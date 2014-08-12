Fox News Reported On Robin Williams’ Death By Airing Fake ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Footage

#Robin Williams #Fox News
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.11.14 57 Comments

Of the 10 trending topics on Twitter right now, seven of them concern Robin Williams. It’s an interesting look at the work people all over the Interwebs associate with the comedic genius, topped by Mrs. Doubtfire. I don’t think it’s his best movie, but I like it enough to tell the difference between Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire and some guy as Mrs. Doubtfire. Unlike Fox News.

As Greta Van Susteren interviewed Larry King about Williams via phone, footage of someone who was definitely not Robin Williams, but looked a whole lot like his character from Mrs. Doubtfire appeared on the screen. The footage was labeled as coming from 20th Century Fox, a company that has some connection to the cable news network, but it most definitely did not. (Via)

That footage comes from “2009 Halloween Costume and dance to Dude Looks Like A Lady,” which to be honest, is still better than Jakob the Liar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robin Williams#Fox News
TAGSFOX NEWSMRS DOUBTFIRERobin Williams

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP