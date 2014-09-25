Here’s Your First Look At Christopher Walken As Captain Hook For NBC’s ‘Peter Pan Live!’

A few week’s back we got out first look at Allison Williams as Peter Pan for NBC’s upcoming live musical, and despite not being quite sure what to do with the fishnets and green bike shorts, I reserved my feelings for the Christopher Walken as Captain Hook reveal.
Last night producer Neil Meron finally gave us what we’ve been waiting for…
And now we know that Christopher Walken in a live TV production of a Peter Pan musical looks pretty much exactly like Christopher Walken dressed as a Real Housewife in a Captain Morgan Halloween costume. Somehow my favorite part in all of this is what Walken had to tell EW about his singing. I may have to watch.
“I’m not a good singer,” he said, but he’s taking cues from another Broadway and film legend. “The songs are done almost like patter. Think Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady.”
As for his co-star Williams, Walken said she’s “wonderful,” telling Collis, “I suspect she really can sing.”
“Suspect.” CW knows how to hedge his bets. This is going to be incredible.
Wow, the Halloween costumes they’re making off this look great. So what does the cast look like?
We sure this aint Willem Dafoe?
This is going to be a glorious train wreck. There’s no way I’m not watching Christopher Walken soft shoe and talk-sing his way through this.
This might be the greatest television event since Sharknado 2. It’s a great time to be alive.
So, like, what are they going to do with the fairly substantial subplot of Indian princess Tiger Lily being kidnapped by pirates, and the rescue celebration song, “Ugga Wugga Wigwam?”…
This is. Going to be. The best ren. Dition of Peter Pan. Ever.
I’m expecting this to be the same kind of delightful trainwreck as Carrie Underwood’s Sound of Music.
I think we all favor the Peter Pan and Capt. Hook of our childhood. Mine were Mary Martin as Peter Pan and Sir Cedric Hardwicke as Capt. Hook from what I believe was a TV airing of the Broadway Production in the 1950’s. I could be wrong, but I believe they aired it yearly for a few years. I would have to Google the history. I loved Sir Cedric Hardwicke’s evil laugh.