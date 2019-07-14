NBC

Friends is turning 25 this fall, and it’s somehow going stronger than ever. The sitcom remains so beloved that when word came last week that it would definitely be leaving Netflix next year, people were devastated. (Incidentally, you can buy the entire run on Blu-ray for about a hundred bucks and watch it when you like.) But if your Friends love goes above and beyond, there will soon be a way you can cosplay as Ross and Rachel and Monica and Chandler and Phoebe and Joey.

As per Deadline, Pottery Barn will, come late July, be selling various Friends-related furniture, accessories, and miscellany. You’ll soon be able to own a Central Perk coffee mug, for example. Ditto the famous apothecary table from the Season 6 episode entitled “The One with the Apothecary Table.” In that one, Rachel bought the table from, of all places, Pottery Barn. But upon learning Phoebe hates Pottery Barn — again, the place that will soon peddle the apothecary table from an episode that features anti-Pottery Barn rhetoric — Rachel claimed it was a one-of-a-kind antique store discovery. Farcical hilarity ensued.

Pottery Barn isn’t the first retailer to get in on ongoing Friends mania. Earlier this year IKEA announced they were selling furniture inspired by Stranger Things, The Simpsons, and, yes, the one with the six Manhattanites sitting around coffee shops and occasionally pairing off. But did they have an apothecary table? No, no they did not.

(Via Deadline)