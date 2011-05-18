From Soviets to Sharks: How Seven TV Channels Changed Their Identities

Don’t worry, it involves communists and boobs.
Discovery Channel, without Sharks—Discovery Channel, with Sharks
Now, I’m not saying the Discovery Channel is led by communists. What I am saying, however, is that it once was. Proof: when Discovery launched in 1985, they filled a good chunk of their schedule with Soviet programming, “most of it untranslated but with explanatory textual crawls,” according to Time. “Only the nightly news show ‘Vremya’ will be delayed, subtitled and shown during the U.S. evening hours.” Three years later, they began to show some honest, wholesome, God-fearing entertainment: “World Monitor,” produced by the Christian Science Monitor. Oh, and Shark Week.
Pinwheel—Nickelodeon
Before “iCarly,” before “CatDog,” before even “Salute Your Shorts,” Nick was, well, it wasn’t Nick. The network began as Pinwheel in 1979 (the name “Nickelodeon” would come in 1981) and quickly filled its lineup with “Pop Clips,” which showed music videos even before MTV did; sketch show “You Can’t Do That on Television” (the first use of green slime on Nick); and “Livewire,” a kids talk show that also featured performances from bands before they hit it big, like Murmur-era R.E.M. in 1983. In those early years, Nick did a little bit of everything, and wouldn’t settle into a specific vision until 1985—”Double Dare” would follow a year later.
Wow so fX is responsible for Jeff Probst and Tom Bergeron? I guess Louie and Archer make up for it…. mostly
If not for the old USA and Rhonda Shear I would have never seen “Hell Comes to Frogtown,” and frankly I don’t want to imagine a world where I’ve never seen “Hell Comes to Frogtown.”
What about AMC? Used to be American Movie Classics that aired mostly pre 1950’s movies, and now has some of the best original programming with Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, etc.
Definitely a change for the good.
To touch on Danger’s point, omission of USA’s late-night movie block hosted by Gilbert Gottfried, “USA Up All Night”, is equally insulting. It was THE place for a 10 year old boy to watch Swamp Thing and see Gilbert with scantily clad women.
Also, Night Flight on USA was pretty cool and I’m old enough to remember when Nickelodeon was called Pinwheel.
@ Roast Geef – Also, AMC is currently playing the movie Ocean’s Twelve which is an American Movie Classic much in the same way my fill-in work here makes me an American Literary Legend.
How can you reference Psych at the same time you say that USA sucks?
I ‘member whenst I gots the learning from The Learning Channel.
Travel really changed it up, too. From learning about Indonesia to watching people eat stuff in crazy places/eat crazy stuff/eat crazy amounts of stuff.
Will no one comment on the juggernaut that was the USA Cartoon Express?!?!
@Danger And yet, AMC is to HBO what Fox Movie Channel is to, well, Fox Movie Channel (I bombed my SATs…). On FMC’s schedule tonight: If Looks Could Kill: The John Hawkins Story, starring Antonio Sabato Jr. (!)
OLN actually had one of the most hilarious shows of all time, “Samurai Sportsman,” in which a small japanese man went around various hickvilles, usa, and “learned” to go duck/deer hunting, deep sea fishing, etc. I can’t seem to find any real mention of it online, probably because networks don’t appreciate awkward racial tension like they used to.
Also, MTV barely playing music videos isn’t so sad when you remember that most music videos suck. And you can watch the good ones on YouTube without sitting through the bad ones.
Burn Notice is a paint-by-number procedural? For what? Parading around babes in bikinis….I have never seen CSI do that
E! also started as “Movietime” a movie channel showing shitty movies. Then they discovered women love celebrity crap, so they became a 24 hour Entertainment Tonight. Then they gloriously discovered teen boys love titties, and they started showing E! Wild On.
The Nashville Network was also the channel one chose if you wanted to line dance.
I second DGs Vanessa Angel themed threat. USA was the only place I could watch direct to video crap back when I was too young to jerk off.
I think you’re underestimating the role wrestling and sports played in a lot of these identity changes.
1. Never shit on Psych.
2. USA also aired the teen classic, USA High.
When I was growing up, the USA block of game shows from 2:00 to 6:00 was appointment viewing while visiting my grandparent’s house. What else was I going to do, play outside?
Also, AMC stopped standing for American Movie Classics when they aired Darkman III: Die Darkman Die.
USA, which recently became a major player in the basic cable game, due to paint-by-number procedurals like “Psych” and “Burn Notice,” had been known for years as “The Place to Watch Reruns of Becker,” but in September 1971, when the channel launched, it was called the Madison Square Garden Network, showing mostly collegiate sports.
Apropos of nothing, I caught some SpikeTV this weekend while napping. Every single commercial was either for a trade school (I too could be a motorcycle repairman? But you’re a sassy ethnic woman!), University of Phoenix, or erectile dysfunction. Jesus, what a depressing channel to watch.
@Brandon +1, but add “The Re-Animator” on Up All Night
Psych is way too cute for its own good. It makes Dexter look subtle. Except for the Twin Peaks episode; that was pretty cool.
How dare you denigrate USA, the channel that brought pre-playboy Silk Stalkings into our life. I defy you to watch the opening credits to silk stockings and not get some sort of 80s chub. DEFY YOU!
Yeah, the movie selection can be poop (aside from GoodFellas/GodFather playing every other day), but at least they’re trying w/ good original programming… *stares at TBS, Syfy, USA*
What about TBS turning into the Peachtree Network?
It use to show a decent flick or re-run once and a while. Now it’s seems to be the Affirmative Action Network. I guess someone has to keep the blacks employed. Even it’s it’s just three of them playing the same character in every show; fat, ugly & stupid.
I came here to kick ass and talk about how awesome USA Network is! And a bunch of other people have already talked about how awesome USA Network is!
How can you crap on a network that was the first place I got to experience the thespian chops that are Hot Rod Rowdy Roddy Piper?
Also, it was sad when my local independent UHF channel which used to show censored versions of 80s teen sex comedies became a CW channel. It was like a bit of my adolescence became a vampire.
+1 Underdog, Night Flight ruled!
Remember when TBS used to start all their shows at either :05 or :35. They would’ve ruined DVRs.
Holy crap, Night Flight and Up All Night mentions are giving me flashbacks.
USA peaked with Commander USA’s Groovie Movies. No amount of watered down shows that look like HBO Originals’ scraps will bring it back to my lofty standards.
/Pours one to the ground in memory of Commander USA’s homeboy, Lefty.
“Always a Brideshead, never revisited” – C USA
FMC introduced me to Miller’s Crossing, a movie I had never heard of (unedited, no commercials btw), and for that I’ll always be grateful to an otherwise terrible network.
Remember when CSPAN was nothing but interracial bukakke porn?
I remember when Disney Channel was a channel about Disney, and not bad pre-teen sitcoms starring future pop star wannabes and drug addicts.
And yeah, I miss Night Flight. If they weren’t showing a movie, it was like the original YouTube, just a bunch of random unrelated clips, cartoons, and music videos, and it was AWRSUM.
I grew up on You Can’t Do That on Television and Double Dare though it was already Nickelodeon by then. I don’t remember when it was Pinwheel and I also don’t remember having to suffer through Michael Stipe and R.E.M. I don’t know if that means I just simply missed that or if my mind is blocking that memory. Either way I’m fine with that.
Pinwheel, pinwheel, spinning around. Look at my pinwheel and see what I’ve found.
