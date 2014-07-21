From The People Who Brought You ‘Sharknado,’ Here’s The Trailer For ‘Mercenaries’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh, you say you’re looking for a movie — something silly and fun to lose yourself in for a couple of hours — to help you forget about your girlfriend cheating on you with some cheesed*ck musician or the job you hate with white hot intensity or that you have crabs from using a public toilet to go #2. Well, here ya go! (You’re welcome in advance.) From The Asylum, the evil geniuses who unleashed Sharknado upon the world, comes Mercenaries, which they describe thusly: “A diplomatic official is captured and imprisoned while touring a war zone, so a team of elite female commandoes is assembled to infiltrate a women’s prison for a daring rescue. Starring Zöe Bell, Kristanna Loken, Vivica A. Fox, Brigitte Nielsen, Nikki Bilderback, and Cynthia Rothrock.” Um, OKAY!

The Mercenaries world premiere will be at Comic Con on July 25 at 6:30 pm in Marina Ballroom D in the Marriott Hotel. It’ll be in theaters nationwide and available for on-demand on August 8th.