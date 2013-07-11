Forbes Ranks The Highest Paid Stand-Up Comedians

07.11.13 5 years ago 101 Comments

Louis-CK-SNL-Makeout-with-Kate-McKinnon-during-Last-Call-at-Donnellys-e1373563080548

I don’t remember exactly where I heard it, but I remember Louis C.K. talking about his FX show, Louie, and saying that it’s not a show he does for the money. In fact, most of his income derived from taking his stand-up act around the country. After seeing how much he make, I believe him. I think he probably made more last year than two or even three times the entire budget of his television show.

It is apparently a very lucrative career at the top, although I have to admit that I have never heard of a couple of these guys. I am, however, quite distressed to learn that Jeff Dunham makes more than Louis C.K. Not all of the millions the 11 men below (and they are all men) derive exclusively from stand-up performances, but according to Forbes methodology, the majority of it does.

Here are the 11 highest-paid stand-up comedians.

1. Jerry Seinfeld: $32 million

2. Terry Fator: $24 million

3. Russell Peters: $21 million

4. Jeff Dunham: $19 million

5. Louis C.K.: $16 million

6. Kevin Hart: $14 million

7. Larry the Cable Guy: $13 million

8. George Lopez: $12 million

9. Daniel Tosh: $11 million

10. Gabriel Iglesias: $11 million

11. Ron White: $10 million

(Source: Forbes)

Around The Web

TAGSFORBESJEFF DUNHAMjerry seinfeldlouis ck

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP