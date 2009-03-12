FIRST LOOK AT FOX’S ‘GLEE’

03.12.09

Here’s the trailer for FOX’s “Glee,” a one-hour musical series about a crappy high school glee club that gets transformed into a super-competitive choir.  It’s scheduled to premiere after the “American Idol” finale, then it will sit on the shelf until next fall.

As you can see from the trailer, it stars the always-excellent Jane Lynch (Best in Show, Role Models) and the typical twenty-somethings that Hollywood passes off as high school students.  It also has some Broadway cred with the recently-added Victor Garber (“Eli Stone”) and Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies,” my erotic fantasies).  Mmmm… Kristin Chenoweth.  All forty-year-old women have my permission to look like her.

Anyway, this looks like it might resonate with me since I was in the choir in high school.  I mean jazz choir.  I mean madrigal choir.  I mean men’s choir.  I mean the soccer team.  FOOTBALL!  Yes, that’s it!  I was on the football team!  That sissy TV show is for fairies!

