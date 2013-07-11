Forbes Ranks The Highest Paid Stand-Up Comedians

I don’t remember exactly where I heard it, but I remember Louis C.K. talking about his FX show, Louie, and saying that it’s not a show he does for the money. In fact, most of his income derived from taking his stand-up act around the country. After seeing how much he make, I believe him. I think he probably made more last year than two or even three times the entire budget of his television show.

It is apparently a very lucrative career at the top, although I have to admit that I have never heard of a couple of these guys. I am, however, quite distressed to learn that Jeff Dunham makes more than Louis C.K. Not all of the millions the 11 men below (and they are all men) derive exclusively from stand-up performances, but according to Forbes methodology, the majority of it does.

Here are the 11 highest-paid stand-up comedians.

1. Jerry Seinfeld: $32 million

2. Terry Fator: $24 million

3. Russell Peters: $21 million

4. Jeff Dunham: $19 million

5. Louis C.K.: $16 million

6. Kevin Hart: $14 million

7. Larry the Cable Guy: $13 million

8. George Lopez: $12 million

9. Daniel Tosh: $11 million

10. Gabriel Iglesias: $11 million

11. Ron White: $10 million

(Source: Forbes)