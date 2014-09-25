Here’s Your First Look At Christopher Walken As Captain Hook For NBC’s ‘Peter Pan Live!’

#Christopher Walken
09.25.14 8 Comments

A few week’s back we got out first look at Allison Williams as Peter Pan for NBC’s upcoming live musical, and despite not being quite sure what to do with the fishnets and green bike shorts, I reserved my feelings for the Christopher Walken as Captain Hook reveal.

Last night producer Neil Meron finally gave us what we’ve been waiting for…

And now we know that Christopher Walken in a live TV production of a Peter Pan musical looks pretty much exactly like Christopher Walken dressed as a Real Housewife in a Captain Morgan Halloween costume. Somehow my favorite part in all of this is what Walken had to tell EW about his singing. I may have to watch.

“I’m not a good singer,” he said, but he’s taking cues from another Broadway and film legend. “The songs are done almost like patter. Think Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady.”

As for his co-star Williams, Walken said she’s “wonderful,” telling Collis, “I suspect she really can sing.”

“Suspect.” CW knows how to hedge his bets. This is going to be incredible.

Sources: @NeilMaron & Entertainment Weekly

TOPICS#Christopher Walken
TAGSCAPTAIN HOOKchristopher walkenHIGH SCHOOL MUSICALSPeter PanPeter Pan Live

