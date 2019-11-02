Apple TV+‘s November 1st launch arrived with a handful of programming selections, including See, a wild, woolly, and wacky bender starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. Francis Lawrence (whose credits include I Am Legend, the Hunger Games franchise, and Constantine, among many other films and music videos) directs the first three episodes and builds a post-apocalyptic show that’s imperfect but beautiful and undoubtedly engaging. Along with writer Stephen Knight (Peaky Blinders), Lawrence led the production through a strange frontier wherein Apple poured many millions of dollars into a series that many people will watch on tiny streaming devices.

This inevitability presents some irony, along with the fact that most of See‘s characters are blind and can’t see the lush world in which they inhabit. Lawrence sat down with us to discuss how these ideas impact the Apple TV+ series. We also touched upon the recent Netflix-related kerfuffle involving a user-activated test feature and the creative pushback that arrives with such a move.

In terms of budget, See is huge. Per episode, including the pilot, it might be one of the most expensive shows ever?

Oh, I don’t know about that! I’m not sure about that. Plus, I did three episodes, so I’m not sure what the pilot cost because I did multiple episodes as a whole block. The budget was [also] constantly shifting, and I was also thinking about the whole season, not just my three, honestly.

You’re obviously no stranger to post-apocalyptic material. How did you approach this differently than the Hunger Games franchise?

Well, Hunger Games was a very specific kind of narrative world that was very spelled out in the books, and this was very different. It’s hundreds of years after a viral apocalypse, and we’ve just kind of reclaimed the world. It’s a more beautiful place, I would say, than the Hunger Games, and so I could approach it from a much more grounded, wild, beautiful point of view. Because the idea is that the environment has healed somewhat because of the drastic reduction in our population.

The idea is that the earth is ultimately better off, hundreds of years after people lose the sense of sight, right?

To me, the earth benefits because there’s been a huge and dramatic reduction in population, right? And people having to start all over again without convenience in terms of burning coal and fossil fuels and all that goes away. Nature starts to reclaim, so that’s one of the bigger things. I think that one of the themes that starts to come into play in the series, which starts in this season and will continue further as the series continues, is the idea of — if the characters in the show end up going back to the knowledge we have now and start to implement and rebuild based on that — would one start making the same mistakes that we make now?

So the fear of change and the political nature of mankind would come back?

Yeah, I just think that, as a civilization, we are imperfect and certainly toward the earth. And if you start to look at a show like ours, you can see in episode two that there’s a box of knowledge that’s opened up, and people start reading and learning, and, you know, the things that we hold to be sacred knowledge now, and [the question is] if we rebuild civilization in our image, is that going to actually be good, or are we going to make the same mistakes? Are we going to start wrecking the environment, what’s gonna happen politically?

Well, the world-building takes off at breakneck speed in this show.

That kind of stuff is fun for me, that kind of narrative propulsion. The world building is something that I love to do, whether it’s I Am Legend or Hunger Games or this, I’m into visual storytelling, and part of what’s fun is that you get to learn a lot, and to work with the sort of experts that we worked with to make this world feel as authentic and as realistic as possible, it’s, you know, a great experience.

And it provides a visceral viewing experience, probably close to what R-Rated material would be in a theater.

Yeah, I think it’s MA, since it’s streaming.

It did surprise me that Apple TV+ would go in so hard with the graphic nature. Was that part of the original plan for the show?