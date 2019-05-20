HBO

This post contains spoilers for the Game Of Thrones series finale.

“And perhaps the real Game of Thrones was the friends we made along the way.” You’ve probably seen that joke a few dozen times if you’ve been on Twitter in the past day or two. But people on Twitter were also coming up with unrivaled jokes about the events of Sunday night’s finale episode.

Certainly, there will be complaints, but the finale did get some things right: giving positions of power to all of the remaining Stark kids (who worked together instead of greedily squabbling), giving independence to the North, doing away with that pesky bloodline, and melting the damn Iron Throne like so many civilians in King’s Landing (too soon?).

Before the episode started, people predicted their perfect endings: