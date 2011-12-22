Frustrated iPhone-Licking Bullfrog Takes Anger Out on Thumb

Look, I was about to write about the fact that the voice of super-hot old lady Helen Mirren is appearing in an episode “Glee” when it returns in January (as the inner voice of one of the characters), but then realized no one really cared. Then I was going to write about Ron Paul getting testy with CNN last night and walking off an interview over those racially insensitive newsletters, but then I got distracted by two things: The video above of a bullfrog licking an iPhone (which you have to watch to the end because it is awesome) and, after the jump, how weirdly hot “Jersey Shore’s” Sammi Sweetheart looks without makeup. Do not doubt me.
See? See? I told you.
(Bullfrog video via The B-Side Blog; Image via TooFab)
Who would have thought the scurvy look would pop?
If you stuck her head on JWoww’s body you’d really have something.
That something would be a hot girl riddled with STDs but it’d still be something.
That Jersey trash makeup is horrible.
But that frog was awesome. And pissed.
The bullfrog is licking the right thing.
Stay above the jump, bullfrog.
Is that really the same person? Because the girl on the right is really cute and Sammi is a twat.
They say that the camera does typically add 10 stds to a person. Who knew.
and the good thing we know is that she is in no ways dramatic and will not fight with you under any circumstances.
that must be the iphone 5, because it looks like an android.
community has ruined this blog.
So you’re saying putting on 10 lbs of makeup to look like a French whore is not the way to be pretty?
You lied to me, Mom!
“Without makeup” and “Without enough makeup to choke a horse” aren’t the same thing. She’s obviously wearing lipstick, eyeliner, and blush in the pic on the right.
Now pardon me while I spoof my pompom.
It’s amazing what happens when you place the makeup gun on a setting lower than “Whore.”