Shortly after winning six Emmys last month, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was asked whether the show would return for a third season. “This just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it,” she replied. “It does feel nice to go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.” In other words, that’s a [looks at camera] big ol’ no to season three. But while appearing on Tuesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Waller-Bridge changed her tune slightly.

The Killing Eve creator, Solo: A Star Wars Story star, No Time to Die co-writer, and SNL guest host (is anyone killing it more than Waller-Bridge right now? She’s as hot as a certain priest) told Meyers that she likes “the idea of coming back” to Fleabag, but not until she’s 50 years old. “I feel like she would’ve had more life then, and God knows what she would’ve got up to,” she said. “Actually, seeing a character like that in her later stage of life is exciting, but for now, she’s been through enough. We’ve got to let her go.”

Waller-Bridge is 34, so only 16 years to go! Finally, something to look forward to.