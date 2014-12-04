Fred Armisen’s Most Underrated ‘SNL’ Sketches and Impersonations

12.04.14 4 years ago 9 Comments
Today marks Fred Armisen’s 48th year of being alive. To commemorate his birth we’ve looked into the depths of his time on Saturday Night Live. While acknowledging the humor in classic characters such as Nicholas Fehn, the man who is never quite able to give satirical quips about the news; his character on the dramatic soap The Californians; and spot-on impersonations of Larry King and Prince; let’s take a moment to appreciate Amrisen’s underrated gems.

Contestant on “Dry Eyes”

As an overly emotional contestant on the show that “challenges you to keep from crying,” Fred’s character weeps at the thought of being nominated as Teacher of the Year.

Muammar Gaddafi

Through his impression of Gadhafi, this sketch illustrates that jet leg, being distracted by the movie Taken, and traveling with an extremely large tent all led to the Libyan dictator’s absurdly long and “rambly” speech.

Tech Correspondent Randall Meeks

Demonstrating on Weekend Update the great innovation that is Google Glass, Tech Correspondent Randall Meeks has trouble connecting to the NBC wifi and muting his porn download.

