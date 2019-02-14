‘Fleabag’ Won’t Have A Season 3, Says Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Unless She Changes Her Mind)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag is one of those shows that worked perfectly as a self-contained one-off — six tight episodes, tied up at the end in a nice little bow. (Netflix’s Russian Doll, with Natasha Lyonne, is another one that arguably doesn’t need a second season.) Its creator and star thought so too. She swore she wouldn’t do a Series 2…until she flip-flopped. And here we are, with the BBC shows’ second series set to return in May. Still, Waller-Bridge is saying there definitely won’t be a third. Unless she changes her mind again.

Waller-Bridge — heard last summer stealing bits of Solo: A Star Wars Story as the fastidious droid who was probably boning Donald Glover’s Young Lando Calrissian — was speaking at TCA about her play-turned-show, which runs on Amazon Prime in America. She looked back on how, when the show ended in 2016, she thought it needed nothing more. In fact, instead of following the further adventures of the eponymous character — an often selfish, destructive, fourth-wall-breaking café owner with a secret — she went on to write the much-loved Killing Eve instead.

“I decided not to do a second season. Absolutely. For sure,” she said, then joked, “I have great pride in my artistic integrity.”

