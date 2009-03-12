FIRST LOOK AT FOX’S ‘GLEE’

Here’s the trailer for FOX’s “Glee,” a one-hour musical series about a crappy high school glee club that gets transformed into a super-competitive choir. It’s scheduled to premiere after the “American Idol” finale, then it will sit on the shelf until next fall.
As you can see from the trailer, it stars the always-excellent Jane Lynch (Best in Show, Role Models) and the typical twenty-somethings that Hollywood passes off as high school students. It also has some Broadway cred with the recently-added Victor Garber (“Eli Stone”) and Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies,” my erotic fantasies). Mmmm… Kristin Chenoweth. All forty-year-old women have my permission to look like her.
Anyway, this looks like it might resonate with me since I was in the choir in high school. I mean jazz choir. I mean madrigal choir. I mean men’s choir. I mean the soccer team. FOOTBALL! Yes, that’s it! I was on the football team! That sissy TV show is for fairies!
I don’t think I’ve ever seen this storyline concept before. Jock/Popular kid joins nerd/gay club/team to tap nerd snizz and learns valuable lesson about life/friendship/fashion.
Brilliant!
Kristin Chenoweth gives me glee…..in my PANTS!! Awwww zigga zigga!
From the people who brought us Nip/Tuck????
Yeah, I don’t watch that shit either.
Is that the girl from Life With Derek? I’ve been wondering when my impure thoughts about her will be legal impure thoughts.
I’m having trouble choosing between Jane Lynch and Kristen Chenoweth. They are both so excellent…
Looks like it’ll come down to the dick-sucking contest.
So it’s “American Pie”, but without all the “Pie-humping” and “Flute-fucking”. Brilliant!
I’d love to hear her sing.
Because, y’know, sing is a metaphor for me rage banging her on the hood of my Chevy.
Jesus christ, I took another look at that picture…now I want to tear her open like a bag of Doritos. Hot!
Well okay… As long as it has “Broadway cred”.