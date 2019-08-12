NBC

Friends is officially leaving Netflix next year, and subscribers aren’t too thrilled, though if they’re truly dedicated to the decades-old series, they’ll buy into WarnerMedia’s forthcoming HBO Max streaming service. At least, that’s what the budding Netflix rival is counting on. Until then, to celebrate the show’s upcoming 25th anniversary, audiences can see twelve of the comedy’s best episodes in theaters with three nights of special screenings in late September and early October of this year.

In a press release, Fathom Events announced that “The One With The Anniversary” would mark the occasion of Friends‘ 25th anniversary with three nights of four episodes each on September 23rd, September 28th and October 2nd. The first night will screen “Pilot — ReDo,” “The One With The Black Out,” “The One With The Birth,” and “The One Where Ross Finds Out.” The second night will show “The One With The Prom Video,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One With The Morning After,” and “The One With The Embryos.” The third and final night will close things out with “The One With Chandler In A Box,” “The One With Ross’s Wedding — Part 2,” “The One Where Everyone Finds Out,” and “The One Where Ross Got High.”

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast,” Warner Bros. Television Group president Lisa Gregorian said in a statement. “It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

Tickets for “The One With The Anniversary” go on sale this Friday, August 16th at Fathom’s website. Those unable to attend one or all of the special screenings, meanwhile, can probably just celebrate the occasion by watching all twelve (and more) episodes at home on Netflix.