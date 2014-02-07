Former McGruff The Crime Dog Actor Gets 16 Years For Possessing 1,000 Pot Plants & A Grenade Launcher

Remember that story from last year about the original Charlie Brown voice actor getting arrested for stalking the plastic surgeon who gave his ex-wife breast implants? Yeah, that has nothing on this story. McGruff the Crime Dog is going to jail for possessing 1,000 pot plants and a grenade launcher.
Former McGruff the Crime Dog actor, John R. Morales, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison following his guilty plea three years after police seized 1,000 marijuana plants, 27 weapons – including a grenade launcher, and 9,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. [CBS Houston]
Okay, just hear me out on this one…
What if McGruff had just gotten fed up with all the red tape and bureaucracy in the police department? What if the pot plants were part of an undercover one-dog lone-wolf sting operation to take down local crime boss Zed Stetson? And what if he had the grenade launcher and ammunition to storm Zed’s compound after they made the deal, so he could pin a possession charge on everyone involved to get them off the streets? What then?
I’m just saying, let’s not rush to judgment.
Come on, I’ll bet that grenade launcher was just for personal use.
That grenade launcher could really….
Take a BIG bite out of crime!!
…I’ll show myself out.
So what?!
Smokey The Bear owns an underage brothel of illegal immigrants and produced chemical weapons for terrorists rationalizing that the poisons would kill all humans, leaving the forest unharmed and safe from the danger of their evil fire.
I’ve also heard that Louie The Lightning Bug is responsible for the Fukushima plant meltdown in order to boost confidence in clean coal technology.
Hootie the Owl is a necropedophile
You two are lazy….
Take a bite out of the United States of Fascism and the New World Order
As a libertarian, I see nothing wrong with this.
RON PAUL 2040!!!!
The thought of a grenade-launcher wielding, trench-coat clad McGruff laying waste to a den of criminals has given me an impossibly rigid boner.
I like to think that right before McGruff eliminates an entire street gang with the grenade launcher he yells TAKE A BITE OUTTA THIS MOTHERFUCKER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
For the love of everything that’s sacred, please make this into a movie!!!!