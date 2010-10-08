FML. F All of Our L's.

10.08.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

Hey, remember Angus T. Jones, the slovenly mouth-breather who represents the “Half” part of “Two and a Half Men”? Remember how you felt when you learned that he makes a quarter of a million dollars an episode? Well, it’s time to take your blood pressure medication, because he just got a raise to $300K an episode.

Jones — who plays Charlie Sheen’s nephew Jake Harper on the show — signed a minumum 26 episode deal on May 12, 2010 … which means dude will make $7.8 mil over the next two seasons … plus a $500,000 signing bonus.

That’s just the minumium [it’s the British spelling – Ed.] he’s guaranteed. The reality is … CBS has guaranteed 48 episodes over the next two seasons, which means Angus would pocket $14.4 mil total, plus that $500,000 signing bonus. [TMZ]

Awesome. Really great news for such a deserving and talented young actor. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to suck-start this pistol.

Around The Web

TAGSANGUS T. JONESCBSCHILD STARSTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP