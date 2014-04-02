Fox News Went To Florida For Spring Break. They Were SHOCKED By What They Saw.

So, APPARENTLY there’s this thing called “Spring Break.” It’s usually in Florida, and rowdy college students like it because they can get away with being drunk, starting fights, and doing other things that would make mama blush. I know, right? I had never heard of it before, either, until Sean Hannity, Ainsley Earhardt, and Fox News went south for a “Spring Break Investigation.” And what they found…won’t even mildly shock you.

There’s beers, butts, boobs, and brain dead bros, obviously. Nothing you haven’t seen in a million movies, or that Simpsons episode with Kid Rock. But apparently, this was news to some people.

Mayor Gayle Oberst told says she and the city manager have already received emails from citizens who were shocked by the video in fox news and Hannity’s spring break investigative report. (Via)

I, for one, think the report was shoddy journalism on Fox News’ part. I would have liked to learn more about the drunk guy with the Southern drawl in the visor. Which one? ALL OF THEM.

