Fox News Host: Why Don’t They Clear The Ocean Of Sharks Prior To Surfing Competitions?

07.20.15 3 years ago 33 Comments

The summer of 2015 has been a banner year to be on #TeamDryLand, as there have been shark sightings all up and down the East Coast of the United States. Just over the weekend, champion surfer Mick Fanning almost became lunch after getting attacked by a shark during a competition in South Africa. It was this recent attack that was the topic of conversation on Fox & Friends this morning, as host Brian Kilmeade thought they’d have a way of clearing the water of sharks before a competition like this. You know, just remove the sharks from the ocean. No big deal!

Actually, that is not the dumbest thought someone at Fox News has ever had. Let’s put NASA on it.

(Via Raw Story)

TAGSBRIAN KILMEADEFOX & FRIENDSfox and friendsMick FanningSHARKSTeam Dry Land

