Fred Armisen’s Most Underrated ‘SNL’ Sketches and Impersonations

Today marks Fred Armisen’s 48th year of being alive. To commemorate his birth we’ve looked into the depths of his time on Saturday Night Live. While acknowledging the humor in classic characters such as Nicholas Fehn, the man who is never quite able to give satirical quips about the news; his character on the dramatic soap The Californians; and spot-on impersonations of Larry King and Prince; let’s take a moment to appreciate Amrisen’s underrated gems.
Muammar Gaddafi
Contestant on “Dry Eyes”
As an overly emotional contestant on the show that “challenges you to keep from crying,” Fred’s character weeps at the thought of being nominated as Teacher of the Year.
Muammar Gaddafi
Through his impression of Gadhafi, this sketch illustrates that jet leg, being distracted by the movie Taken, and traveling with an extremely large tent all led to the Libyan dictator’s absurdly long and “rambly” speech.
Tech Correspondent Randall Meeks
Demonstrating on Weekend Update the great innovation that is Google Glass, Tech Correspondent Randall Meeks has trouble connecting to the NBC wifi and muting his porn download.
Not sure if consider underrated, but his Gov Patterson was excellent.
tommy palmese is the best sketch ever aired on snl
I’m wondering how this wasn’t included, that’s one of the best Fred Armisen things ever on SNL.
For musical bits there’s the Blue Jean Committee (Massachusetts afternoon) and the Bjelland Brothers (bottle of sparkling apple juice)
Also his character on Short Term Memory Loss Theater as the guy with that fucking jacket
I do miss Armisen and Hader, but in some ways I am thankful for no more Californians sketches
I think he only did it one time, but he did a Gene Simmons impersonation in a sketch and it was hilarious. Wish I could find that clip.
Nick Fain was genius.
Hear hear. That bit was incredible.
Liberace in the Vincent Price Specials.
“Step 2…Get BEHIND the hole…HEH HEH HEH HEH!”
Boy George was the best, my friends and I still quote it:
