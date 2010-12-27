First Look: Fox’s ‘Traffic Light’

Here’s a preview featurette of “Traffic Light,” a new sitcom coming to Fox in February. It looks strikingly similar to NBC’s “Perfect Couples,” with the exception that one of the guys is a single playboy. Of the cast, the only actor who’s instantly recognizable to me is David Denman, who played Roy the A-Hole Fiance on “The Office.”
In other words, this looks completely unremarkable in every way, and I’m only posting it now because it’s the Monday after Christmas and half of America is buried under snow or stuck at the airport. But hey, one of the characters is a dorky-looking schlub with an inordinately hot girlfriend. That’s never happened on TV before, right?
If I’m not mistaken, the fatty in the glasses was in “scott pilgrim vs. The world”…so there’s that.
(*takes out contact lenses, puts on glasses*)
(*tucks in dress shirt, buttons top button, does not put on tie*)
(*awaits advances of attractive women*)
Will it be as funny as Coupling? TUNE IN AND FIND OUT!
…with the exception that one of the guys is a single playboy.
So it’s Friends?
Ironically, The Office hasn’t even been remotely good since Roy left the show. Coincidence or just terrible writing/acting? Both? Both.
Hey, it’s Nick from The Office! And Comeau from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World!
I think the Asian girl is Liza Lapira. She’s kind of hot at first glance, but not really so much when you get used to her.
I’m already horrified at the pun possibilities for when Variety writes about the show’s cancellation.
How did this show get the green light?!?!
Yup, sadly I went there.
This show would be WAY better with a photoshopped Meatloaf
If this show gets more seasons than Arrested Development did, i will burn Fox studios to the ground.
My girlfriend was watching on saturday “love actually” and the blond guy is the british guy that hooks up with that girl with tits from american pie.
…Rubicon…