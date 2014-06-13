Fox Has Already Cancelled That Dating Show About Women Who Thought They Were Competing For Prince Harry

It looks like the freewheeling days of Joe Millionaire and Temptation Island are, indeed, behind us — because Fox has pulled the plug on I Wanna Marry Harry, the reality dating show that mean-spiritedly tricked pea brains with big breasts into thinking that they were competing for the affections of Prince Harry, due to abysmal ratings. Variety reports:
Fox had high hopes for “I Wanna Marry Harry,” in which a dozen American women believe they are competing for the affections of Prince Harry (when in reality, it’s a Prince Harry look-alike). It scheduled its premiere to air immediately after the final “American Idol” performance episode of the season. But that May 20 premiere did a mere 0.7 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 and 1.91 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.
If you’re one of the apparently 50 people who watched this, fear not, because the remainder of the episodes will be made available starting this afternoon on Fox.com, Fox On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu. Perfect for a weekend binge! I guess!
Here’s the trailer, if you’ve missed out. Just gonna put it out there, but some of these chicks could do worse than a hot Prince Harry impersonator.
Ok, I’ll admit, I watched the first episode. & spoiler, if anybody cares….the sad part was, he eliminated the only chick who could have actually gotten along with him in real life, but she wasn’t a match for a “prince” at all.
dear FoxTV, we need more programs like this… like we need more guns on the streets. either way we can become brain dead.
I’ve been watching it and what I don’t get is… Why didn’t they just go all out and just say that he WAS Prince Harry until the end of the show for a big reveal?
I never watched, but that’s what they DIDN’T DO? Then what was the point of the show?
They pretty much said everything but “Hey, this guy is Prince Harry…fooled you!” They call him Sir & he has the same birthday & hobbies, etc as the Prince.
They let the “ladies” guess that he’s Prince Harry by staging moments (paparazzi, security guards, etc.) but never actually SAY who he is. His identity is a mystery to them. Which is strange because, no matter no dumb you are, you’d have to think that something was up if the guy won’t tell you his name.
Why was this ever made?
Because it could’ve been REALLY entertaining.
The execution was wrong.