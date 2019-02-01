Universal

CBS has picked up a pilot about the legendary movie monster Frankenstein, but he’s not your father’s Frankenstein. This one is a cop. And he’s probably not 8-feet tall or green.

The series will be executive produced by Jason Tracey who previously wrote and executive produced Elementary, another modern take on a classic literary character for CBS.

Via Variety:

In the series, a San Francisco homicide detective is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty, but as he resumes his old life and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection – Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

OK, there are a lot of unanswered questions here.

First of all, how can this possibly work? Does the public want to re-kill the formerly dead detective? Are they just freaked out by the bolts sticking out of his neck? Will there be bolts at all?

And will this have anything to do with NBC’s Munsters reboot? (Not to be confused with NBC’s Munsters reboot.) How about Universal’s Dark Universe? And really, if the show is about the detective, shouldn’t the series be called “Frankenstein’s Monster?”

This actually sounds more like Robocop, but set in San Francisco. And, you know, about Frankenstein. They could have pitched this as a re-telling / spin-off series for The Mountain from Game of Thrones. If they called it Qyburn.

Besides, what if Frankenstein just isn’t relevant enough on his own in 2019? Why not roll this into one of their existing tentpole universes and make it NCIS: Frankenstein? Or CSI: Frankenstein. Or Young Sheldon: Frankenstein. Admit it, you’re actually interested now, aren’t you?