Fox Canceled Its Big Sexy Egyptian Series ‘Hieroglyph’ Before The First Episode Even Aired

Hey, let’s check in with Hieroglyph, that big sexy Egyptian fantasy drama that Fox ordered straight-to-series a while back. Production on the show has to be really gearing up by now, right?
The network is shutting down Hieroglyph, the network’s sexy historical-fantasy thriller that was previously given a straight-to-series order for midseason.
The show’s writers were informed earlier Monday, sources say. The show starred Max Brown, Reece Ritchie, Condola Rashad and John Rhys-Davies. Only one episode had been shot, but scripts had been written for several more episodes. We’re told that the series wasn’t creatively coming together the way executives had hoped. [EW]
Oh.
I guess this means all we’ll ever get to see from Hieroglyph is the trailer, which I have embedded below for posterity. And because it’s a little hilarious. It’s like someone at Fox shot upright in bed one night at 3:00 a.m. in a cold sweat and shouted “WHAT IF GAME OF THRONES WAS ON A NETWORK AND WAS SET IN EGYPT AND HAD VAMPIRES OR SOMETHING???” Well, now it looks like we’ll never get an answer to that very reasonable question. Pour one out for the dreamers, gang.
Damn. I was really looking forward to the Stargate Prequel.
“From the writers of Clash of the Titans and Pacific Rim”
Jesus Christ. I mean…what the hell did anyone think was going to happen here? I know Pacific Rim is a bit divisive on these blogs; I enjoyed it, and freely admit that much – indeed, most – of the writing was weak tea occasionally strengthened to bare potability by the actors. And I had sort of assumed the Clash of the Titans script was the result of some kind of Hellenic mythology-themed word-jumble.
‘Hell, I just don’t know what happened. I mean, we hired the guy who prepared and served us a mold salad and the dude who screwed up the onions on an otherwise decent burger and somehow this proposed meal of greasy rags, spoiled spinach, and horse bones just never came together creatively.’
The studio mutilated the script for Clash of the Titans. That’s the story anyway.
Non-creative people in film and television are the appendix of entertainment. No one’s sure why they’re there and sometimes they rupture, wounding the body.
I would compare them to toenails. They serve a purpose ancillary to something important (money=walking) but if you let them grow out of control they become ingrown and painful or they fail hard and you fall flat on your face.
Man, I’ll admit — I saw that trailer, and I would have watched the snot out of that series. Like “Under the Dome,” I think it would have been hate-watching after awhile. But I’d be there, and it would be glorious.
I am so glad we’re saved from the Fox hieroglyphic overlay ads they’d have on during football.
Cheesy looking sets and costumes, combined with a DP doing his best with what he’s given shows why I miss Game of Thrones so hard right now.
God, disaster averted.
Their first mistake was the title. Fox’s target audience can’t SPELL “hieroglyph”. This is the network that cancelled “Arrested Development” because it wouldn’t ‘dumb down’ the humor.
This is why I do not watch network tv anymore (besides Parks & Rec of course). Thank god NBC cancelled Community so that it can now air on Yahoo.