Fox’s $50 Million Reality Series Is A Huge, Honking Failure

The Fox network — mired in a huge slump thanks to the cannibalization of singing competitions (including their own failed The X-Factor), the struggles of their sitcom blocks, and the complete and total ratings erosion of Glee — had a lot riding on Utopia. The reality show, based on the Dutch series, was expected to be a huge hit, so much so that Fox had planned on initially airing it twice a week.
The series, which is basically Big Brother meets Lord of the Flies meets Survivor, will record 15 people creating their own civilization. Once a month, one of participants will be ejected and replaced by someone new. It’s basically a reality-show mash-up, and Fox had hoped that — if it were successful enough — installments could be used to plug holes all over its schedule. If a new show fails, just throw up another night of Utopia! Voila.
That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. The two-hour premiere on Sunday fetched a 2.0 in the 18-49 demo, which is actually less than Tuesday’s installment of Big Brother (2.3). Meanwhile, the second episode of Utopia, which aired last night, cratered with a .9 in the demo and a measly 2.5 million viewers, good for fourth place among the networks, ahead of only an Arrow rerun.
Fox executives must be crapping themselves. A $50 million reality show designed to air at least twice a week and have a 24-hour a day livestream available to watch on the Internet has completely shat the bed in the first three days. Heather Locklear can’t even save this show now.
The bastards shouldn’t have cancelled Enlisted. KARMA IS A BITCH.
When do we actually get MILF Island? Because that’s got to be something that SOME network is considering for realsies now, right?
We’re dangerously close to “Bitch Hunter” as well.
Odd that the rest of us think Utopia is a world without vapid douchebag reality “stars” on our TVs.
Score one for humanity.
I turned it there during halftime of the football game. Saw some smartass New Yorker (judging by the accent) yelling “STFU!” to some bimbo blonde, and they went back and forth for 2 minutes.
That’s all I need to see of this POS show.
It was so awful I couldn’t stop watching it. Fox reality garbage & I go all the way back to Temptation Island.
Ow my balls would only require, maybe 100 dollars for each contestant. Even with low ratings, it would only cost them about 2k an episode.
Actually I’m certain Japan has about a million shows like that already.
If they didn’t program it for the lowest common denominator maybe people would watch it. But who wants to watch 15 loud mouth dickheads yell at each other twice a week?
If they actually had decent people on here trying to build a new civilization maybe I would check it out, but until the casting department stops bring on wanna be Pucks… no thanks!
Decent people don’t have a year of their lives to walk away from reality and star in a show with no prize other than being the asshole.
I get to do it all day at work. I don’t need to watch it on tv.
I watched about the first 30-35 minutes or so on Hulu and I kinda hate myself for it now. I usually steer clear of reality type shows, but I thought I would give this one a chance. It was basically just awful people being awful to each other. Although, the narrator did make a comment about how after the first day they had all failed to do anything worthwhile. I just wish that reality shows didn’t just pick the most socially inept and abrasive people to throw together. I think everyone has worked fine with people that were nothing like them. It’s really only a problem for certain types of people. This show could have been something incredibly interesting and possibly invoke some discussion about society’s flaws. Instead, the desire for confrontations just destroyed all those big thoughts that the teaser trailers have been throwing out for the past few weeks.
First of all, you hippies, the reason this place exists is because there is a large corporation that built the buildings to shoot a reality show for profit.
Second of all, girl who got alcohol poisoning, we will not be calling an ambulance. One of you utopians better get a medical school education real quick because she’s gonna die.
Fox: “Our shows are so shitty that we’ll be bankrupt when the Simpsons ends and we thought giving Monica Lewinsky a TV show was a good idea.”
Fox has Gotham
Hearing about this just makes me miss The Colony.
Ah, I liked The Colony. Those poor people went so crazy…
The Colony was a good show. So was The Mole.
That sux I’m actually enjoying the show!
Now if this show was called FOXNews Utopia I’d watch.
In a well defended border with no illegals, 15 white evangelical christians, all allowed to carry weapons and stand their ground., will seek to create a perfect utopia. They will home school two teenagers practicing abstinence. They will grow their own food. They will cook and clean, and they will build their own dwellings. They will create their own christian based laws and practice their faith. They will demonstrate to the WORLD that utopia CAN exist on earth.
I sat through the first episode while waiting for the Leftovers to start. Its so scripted I wouldn’t be surprised if they were all actors. Each character systematically received their 2 minutes of screen time which they used to have a mini meltdown. Fake and gay. 2/10 would not bang.
Why is no one talking about that? In the opening scene they clearly inserted a hologram, unless they spent that 50 million on technology that doesn’t exist, and it was 5 minutes of the contestants acting awed while green and blue lights shined on their faces so they could cut away from the low budget FX and save money. The introduction to the show was people play acting so what’s the point of a reality show. It’d be like if they started survivor with the new seasons cast on a green screen having buckets of water thrown on them, in yellow rain slicks, swaying back and forth as a group, pretending to be in a storm and then cutting to Jeff Probst talking about the Typhoon they’ve just experienced but not actually, but then telling me everything else is real. I saw 10 minutes of this show found myself confused and enraged. Fake and staged.
I would rather watch a debate on the Ray Rice thing where everyone on the show sides with him but for horribly different reasons.
Didn’t FOX also cancel “Almost Human”….they really have their ear to the ground
Spending $50m on a reality show is completely counter intuitive. Reality shows have inundated the airwaves because they’re cheap to make. If you have 10 shows, and 9 of them fail but the 10th is a hit, its no big deal because they were all dirt cheap to make. Its also damn near impossible to figure out what makes a reality show good or not, which means its also damn near impossible to anticipate a hit…. which, well, makes it stupid to drop $50m on a reality show.
Whatever. FOX has always been dumb.
To quote Bill Murray from Groundhog Day: “What a shock.”
It’s been cancelled for months and still this site has an Enlisted hardon. I’ll go to my grave confused by this, that show was a hot dookie smoothie.