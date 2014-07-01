Fox Canceled Its Big Sexy Egyptian Series ‘Hieroglyph’ Before The First Episode Even Aired

Hey, let’s check in with Hieroglyph, that big sexy Egyptian fantasy drama that Fox ordered straight-to-series a while back. Production on the show has to be really gearing up by now, right?

The network is shutting down Hieroglyph, the network’s sexy historical-fantasy thriller that was previously given a straight-to-series order for midseason. The show’s writers were informed earlier Monday, sources say. The show starred Max Brown, Reece Ritchie, Condola Rashad and John Rhys-Davies. Only one episode had been shot, but scripts had been written for several more episodes. We’re told that the series wasn’t creatively coming together the way executives had hoped. [EW]

Oh.

I guess this means all we’ll ever get to see from Hieroglyph is the trailer, which I have embedded below for posterity. And because it’s a little hilarious. It’s like someone at Fox shot upright in bed one night at 3:00 a.m. in a cold sweat and shouted “WHAT IF GAME OF THRONES WAS ON A NETWORK AND WAS SET IN EGYPT AND HAD VAMPIRES OR SOMETHING???” Well, now it looks like we’ll never get an answer to that very reasonable question. Pour one out for the dreamers, gang.