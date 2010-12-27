First Look: Fox’s ‘Traffic Light’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s a preview featurette of “Traffic Light,” a new sitcom coming to Fox in February. It looks strikingly similar to NBC’s “Perfect Couples,” with the exception that one of the guys is a single playboy. Of the cast, the only actor who’s instantly recognizable to me is David Denman, who played Roy the A-Hole Fiance on “The Office.”

In other words, this looks completely unremarkable in every way, and I’m only posting it now because it’s the Monday after Christmas and half of America is buried under snow or stuck at the airport. But hey, one of the characters is a dorky-looking schlub with an inordinately hot girlfriend. That’s never happened on TV before, right?