Fox News Host: Why Don’t They Clear The Ocean Of Sharks Prior To Surfing Competitions?

The summer of 2015 has been a banner year to be on #TeamDryLand, as there have been shark sightings all up and down the East Coast of the United States. Just over the weekend, champion surfer Mick Fanning almost became lunch after getting attacked by a shark during a competition in South Africa. It was this recent attack that was the topic of conversation on Fox & Friends this morning, as host Brian Kilmeade thought they’d have a way of clearing the water of sharks before a competition like this. You know, just remove the sharks from the ocean. No big deal!
Actually, that is not the dumbest thought someone at Fox News has ever had. Let’s put NASA on it.
(Via Raw Story)
Normally I don’t mind the click baiting headlines, but this one is pretty bad.
We get it, you guys hate Fox News. Can you post something else for a change? I’m sure there is an Amy Schumer article that needs to be written about her getting coffee this morning or something.
It must be terrible for Uproxx writers to force you to click and read every free article they post. Have you thought about applying for martyrdom so at least others can learn from your cursed existence?
Fair enough. How about instead of asking for something different I call out Stacey and say how poorly written this article was. She’s a hack writer, taking things out of context in hopes that people will comment saying how terrible Fox News was.
Normally when one refers to a headline as “clickbait” it is because the headline was misleading in some way, and drew people in under false pretenses. How was this headline misleading? Kilmeade made an extremely stupid comment for which he deserves to be made fun of — do you deny that? Or do you just reflexively assume that any criticism at the expense of anyone on Fox News is a liberal conspiracy?
“You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means.”
She changed the headline, my statement is now retracted.
This isn’t click bait. This is reporting a story that has made the rounds. The clickbait was from other sites that said (and this is the actual headline): “Fox’s Brian Kilmeade: Why aren’t we ‘clearing the waters’ of sharks so ocean swimming is safe?”
Completely taken out of context. At least this article/headline is representing what was said.
@Mancy, apologies if I criticized you without realizing that you were reacting to a different headline. What was the original headline, if I may ask?
If you gonna waste your time calling out clickbait shit on YouTube, at least save it for “All the times ____ won the internet” or “looking back on 90’s shit” articles.
@Fuzzy Dunlop I found it. I also retract my statement defending this as not being clickbait. The headline link on Facebook reads as the following:
“Fox News Host: Why Don’t We Clear Sharks Out Of The Ocean”
That’s just as bad as all the other sites are doing. They make it seem like this guy said “Shark genocide! So my kids can be safe!” when really he was thinking out loud “When they have a surf competition you’d think that they take safety precautions and make sure the water they are competing in is clear of sharks”
Why make an accurate headline when you can badly misquote what he was actually wondering?
Fox News, proving that there is such a thing as a stupid question.
Wow our oceans will be very polluted without them
Thank you for at least posting the context in the headline. I’ve seen other sites promote this as if the guy was saying “Let’s kill all sharks and make them extinct so we can swim more safely”.
Fox News does enough damage on their own. We don’t need to mis-represent them just to talk shit.
Nevermind. The facebook headline is “Fox News Host: Why Don’t We Clear Sharks Out Of The Ocean”. Mmmmmm click-bait
Wow, people filling hours of live TV sometimes say dumb things? You don’t say…. You can find the same dumb shit on every live channel from MSNBC to QVC.
I know everyone likes to pile on Fox News, but this really isn’t an absurd idea. In popular beach areas they DO actually clear the area of sharks using shark nets and “bubble nets” that keep sharks from entering the area.
even with the conext its is a fucking moronic thing to say.
Not really because such measures exist and are used.
#IfIDieInSharkCustody please clear out the oceans.
I feel like this is something Danger has said a time or two, or pretty close to something he’s said, which I would fully support, so it’s hard for me to get too down on this guy.
But seriously, give Stacey a break, she was just trying to post something she thought we’d all get behind. It must get rough being one of the punching bags that has to post all the garbage that actually pays for the stuff we want to read.
I’m asking this question honestly- how often does the “liberal” news make stupid comments like this?
I mean, I know the Fox shows do it all the time, but is it really more common from them, or is it a bias thing where moronic comments just aren’t reported by the “liberal media/internet”?
Also, people seem to be interpreting the headline in different ways- some are reading it thinking Stacey is implying Fox wants to eradicate sharks, while others are seeing her imply that the anchor is a moron for thinking we can “shark proof” a large chunk of open ocean. Gotta wonder if there’s bias in that, if there’s a victim complex making you read the worse headline.
I get it you hate fox, but seriously if it’s just dumb shit being said on the news you can make an exclusive Don Lemon and Andrea Mitchell site and bank roll the stupidity between them.
Could be possible with some kind of sonic thing, maybe. But you gotta imagine that’d cost a lot more money than professional surfing generates.
Idiots! Im pretty sure he was talking of using shark nets. They use these large nets off beaches in Australia to keep sharks from the beach areas. The problem is, surfers start to far from shore for this to be effective. I would be more worried about Box Jellyfish
Why don’t they clear him out of his home so people can go in there and watch a game on tv.