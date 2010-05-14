First ‘True Blood’ Season 3 Trailer

#HBO #True Blood
05.14.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

Here’s the first trailer for the third season of HBO’s “True Blood,” AKA “Twilight for Sluts.” Debuting June 13th, the series will pick up where Season 2 ended, with Sookie (Anna Paquin) beginning her search for the kidnapped Vampire Bill (Stephen Moyer). But apparently things go awry, because she ends up slutting around the trailer with every non-human in town.

Other than that, the trailer seems to promise more of “True Blood’s” groundbreaking combination of graphic sex and violence: in 30 seconds, we get four shots of shirtless men, five sets of fangs (four vampire, one werewolf), and the implicit guarantee that some of those bras will come off. Which I appreciate, but can we quit with the foreplay and just tell me whether or not Evan Rachel Wood gets naked?

