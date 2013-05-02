Let's Deduce The Plotline Of ‘The Office’ Finale Using 9 Promo Images

The next three Thursdays are big ones for NBC and its crumbling Thursday night comedy line-up. Tonight will bring us the Parks and Recreation finale, next Thursday will be the Community season (and possibly series) finale, and in two weeks, we get the one-hour series finale of The Office. After nine years (and four years too many), we know a few things about how The Office will end, one being that it will take place several months after the Dunder Mifflin documentary airs.
We now know — thanks to the New York Times — that there will be a reunion component to the finale, which is to say it will be something like a Survivor reunion, where everyone gets together to talk about the documentary (apparently, Jeff Probst was even approached at one point to moderate). During the reunion, the entire cast of The Office will answer questions about how the documentary changed their lives. (The Times piece also talks about how Bob Odenkirk was originally in the role of Michael Scott, which makes his appearance as a pseudo-Michael Scott in a recent episode of the series all the more sly).
We also know, of course, that there will be a wedding, although we don’t yet know who will be getting married. The 9 images released to TVLine, however, suggests that it’s likely Angela and Dwight, if only because it appears from one picture that Dwight is testing wedding cakes with Angela and Oscar, who we can assume would be Angela’s “bridesmaid.” Another image also suggests success for Andy Bernard, so perhaps Dwight finally landed the manager position (again), which this season has subtly hinted at (and perhaps, based on another photo, under Dwight’s regime, there is exercise).
Interestingly, Jim is in all the work pictures. Does that mean he stays at Dunder Mifflin and gives up his Philly career, because if so, BOOO.
Anyway, here are the images. You can draw your own conclusions.
Michael Scott better be in the finale. That’s all I care about.
Looks like a no go. I’m pretty disappointed myself…
Yeah, it’s kind of a cop-out if Jim ditches the successful career in Philly to keep working at a paper company.
And I can’t imagine that Andy ends up successful. Maybe in his head. I just miss dopey, sweet Andy, and I’m afraid we’ll never see him again now.
I hope Andy ends up dead. Dark, yes. Brutally honest, yup.
God I hope he dies would be the only thing good left in the show. But the show had a chance but failed to do it. my hope was to have the show show jim and pam fall in love then out of love. that would have been the bravest thing to do. But alas, It was all solved with a random hug and now its a non-issue and thus the show will become a show that is forgotten and never talked about in 2 years.
Or maybe Jim gives that up to save his marriage, because he realized that all of the extra money is just not worth the aggravation.
Cop-out? Not really, no. Jim’s whole character in the first few seasons was that he kept working at the stupid paper salesman job he was clearly over-qualified for so he could be close to Pam. So if he has to keep working that stupid job, he’ll do it.
Dwight leads the team in yoga outside and finds his inner peace. Then Daryl interrupts the session, bursting in on a flaming unicycle screaming ‘I SEENT MICHAEL SCOTT! I SEENT HIM” and that causes the group to erupt into a collective fit of joy and then Jim and Pam are like “Ooh we’re in love” and they makeout for several minutes. Nobody extinguishes Daryl and he winds up in the hospital. In a dreamlike purgatory he meets Andy Bernard’s great grandfather, who reveals that Andy snuck into Cornell and they never kicked him out because they “thought he was a nice guy.” Daryl wakes up in the hospital alone; none of them came to see him.
The last shot is Dwight looking around at the office alone. He is about to turn the light off but Dennis Franz comes in, punches him in the face, moons the camera and turns the light off himself.
/hasn’t watched in 3 seasons
Holy crap I need to get laid.
Shit, how long has Badger been on The Office? I’m way out of the loop.
just this season im pretty sure
He also delivered coffee or something like that a long time ago – I think he plays a different person now that he’s a friend of Dwight’s but he was on there in like season 2 I think too.
He delivered coffee in the first season of Community.
I’m crossing my fingers for a workplace mass shooting.
Someone told Stanley they cancelled Pretzel Day.
This is show is just all over the place now, trying to do too much while keeping things overly happy. Shame.
Are they… are they doing the Safety Dance?
You could be on to something there, my friend. I also noticed that none of the men are wearing hats.
I hadn’t heard about the “retrospective” on the documentary being the finale. Kind of seems lazy writing. Even more so because the 2nd to last episode has nothing to do with the documentary ending from what I’ve read so it goes from Jim and dwight look for a new assistant to the assistant regional manager to retrospective.
It is pretty similar to how the British version ended in the fact that they’re following up on the characters after it airs but the retrospective idea is unique – I can’t think of a single other show that’s ended that way. It’s an interesting twist and I think whether it comes off as lazy or not will depend on the execution. They still have 3 hours left to wrap this all up and they’ve also said the last 3 episodes should be taken as the “finale” so I’m still optimistic they can end it well.
Jim is going to realize he dumped Amy Adams for Pam, kills himself, fade to black.
Amy Adams & Rashida Jones.
What’s going to happen to Creed? That’s all I care about.
If Andy dies like so many people want him to, maybe we’ll see “Andy Bernard” hitchhiking his way out of Scranton in the final shot.
/cue Incredible Hulk outro
Jim on a bike can only mean one thing. His company in Philly goes under, he loses his life savings, and has to ride a rickety old bike to work at Dunder-Mifflin where he dies broken and penniless of syphillis three years later.
Pam of course leaves Jim for a studly delivery guy..lets just call him J. Chimpo… and they fly off to the Carribean to drink pina coladas and screw on white sandy beaches all day long. And they all lived happily ever after. Except for Jim. The End.
They shot them for ten years and made a standalone documentary? So that’s two hours of footage edited from over 10,000 hours. I would love to meet the person who financed this project.
They will perform a reunion show that airs about 2-3 years in the future. My hopes that Pam and Jim are divorced are dashed thanks to last week and are now replaced with they have another kid and he drops the Philly job because he realized family is important more then money. Dwight will make fun of him and Jim puts his things in jello because that is what we remember highly.
I deduce that I will be watching South Park reruns during this. This show has had very few episodes worth watching in the last several years.
It would have made more sense if they were reunited at a funeral (Stanley’s or Andy’s) and not a wedding. Especially since that probably entails Dwight leaving his fine ass fiancee or Angela. Lame.
I haven’t like Jim or Pam in a long time, so,I can’t wait to laugh when we get confirmation that Jim was neutered and gave up his dream job to work at a paper factory. He better be an alcoholic.
There better be Michael Scott or I’m going to Hulk Smash all over my house.