THEN will we get to see the clash of kings. Dammit, can’t they just film everything all at once like they did for Lord of the Rings, and then run all of the episodes in a sixty-hour block one three-day weekend so I can experience it in total while neglecting sleep and hygiene and basic human needs? These adult diapers aren’t just going to soil themselves, you know.
Game of Thrones, Game of Shmrones. Now here’s some Arrested Development news, courtesy of Marc Berman:
Arrested Development on Netflix
Beloved Fox sitcom Arrested Development, which aired on the network from 2003 to 2006, has a new home: Netflix. Twentieth Century Fox Television and Imagine Television will produce an unconfirmed number of half-hour original episodes for the Internet subscription service beginning in 2013. Ron Howard will return as narrator, but there is no confirmation of which of the cast members will be back. The last original episode of Arrested Development aired on Fox on Feb. 10, 2006.
Here’s another problem. HBO doesn’t like to release the Blu-Ray/DVD of their shows until just before the new season starts. So now I have to satisfy myself with my perfectly legally downloaded* digital versions until they decide to oh-so-graciously allow me to give them money.
Season 2 not starting until April 2012 gives you plenty of time to read “A Clash of Kings.”
Yeah, no shit. As it happens, I work backwards with stories that happen over the weekend, so things that happen on Sunday take precedence over things that happen on Saturday. Can I be the editor of my TV blog for a couple minutes now?
Why isn’t Stannis bald?!
@BBW, good question. Also, Tyrion is a lot uglier in the book.
@BBW, not only that……..MINOR SPOILER ALERT
Why wasn’t Dany bald when she emerged from the fire in the last scene of season 1?
I’ve read all the books in a row, 7,000 pages – what the hell do i do for the next 2 years?!
SPOILER ALERT
@UU They’ve taken some liberties with appearances (and will have to some more with upcoming…disfigurements) but it’s just hard to imagine Stannis as anything but a bald man. Hopefully they’ll make it work
@BBW: Unnecessary spoiler alert. I’m pretty sure that anybody who watched the first season would be the least bit surprised to hear that there are “upcoming disfigurements.” But I’m on board with the whole Stannis = Bald thing.
…which is “On-Demand” right now through July 3, 2012
The more of the books I read, the more I wonder how the hell they are going to pull off filming the series.
I can’t wait to watch season 2, and I also can’t wait to watch season 2 again so I can understand it better
@TBG They’re going to need a huge-ass budget and 30 episode seasons. Seriously, it wouldn’t surprise me if they abandoned the 1 book = 1 season plan after 2012.
“The more of the books I read, the more I wonder how the hell they are going to pull off filming the series.”
Yup, season 3 is going to be ridiculously expensive. That or they already have a CGI team working on it. Also, whoever was playing Margaery (Renly’s queen) was not nearly attractive enough.
@AG I think that was just a weird angle of her from the clip. Google images Natalie Dormer says she isn’t bad to my eyes.
I’ve read the second book and now i’d like to see some hot, hot sweet assed actors (aka Jon Snow actor) bring it to life, thanks.
April is an eternity away. Which character is that with Catelyn Stark @ 0:58?
No idea how they will approach books 4 and 5 which run together.
@Charlie B, I’m pretty sure it is Theon.
@Charlie Br0nze
Actually I think that is the Knight of the FLowers
Yeah, I was thinking Loras Tyrell but he had longer hair and more ornate armour in A Game of Thrones.
My nerd boner is half mast and I had to watch with the sound off. As for stannis- yeah, I always pictured him bald but the show has done such an amazing job adapting a relatively complex novel that I’m willing to give them some rope.
@UU that’s going to be a challenge, maybe they combine the two chronologically and split in half? I haven’t finished 5 yet (not sure why its so hard to get through) so I’m not sure if that would work.
@JCCSK, good call, you are right. It is Loras Tyrell aka Knight of the Flowers. I read ACoK about 5 months ago and my memory is not good. Theon and Cate aren’t together in book 2, but Loras and Cate are together at Bitterbridge along with Renly and Margaery.
Plus, that is a Baratheon flag in the background and Loras was the captain of Renly’s rainbow guard. The armor should have made it obvious to me it wasn’t Theon.
I might have to reread the book 2 before the season 2 on HBO.
Hasn’t Loras already been cast? I thought he was the dude blowing Renley in season 1- i know the books only hinted at that relationship but I’m pretty sure that was the knight of flowers in the that scene… unless i’m completely turned around.
@Chazz Goodtimes
Pssh! I’ve seen the footage from seasons four and five. Let me tell you, stuff goes on! *
*That’s what some people say when you mention this series and they spoil it for you by detailing the books. So this is now my default response.
I hope they show Tyrion getting impaled by a unicorn. Not my favorite part of book 2, but I like fidelity to source material.
For those wondering about season 3, they already said that they will split A Storm of Swords over two seasons. Which is good since it is the best book of the series!
If you guys are subscribed to HBO, you can always watch GoT at HBOGO.com It’s their streaming site, and if you’re a subscriber, you can watch for no extra cost. Now, if you’re not a subscriber….there’s always torrents, heh.
No explicit spoilers, but one can infer that certain characters live to a certain point in the books based on my post, which is sort of a spoiler for this series:
Filming it all at once is actually a pretty good idea. I’m concerned about what happens in seasons 3 and on when the kid actors are all a few years older, but only a few months have passed in the story. I’m in the last hundred or so pages of Storm of Swords, and I’d guess that not much more than a year has passed since the beginning of GoT (maybe up to two years if travel between places/events takes longer than I imagine). But by the time they get to filming that, the actors playing the young characters will be 3 or 4 years older, which is a big deal if they go from 10 to 14 years old, or 13 to 17…
I’m so pumped for this it’s unreal. I think I read an interview by one of the producers stating that if they do film book 3 they will be splitting it into 2 seasons. Could be mistaken however.
