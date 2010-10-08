FML. F All of Our L's.

Hey, remember Angus T. Jones, the slovenly mouth-breather who represents the “Half” part of “Two and a Half Men”? Remember how you felt when you learned that he makes a quarter of a million dollars an episode? Well, it’s time to take your blood pressure medication, because he just got a raise to $300K an episode.

Jones — who plays Charlie Sheen’s nephew Jake Harper on the show — signed a minumum 26 episode deal on May 12, 2010 … which means dude will make $7.8 mil over the next two seasons … plus a $500,000 signing bonus. That’s just the minumium [it’s the British spelling – Ed.] he’s guaranteed. The reality is … CBS has guaranteed 48 episodes over the next two seasons, which means Angus would pocket $14.4 mil total, plus that $500,000 signing bonus. [TMZ]

Awesome. Really great news for such a deserving and talented young actor. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to suck-start this pistol.