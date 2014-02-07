Former McGruff The Crime Dog Actor Gets 16 Years For Possessing 1,000 Pot Plants & A Grenade Launcher

02.07.14

Remember that story from last year about the original Charlie Brown voice actor getting arrested for stalking the plastic surgeon who gave his ex-wife breast implants? Yeah, that has nothing on this story. McGruff the Crime Dog is going to jail for possessing 1,000 pot plants and a grenade launcher.

Former McGruff the Crime Dog actor, John R. Morales, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison following his guilty plea three years after police seized 1,000 marijuana plants, 27 weapons – including a grenade launcher, and 9,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. [CBS Houston]

Okay, just hear me out on this one…

What if McGruff had just gotten fed up with all the red tape and bureaucracy in the police department? What if the pot plants were part of an undercover one-dog lone-wolf sting operation to take down local crime boss Zed Stetson? And what if he had the grenade launcher and ammunition to storm Zed’s compound after they made the deal, so he could pin a possession charge on everyone involved to get them off the streets? What then?

I’m just saying, let’s not rush to judgment.

