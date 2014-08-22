Friday TV Conversation: What Is Your Favorite TV Guilty Pleasure?

Guilty pleasures. We all have them. Sure, maybe you like to sit around with your friends and discuss the artistic merits of Breaking Bad vs. Fargo vs. True Detective and which show deserves which award for which performance, or impress your co-workers by interrupting their conversation about sitcoms to explain that you “don’t really watch network comedies anymore” and that the funniest show on television is an animated program from Denmark that no one’s ever heard of that only airs Sundays at 3 a.m. on a cable channel no one gets. Fine. Don’t let me take that away from you. But don’t expect me to believe you’re not secretly watching three episodes of Hawaii Detective, M.D. or whatever on USA while you’re waiting for that last show to start. You can’t fool me.
So. Let’s air them all out. We’re going to be really loose with the term, too. Do you secretly enjoy horrible reality shows or CBS’s collection of Chuck Lorre sitcoms? Do you get through a tough day by watching a mini-marathon of The A-Team on Netflix? Do you sit around wondering if people see you as more of a Rizzoli or an Isles? OUT WITH IT. Who knows, maybe you’ll even find some like-minded souls down there in the comments.
As for me, as readers of this site are almost definitely aware, it’s Franklin & Bash, baby. I’m not even all that sure how it happened. I started out watching it ironically so I could write very stupid recaps of it, and now here I am, 3+ seasons later, legitimately enjoying it as a fun, mindless hour of television. It’s come in especially handy this season because I’ve been pounding through it on my DVR as a relaxing come down after watching The Bridge. Holy moly, do I ever need some dumb hijinks after that show.
Yours below. SPILL IT.
If i’m not djing on a Sunday, I love to sit and watch the Snapped marathon on the Oxygen network.
Hell’s Kitchen. It’s like if someone made Top Chef but just huffed glue the entire time. There’s sound effects, dishonest editing and reaction cuts that you know aren’t genuine. Plus they pick like two legitimately talented chefs and the rest are babbling idiots who can’t heat soup.
And I love it.
I use to be on board. But I’m so dull to it Hell’s Kitchen is just bordering on unwatchable for me now. They deliberately pick contestants who they know are really lousy cooks. And most of them are chain-smoking winos who don’t have any sense of taste any more. I’m a big fan of Master Chef, though.
I recently developed an unnatural obsession with Gordon Ramsay so I will basically watch everything from Master Chef to his new show Hotel Hell. The worst part is that I’ll point out the very dramatic editing and how ridiculous Chef Ramsay will be just to make “good TV” and I continue to encourage producers by tuning in so that I can watch this tall Scottish man spit out food. I can’t get enough.
Suits. Not sure it’s that guilty, but I dig it anyway. Impossibly good looking people saying cool things. The movie quotes are what pulled me in.
They have a quick little 1 minute webisode they did between Mike & Harvey that’s entirely movie quotes. It’s amazing.
When it was in syndication, my roommate and I used to watch a ton of “Still Standing”. Not proud of it. But there it is.
Flip or Flop. I watch it with the hope that the couple that stars on it end up losing their life savings.
I’m in school, so I’m home most of the day with ESPN or HGTV on in the background while I do work. Everyday I hope to catch the series finale of that show, where they’ve lost all their money and have to find a new line of work
@Burnsy Oh god yes. They are so hateable but I cannot stop watching.
2 Broke Girls. Its fucking terrible but Kat Dennings Boobs are in it. Also, Masterchef is a great suppertime show.
They should just rename it “2 Big Tits” because those are the only two reasons to watch.
Don’t forget about Beth Behrs’ legs.
If we could cross it over with The Human Centipede and have the top half of Kat Dennings surgically attached to the bottom half of Beth Behrs…
Bar Rescue. Property Brothers. Say Yes to the Dress. That’s an all-day Saturday good time TV marathon right there.
Bar Rescue takes up large portions of my Sunday viewing
Property Brothers is awesome: they all have theatre experience so it’s not usually that painful to watch.
@Staubachlvr @Rhgy Yes to all that. Watching Taffer yell at barely functioning middle-age adults is wonderful.
@ JTRO, you could not have said it better. Now we can watch him shout along with two chefs, at additional, barely functioning middle-aged restaurant owners.
Please don’t put on Bar Rescue around me if you expect any type of productivity. I always have to wait and see if they rename the bar or not.
The Leftovers
You SHOULD feel guilty for that. Shame! SHAME!
That’s what the Guilty Remnant would say to you if they spoke.
Leftovers is one of mine. Only reason I watch it is because it’s between True Blood and Last Week Tonight
I am so glad you asked this question. I was literally thinking about it this week. I love Castle. Love me some Nathan Fillion. And Royal Pains. No idea why I like it but I do.
Re : Royal Pains, USA is GREAT for guilty pleasures (though they usually stop being pleasures after a while). Royal Pains, the one with the Witness PRotection thing, Burn Notice, the one where the former art thief was an FBI agent… all had brief periods of being watched and (silently) enjoyed by me.
To Catch a Predator was also a guilty pleasure. It was morbidly fascinating to watch someone’s life crumble before your eyes.
Yes! I would go out of my way to watch perverts lives being destroyed.
I still pray for them to bring it back
Then that guy had to go and shoot himself.
Bar Rescue, Covert Affairs (which may actually be a better CIA drama than Homeland now), Royal Pains, and COPS.
Probably the absolute worst thing I own is The Anna Nicole Smith Show on DVD. It was bought by a friend as sort of a joke gift but I seriously think its one of the best comedies ever made and still watch it now and again for a pick-me-up. Prescription drug abuse is terrible but hilaaaaaaarious.
I despise ALL reality shows, but I love Finding Bigfoot (even though I don’t believe in Bigfoot).
That show can be entertaining . . . it’s like Big Sister trying to keep her three crazy brothers out of trouble.
Lol. Never thought of it that way @Brian Zygo. It’s the same script every week, but I like the hiking aspects of it. I’d never viewed half of the places they go, and they go to some beautiful places. I can think of 100 other things to do in these places by making Bigfoot calls in the middle of the night, but to each their own.
Mainly, Big Brother, I’ll say. Hell, I am getting caught up and watching episodes I missed, but I wasn’t even really watching it. I just got my first graphic novel to try reading, and I wasn’t even paying attention to the show. But, still, I had to have it on. I must get caught up. I can’t just start watching the new episodes. It’s a terrible show. Ugh.
To a lesser extent, Defiance and Dominion. Because it seems like literally no one else enjoys those shows. I won’t stoop to The Strain, however. I tried. I really did.
Girls.
you monster…
Hardcore Pawn. Those people are the most awful trash goblins and I will always sit through several episodes.
COPS, Lockup, but more than anything in the world Ghost Adventures. Holy douche the writing/narration and reenactments/filler footage make it one of the best unintentional comedies on TV. Plus there are moments where it is truly fascinating, and not simply morbidly so.
Oh geeze. Fine. Lost Girl. There. I said it.
I’ll see your Lost Girl and raise you a Bitten.
Netflix binged it. Not sad about it.
I am wildly attracted to Kourtney Kardashian.
This presents a problem.
I’d imagine hitting the mute button would be in your best interest.
Hell, any of the marathons they run on DIY network Sundays are golden for naps. Graceland is decent, doesn’t get talked about much. And Naked and Afraid is a lot better than I ever thought it would be.
Esto Es Guerra on Estrella TV. (Channel 62 in LA) it’s like a latino version of Wipeout only better.
This USA as a channel is the perfect answer. Best guilty pleasure of all time was Burn Notice
Psych and Burn Notice on USA. Eureka on Sci Fi
Big Bang Theory for me, I really like it I even have a BBT t-shirt that I wear on weekends. I’m so sorry bros.
This is probably mine as well. I don’t know that I’d go full kool-aid drinker and say that it’s great, but I will say that it’s expertly crafted to mimic the sitcom formula that came before it and make the viewer completely comfortable. It’s probably the only show that I can plop down in front of, completely ignore, turn off my brain, and just stare at. The jokes and rhythm are completely predictable in a pleasing sort of way – that I’m not even sure rises to the level of entertaining as much as comforting. Were I Sol Roth and were I to go Home, this is the show, as a person who grew up watching sitcoms from the 70s and 80s on TV Land, that they were put on before I were euthanized. I would be completely at ease and my brain would be adrift in the sameness.
I knew it! I am not alone.
/Exhales
According to the rest of the world, I should be embarrassed to watch wrestling. So that. And to raise the stakes, that includes TNA.
I realize this is Uproxx but no one is going to say WWE Wrestling? I know I sure as shit feel guilty that I watch it.
Also, The Goldbergs.
I don’t feel guilty about watching The Goldbergs. That show was hilarious. I SAY BIG! YOU SAY TASTY!
Goldbergs IS awesome.
Well, at least the first season. I feel like they have straight run out of 80s fads to make more episodes about.
Oh, the 1980s was so full of fads, they could never run out of them.
Impractical Jokers. I have a whole lineup of brilliantly written shows that I watch, and then there’s four guys embarrassing the crap out of one another. And it’s fantastic.
American Ninja Warrior. Makes me want to do pull-ups.
True Blood and Scandal. I need to stay informed with what the ladies around the office are watching.
True Players watch Scandal.
I’ve seen every episode of Scandal but the show started pissing me off last season. I don’t know if I can make it through another.
Suits, Reign, Vampire Diaries, Witches of East End. But I actually don’t feel guilty about any of them (OK, maybe that last one). I used to watch Pretty Little Liars and felt very guilty about that one, but I couldn’t with the billionth time they backtracked on the “A” reveal and gave up. That was a few half seasons ago.
I also get an immense amount of pleasure out of hate-watching Under the Dome. But I guess “what is your favorite hate-watch” is a whole other thread. Have you guys done that one already?
Burn Notice was it. sniff.
Deadliest Catch, although I’m not ashamed of it so I’m not sure it’s a guilty pleasure.
I will watch poker for hours and that I probably should be ashamed of.
Awkward. I swear I’m going to stop after every voice-overed eye roll (so 5-10 times an episode) but I just can’t.
I’m with you here. I am so far away from the target demo that it is embarrassing.
Catfish. I don’t care if it’s staged or not, but there are people that dumb out there who fall for the person they’ve never seen. And they are almost always insecure fat people who were bullied
“Catfish” is like a car accident I can’t look away from.
I love hate-watching American Horror Story. So glad that Gabourey Sidibe will be back in the next season, because I love her “I give one-eighth of a fuck” acting style. She’s the best/worst.
I hate watched the first season of the Newsroom. I was out of hate by the time the second season rolled around. Such self-righteous non-sense.
Sometimes hate can only carry you so far. I had to duck out of True Blood for the same reason.
I thought about mentioning True Blood, but by the time I actually started hating it, I was too far in – inertia will carry me to the end.
I think I made it partway through season 5 before I bailed. Sounds like it’s continually gotten worse from there.
Lately, it’s even lacked it’s “WHAT?!!” factor that made it watchable when it’s terrible.
Last Ship. World wide plague, one navy ship happens to be on radio silence during the outbreak and also happens to be carrying the one doctor who can discover a cure. DISBELIEF = SUSPENDED.
I love this show. Tried explaining the concept of this show to my mother and she said “Is this fiction? Because if it happened in the 80’s I was too busy raising you to notice.”
I LOL’d.
Under the Dome, which is not to say I find it high quality or anything. I just enjoy every second of that ridiculous, ridiculous show. From the inconsistent mythology to the crazy amounts of plot and character personality changes meant to have occurred in just 17 days to the “He who picks up the badge becomes Sheriff” thing that seems to be going on to the cult-like devotion of the townspeople to whoever they’ve physically looked at last to the absolutely absurd psuedoscience. It’s all great/awful.
Great topic. I was just telling someone the other day to watch the show “Leverage” . I even referred to it as my guilty pleasure show.
Would House Hunters be a guilty pleasure?
I know it hasn’t been on in five years, but Kid Nation 4 eva.
Rupaul’s Drag Race.
I was gonna say I don’t have a guilty TV pleasure (guilt is like pride or love, just shit I don’t have time for).
But then it occurs to me that whenever I plan to have a girl over that I go to the DVR and watch Ghost Adventures right away or simply delete it. Same thing was happening back when I was watching Melissa and Joey on ABC Family.
Is shame a feeling? Huh, I guess I do have feelings after all…
Witches of East End. The first season was typical paranormal romance novel-gone-TV (heaving bosoms and swarthy males included) but this season just went batsh-t nuts. There’s a blue guy who uses tentacles to live on sex energy.
American Pickers. There have been many occasions when I’m flipping channels, and next thing you know, I’ve watched a 3 or 4 hour block.
My husband and I LOVE this show. We feel like we’re professional pickers now when we scour through things at the flea market. But we still really don’t know sh*t.
“Sewing With Nancy.” Something about that lady’s voice helps me fall asleep.
ASMR
Nice. I have ASMR and will have to DVR this show.
I dunno, I don’t trust anyone who only talks out of one side of their face. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING, NANCY?
Dead Files is an amazingly bad trainwreck.
True, very true.
I never knew there were so many demons draining the energy of people in the mid west.
Dead Files. Ghost Adventures. I will watch all night long.
Black Jesus is so dumb, its genius. That and Buffy The Vampire Slayer reruns. Very guilty. Very pleasure.
Arrow. While readers of this site may not consider it a guilty pleasure, the show’s CW-ness forces me to keep my fandom on the down-low in mixed company. Also, everyone assumes it is a spinoff of Smallville, which makes things extra embarrassing.
Arrow is awesome! Don’t feel guilty about that
Celebrity Apprentice. A truly guilty pleasure, internet anonymity is the only reason I’m willing to admit I watch such a show. I showed up for the Busey and was never able to leave…
I think it’s gotta be Suits. Such a dumb show but i can’t miss it
I’m with whoever said they feel no shame. But mine would be Murder, She Wrote (I know), Magnum, and Psych, BBT, and Under the Dome. I used to feel that way about Fringe, but I don’t really watch it now.
Don’t feel bad. I also like watching Magnum P.I. and Murder, She Wrote.
Good call, I forgot about Psych. Shawn and Gus beat JD/Turk and Troy/Abed for best interracial friends
True Blood and Big Brother. I’m all about prestige dramas and cult comedies but when summer rolls around I’m all about Big Brother. I’ve been watching it every summer since the summer of 2001. I even subscribe to the live feeds. These two shows pretty much define summer for me.
I get really into Big Brother as well. It’s bad enough that I work in politics but then I double dip on the guilty pleasure of watching random people lie and manipulate each other. I definitely have a problem.