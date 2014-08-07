For Joy, There’s Going To Be A Latin America Version Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Now

#Reality TV #MTV
08.07.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

MTV Latin America is launching their own version of Jersey Shore next month, aptly titled Acapulco Shore, which will ostensibly follow around a bunch of young Latin American men and women being drunken sh*theads. But don’t worry, because Mexico doesn’t get to have all of the fun — the series will also air on MTV’s bi-lingual U.S. network, Tr3s.

Variety reports:

New Latino version follows the other adaptations made in the U.K. (“Geordie Shore”), Poland (“Warsaw Shore”) and Spain (“Gandia Shore”).

“Drama, friendship and partying — the hallmarks of the MTV franchise are all encapsulated in ‘Acapulco Shore,’ said Maria Iregui, Brand Manager of MTV Latin America.

“Drama, friendship, and partying.” Hmm. Seems like they’re leaving out one very important ingredient in that turd pie recipe. OH RIGHT:

Ahh, yes — that’s the ticket. There will be much sex in Mexico.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV#MTV
TAGSJERSEY SHOREMTVmtv latin americaReality TV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP