From The People Who Brought You ‘Sharknado,’ Here’s The Trailer For ‘Mercenaries’

Oh, you say you’re looking for a movie — something silly and fun to lose yourself in for a couple of hours — to help you forget about your girlfriend cheating on you with some cheesed*ck musician or the job you hate with white hot intensity or that you have crabs from using a public toilet to go #2. Well, here ya go! (You’re welcome in advance.) From The Asylum, the evil geniuses who unleashed Sharknado upon the world, comes Mercenaries, which they describe thusly: “A diplomatic official is captured and imprisoned while touring a war zone, so a team of elite female commandoes is assembled to infiltrate a women’s prison for a daring rescue. Starring Zöe Bell, Kristanna Loken, Vivica A. Fox, Brigitte Nielsen, Nikki Bilderback, and Cynthia Rothrock.” Um, OKAY!
The Mercenaries world premiere will be at Comic Con on July 25 at 6:30 pm in Marina Ballroom D in the Marriott Hotel. It’ll be in theaters nationwide and available for on-demand on August 8th.
Brigitte Nielsen is still alive? who knew.
She’s one of the few of Dr. Drew’s “patients” that hasn’t died since rehab, although her career clearly has.
Looks like a cheap-o version of The Expendables, so much for women’s equality!
Well, that’s what Asylum does. It times its cheap ripoff releases to coincide with movies in theatres.
However, in this case they’re at the forefront of the “female Expendable” idea.
Neilsen hasn’t changed her hair in 35 years. It’s the same cut as Beverly Hills Cop 2. It’s actually in style again.
Ok, since nobody else is saying it, how how does Cynthia Rothrock still look? I actually like her better with darker hair color too.
And shockingly, Vicivica and Brigitte look way better than they have in recent years. They actually look like their older, hot selves.
*damn it. That should say “how hot does Cynthia
*and Vivica
Nikki Bilderback? Bring it on!
More like MerceMarys, ammiritite? Guys… Guys?!?!
So, no zombies or mutant animals/natural disasters? I’ll pass.