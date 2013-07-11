Forbes Ranks The Highest Paid Stand-Up Comedians

I don’t remember exactly where I heard it, but I remember Louis C.K. talking about his FX show, Louie, and saying that it’s not a show he does for the money. In fact, most of his income derived from taking his stand-up act around the country. After seeing how much he make, I believe him. I think he probably made more last year than two or even three times the entire budget of his television show.
It is apparently a very lucrative career at the top, although I have to admit that I have never heard of a couple of these guys. I am, however, quite distressed to learn that Jeff Dunham makes more than Louis C.K. Not all of the millions the 11 men below (and they are all men) derive exclusively from stand-up performances, but according to Forbes methodology, the majority of it does.
Here are the 11 highest-paid stand-up comedians.
1. Jerry Seinfeld: $32 million
2. Terry Fator: $24 million
3. Russell Peters: $21 million
4. Jeff Dunham: $19 million
5. Louis C.K.: $16 million
6. Kevin Hart: $14 million
7. Larry the Cable Guy: $13 million
8. George Lopez: $12 million
9. Daniel Tosh: $11 million
10. Gabriel Iglesias: $11 million
11. Ron White: $10 million
(Source: Forbes)
The moral of this story is if you want to be a successful stand up: be a redneck, talk with a dummy, or corner an ethnic market.
A gig in Vegas certainly helps as well.
This list makes sense for the most part. Seinfeld is raking in residuals for his show and other projects, plus I’m sure he gets paid bank for his stand up gigs. Russell Peters and Kevin Hart are the only comedians currently touring in arenas, so they get a pretty penny. Terry Fator is making bank on his sweet Vegas contract.
For what it’s worth, Amy Schumer said on Howard Stern that she made close to $1M last year with just her touring. Her show now probably pays her a nice sum and helps to attract more people for her live shows too.
I’d bet that Whitney Cummings is close to cracking this list too. Creator of two network shows (one ongoing and one lasting 2 seasons) and one short lived E! talk show, as well as her touring.
I believe to be eligible for this list, the majority of your earnings must come from stand up gigs. It’s possible that Silverman and Cummings make enough to break the top 11, but are still not on it b/c most of their money comes from other types of income.
Where are the women?!?!?!?!
ha
I literally have never ever heard of #2 and #3. I looked them up and #2 apparently won something called “America’s Got Talent.” Is he really on this list or is this parody?
At least Louis C.K. made the list.
It’s weird to see stuff like this, though. I always think of stand-up as being more for comedy nerds than the lowest common denominator. And yet, Jeff Dunham, who is deplored by comedy nerds, is super successful.
Anything parents can bring kids to basically multiplies your ticket sales by 4
I guess it just shows that this is one of the worst ways to make a list of comedians.
The reason they’re highly paid is because comedy nerds (like myself) are into stuff that most of America isn’t. Comedy nerds are like one of the smallest subsets of nerds on the planet.
@ Bishop Deannus: This is the worst way to make a list of anything.
Who. The Fuck. Is Terry Fator?
I was going to say the same thing, but one of the posts above looks like he’s got a residence contract in Vegas. That’d make sense for a decent spot on the list.
I was in Vegas and he has his own auditorium at the Mirage. I assumed he was one of those “man of a thousand voices” guys.
Terry Fator is the thinking man’s Jeff Dunham!
Most of his money is (I’m assuming) show residuals.
Im curious where Patton oswalt stands
Patton doesn’t tour all that much. I’ve seen him in a couple different places across the country but her mainly stick to Cali. Plus he’s always busy writing for tv and movies.
I suppose, i wonder if he can even be in the running, makes me think most of his money comes from other things.
He hasn’t toured in a while. Check again next year. Though he’s sure to make less than usual, as this is the first time he’s touring in theaters instead of arenas.
Lesson is that money is in commercials, tv residuals, and rednecks.
So is this for just last year? I thought Chris Rock would be on this list for sure.
I was certain Chris Rock would be on here too. George Lopez surprises me. I don’t think that guy has ever made me laugh.
Chris Rock is usually near the top, but he didn’t tour last year.
Louis C.K. gave an interview about the creation of his show. In it, he said that he had offers from the big networks to make a sitcom that would have been very lucrative, but like any network show would have come with some degree of meddling from executives. He went with FX because they said “We’ll give you $250,000 an episode (production costs and salary TOTAL), and you can do whatever the hell you want.”
Very astute of him. Awards and more industry recognition will pay off in the end. In all probability if his show was on any network besides CBS it would be canceled in the first year.
I have to say we went to see Gabriel Igelesias as my husband is a fan and I would see him again. He puts on an excellent show – 2.5 hours and none of it was from his specials. People were buying him shots – it was a good show even for someone like me who doesn’t really enjoy his specials.
The only guy on this list I haven’t heard of is Terry Fator, which is more than I thought because I’m such a huge comedy nerd.
Also, I’m astounded Russell Peters made that much money. I had no idea, I thought he was still slumming it as a road dog in clubs and whatnot. I’ve never met a Russell Peters fan in my life. Not a knock on the dude, he’s good, but still…
You really have to live in the general vicinity of Brampton, Ontario to fully get his jokes I think. That being said we love him in Canada and I’m sure he makes a shitload of money here.
One time apparently my friend was at a party for someone in his gf’s family, and Russell Peters was there, and my friend went up to him and he fully denied being himself. For the whole party. This has been a “Cool story bro” moment, brought to you by me.
Russel Peters is a massive star in basically ever other country except the US.
