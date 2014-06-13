Fox Has Already Cancelled That Dating Show About Women Who Thought They Were Competing For Prince Harry

It looks like the freewheeling days of Joe Millionaire and Temptation Island are, indeed, behind us — because Fox has pulled the plug on I Wanna Marry Harry, the reality dating show that mean-spiritedly tricked pea brains with big breasts into thinking that they were competing for the affections of Prince Harry, due to abysmal ratings. Variety reports:

Fox had high hopes for “I Wanna Marry Harry,” in which a dozen American women believe they are competing for the affections of Prince Harry (when in reality, it’s a Prince Harry look-alike). It scheduled its premiere to air immediately after the final “American Idol” performance episode of the season. But that May 20 premiere did a mere 0.7 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 and 1.91 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

If you’re one of the apparently 50 people who watched this, fear not, because the remainder of the episodes will be made available starting this afternoon on Fox.com, Fox On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu. Perfect for a weekend binge! I guess!

Here’s the trailer, if you’ve missed out. Just gonna put it out there, but some of these chicks could do worse than a hot Prince Harry impersonator.

