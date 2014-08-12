Fox News Reported On Robin Williams’ Death By Airing Fake ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Footage

Of the 10 trending topics on Twitter right now, seven of them concern Robin Williams. It’s an interesting look at the work people all over the Interwebs associate with the comedic genius, topped by Mrs. Doubtfire. I don’t think it’s his best movie, but I like it enough to tell the difference between Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire and some guy as Mrs. Doubtfire. Unlike Fox News.

As Greta Van Susteren interviewed Larry King about Williams via phone, footage of someone who was definitely not Robin Williams, but looked a whole lot like his character from Mrs. Doubtfire appeared on the screen. The footage was labeled as coming from 20th Century Fox, a company that has some connection to the cable news network, but it most definitely did not. (Via)

That footage comes from “2009 Halloween Costume and dance to Dude Looks Like A Lady,” which to be honest, is still better than Jakob the Liar.