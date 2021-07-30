In a better world, Florence Pugh would already be deeply installed in the MCU. Black Widow, in which she debuted her character, Yelena Belova, was supposed to kick off the summer 2020 movie season. Then forces conspired to bump it over a year. In fact, Marvel is only now filming the second thing she’s supposed to be in Hawkeye, the franchise’s next spin-off show, for Disney+. Back in December we learned Pugh would be among the show’s cast, and from a new social media post, it’s clear she’s more than anxious to get back in action.

The actress took to Instagram, re-posting a first look image from the show dropped by Entertainment Weekly. It shows star Jeremy Renner, reprising his bow-and-arrow sharp-shooting Avenger, as well as Hailee Steinfeld, who will play his protégée, Kate Bishop.

“I now want a bow and arrow,” Pugh wrote, adding, “Muchos love to @haileesteinfeld and @jeremyrenner, can’t wait to see you there.” She also mentioned the premiere date: Nov. 24.

Not that Pugh’s Yelena will just be chilling with Hawkeye and his mentee. The show finds her trying to hunt him down, blaming him for the death of her faux-sister, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, in Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, back in the real world, Pugh’s on-screen not-quite-sibling just sued her employers at Disney over the way they released Black Widow. So maybe Pugh thought the MCU was in need of some good vibes.