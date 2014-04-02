Fox News Went To Florida For Spring Break. They Were SHOCKED By What They Saw.

So, APPARENTLY there’s this thing called “Spring Break.” It’s usually in Florida, and rowdy college students like it because they can get away with being drunk, starting fights, and doing other things that would make mama blush. I know, right? I had never heard of it before, either, until Sean Hannity, Ainsley Earhardt, and Fox News went south for a “Spring Break Investigation.” And what they found…won’t even mildly shock you.
There’s beers, butts, boobs, and brain dead bros, obviously. Nothing you haven’t seen in a million movies, or that Simpsons episode with Kid Rock. But apparently, this was news to some people.
Mayor Gayle Oberst told says she and the city manager have already received emails from citizens who were shocked by the video in fox news and Hannity’s spring break investigative report. (Via)
I, for one, think the report was shoddy journalism on Fox News’ part. I would have liked to learn more about the drunk guy with the Southern drawl in the visor. Which one? ALL OF THEM.
My cousins live in Panama City. I’m trying to imagine what locals are SHOCKED–SHOCKED I SAY–at what happens on the beach. Everyone there knows exactly what goes on–you just avoid Front Beach Road for 6 weeks in March and April until you get your beach back.
You’d be surprised how many of the shall we say… righteous… set act shocked, SHOCKED! at this behavior. Of course, these same people usually own the hotels and stores that cater to the spring break set.
Source: I grew up in PCB.
Also, your cousins are exactly right. Locals generally just stay off Front Beach for that period unless they’re feeling adventurous. Otherwise you might get the clap from the exhaust of a no-top Jeep Wrangler.
In Jupiter this happens 24/7, not just Spring Break. The locals know exactly what’s going on and usually typecast kids in general because of it.
I was gonna say, Daytona is just 365 days of Hep C these days. The party’s always going in Florida.
I wonder if Fox News is going to report about this yearly sex-a-thon. It’s really debaucherous. And SO much gay sex. Get on this Hannity!
What???? People are just finding out about this?? Really?????
Fox viewers live with their heads up their collective asses, and so rely on blistering idiots like Sean Hannity to keep them “informed.”
Next on Fox: WE LANDED ON THE MOON!?!!
Almost, on FOX it would read, “Breaking News, we REALLY DID land on the moon.” Because FOX NEWS has always questioned the moon landing. dumbasses! lol
WRONG! Rupert Murdoch Rule of Journalism #426: never admit that you were wrong, even in the face of overwhelming evidence. CAVEAT: unless you can blame the liberals for withholding information.
Fox News could never report on the moon landing, because it would violate their guiding principle: “MURICA RULES, BUT GUMBINT DROOLS!”
Shit, if this happened today, they’d make it sound like Obama dreamed up socialized space travel in order to make the moon gay-marry Mars.
You guys got it all wrong. Fox News is just so full of old, dumb, slow people working there that they’re a day late with their April fool’s joke report.
Why Fox News spicious?
That kind of behavior is okay in Cancun, but not here in America!
This is just outrage porn for the elderly.
that might be the most accurate thing i have ever heard.
Hell, that could be the channel’s new motto.
That, or “WE WANT MAAAAAATTTTLOOOOCCCCKKK!”
42% of Hannity’s audience is 65+, so I don’t know why they’re “shocked at this. Since most of his audience was 18 in the mid to late 60’s, then they were drinking (drinking age was 18 in 30 states) and most of them were probably experimenting w/pot and/or other drugs. The younger generation is doing what we were? Shocking
Boomers are the most narcissistic and hypocritical generation in American history.
And there are plenty of them that actually didn’t do this shit back then, and never did. They were the RL William Zabka villains in the 80s. So of course now they’re going to be really pissed and outraged and loud and fuck die already you cocksuckers.
I’m just glad social media/camera phones weren’t around when I was in college. No record of being a drunken dumbass.
Good to see they are using the veritable version of the “powdered donut” down there. But man, I was really hoping for a girl to just blurt out, I SMOKED THE WRONG END OF A CIGARETTTTTE!!
The Fox News team apparently spent their spring break hunting immigrants and sodomizing the maid.
Oh my goodness gracious, they drink beers and probably neck under the boardwalk, dagnabit!
I nearly fell off my davenport watching this.
My monocle fell off and broke!
I got the vapors; thank God for my well-placed fainting couch.
Won’t somebody PLEASE think of the CHILDREN????
As a PCB local, I can tell you that this is some shoddy reporting by Fox News. They have said absolutely nothing about the real controversy that plagued this year’s Spring Break: the airplane flying a banner advertising Trojan condoms for the past six weeks.
I expected more from you, Hannity.
PCB Warming Glow reunion! I’ll get my funnel.
Next up on Fox: Rap hooliganism has risen to a new level today when an ongoing coastal feud resulted in the death of one Two-pack Shaker.
“This now here in America”. Ongoing it hasn’t been since the 80’s.
“Sometimes with tragic results” edited up alongside the twerking. Amazing.
No one tell them about fraternities and sororities.
Next on Fox news: “Did you know the earth was round? Holy shit, we didn’t either?!”
Ainsley, do tell me about the relaxing of the throat…
How has no one else mention this: Sean Hannity apparently has no idea how to shotgun a beer: “You just poke a hole in the bottom of the can…”
That’s how you shotgun a beer…
The stupid thing here is really that, in this age group, spring breakers are probably the most likely to be Fox News viewers.
She said, “One time I went to spring break in Cancun and was appalled, now it’s up here in AmeriKA”! Where the hell has she been? Like oh my god it’s spreading like killer bees or a zombie virus. I’m 56 and I remember hearing stories about spring break in Florida when I was 16 years old. Boobies and beers was what my friends who went said it was all about. I guess they uped their game a little. Also, I thought the term was “RipCord” not “ShotGun”?
The future leader’s of our country!