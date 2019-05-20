The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Inspired A Kingly Bounty Of Twitter Jokes

05.20.19 7 mins ago

HBO

This post contains spoilers for the Game Of Thrones series finale.

“And perhaps the real Game of Thrones was the friends we made along the way.” You’ve probably seen that joke a few dozen times if you’ve been on Twitter in the past day or two. But people on Twitter were also coming up with unrivaled jokes about the events of Sunday night’s finale episode.

Certainly, there will be complaints, but the finale did get some things right: giving positions of power to all of the remaining Stark kids (who worked together instead of greedily squabbling), giving independence to the North, doing away with that pesky bloodline, and melting the damn Iron Throne like so many civilians in King’s Landing (too soon?).

Before the episode started, people predicted their perfect endings:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#HBO#Twitter#Memes#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8HBOMEMESTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP