Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, And Lisa Kudrow Performed A Steamy New ‘Friends’ Scene For Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and it didn’t take long for Jimmy to ask her to act out some Friends fan fiction he’d written — with himself strategically cast as Ross, of course.

Once she agreed, things escalated quickly, with Kimmel unveiling a Friends mini-set as The Rembrandts blasted in the background. It didn’t take long for Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to join the fun — to raucous screams by the audience — before Kimmel totally killed the mood with the sad fates he’d written for Joey and Chandler.

After watching this scene, one thing is now clear: despite his creepy one-sided advances and incessant preoccupation with his love-making skills, Jimmy Kimmel’s Ross is the best Ross. What do you have to say about that, David Schwimmer’s Ross?

Just for fun, here’s your daily reminder that you are, like, 100 years old: Friends celebrated the 10th anniversary of its finale earlier this year (here are some fun facts about that episode!), and will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of its premiere next month.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)