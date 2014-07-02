For Independence Day Week, Here’s A Ranking Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s’ Most Patriotic Moments

With that, here is a ranking of It’s Always Sunny’s seven most patriotic moments:
7) Season One: “Gun Fever”
Starting out the list, what’s more patriotic than gun fever? Okay, maybe I should say: What’s more quote-unquote patriotic than gun fever? Second amendment, ‘Murica, y’all! After a break-in at the bar (which turns out to have been rigged by Dee’s boyfriend) Mac, Dennis and Charlie go gun crazy. And if you’re not packing on the 4th of July then you probably just hate America, commie.
6) Season Two: “Charlie Gets Crippled”
After Dee and Dennis get surprised by Frank (in his first appearance on It’s Always Sunny), they accidentally run Charlie over in their car, which leaves him wheelchair bound. When this earns him sympathy attention from strippers at the strip club (one of those strippers being played by Natasha Leggero — what!) he takes it a step further by posing as a Vietnam veteran. “VIET-GODDAMN-NAM’S WHAT HAPPENED!” Of course, his plans backfires, but still, free lap dances for the disabled and war vets? That’s pretty damn patriotic if you ask me.
5) Season Nine: “Gun Fever Too: Still Hot”
In the sequel to season one’s “Gun Fever,” “Gun Fever Too: Still Hot” shows the gang divided on the hot button issue with Dee and Dennis trying to prove how easy it is to buy a gun while Mac and Charlie show up armed at the public school to protect the children — because the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun? Of course, Frank is just scamming everyone, which is the true American way.
Also? Mac and Charlie wear these outfits. PATRIOTISM ACHIEVED.
Rock. Flag. And Eagle. *Salutes*
Well, now I feel the need to binge-watch Sunny when I get home.
I’ve really enjoyed both of these Sunny articles and yes Charlie’s song is so choice.
articles. : /
[www.youtube.com]
More or less the same Rock, Flag and Eagle video but with much better quality.
The things that makes it is when Dee raises her eyebrows when Charlie starts to sing
yep Dee’s eyes are what take over the top. d
Thanks! Gonna update now.
Man, Lex Luthor’s prospects really slid after he got cloned.
Also any show with Roddy Piper wins.
Liberty Bell is probably one of the worst episodes though.
For some reason I loooved that episode and have often rewatched it. Mac’s whistle and the way they treat Dee.
“Although Mac’s Tavern does have a door marked “pirate,” from what I’ve heard.”
I didn’t see one.
The Christmas episode where Frank buys everyone’s favorite gifts for himself is pretty American.